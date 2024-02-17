13
  1. TorresMagic™
    24 mins ago

    Good luck everyone.

    1. Mufc202020
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      GL!

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden 2 pter incoming 😀

  2. Mufc202020
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Morning all,

    WC GW24 to BB 25 however with Gvardiol injured and Moreno a min risk.. would appreciate opinions on who to bring in

    A) Gvardiol to Ake (play Moreno on BB)
    B) Gvardiol/Moreno to Ake/Reguilon (-4 + BB)
    C) Gvardiol/Moreno to Ake/Gabriel (-4 + BB)
    D) don’t BB

    Bench boost would be Flekken, Trippier, Garnacho + Moreno/Gabriel/Regullion
    thanks

  3. Salahlulijah
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I haven’t seen Doku mentioned much. With Grealish out surely he gets decent minutes and is an option?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He's definitely an option but he's not reliable for end product, hasn't had a return for a while and every time I've seen him recently he gets into great positions often but has poor decision making and wastes potential chances

  4. The Overthinker
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    King is back !!!

  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    So I unfortunately brought in Allison post presser for a -4 along with fixing Trent, and I'm left with this. Would you take another -4 to change again (and for who)?

    Allison (Areola)
    Trippier Gabriel Doughty (Saliba Branthwaite)
    Saka KDB Foden Jota (Palmer)
    Haaland Adebayo Darwin

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      play Areola

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kelleher

  6. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    So are you getting salah?
    TC haaland Anyone?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No
      Yes

  7. Where dahoud at
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is this a good wildcard? I'm missing double gameweek haaland, but I had to move now to fit Salah in,

    Flekken
    Gabriel, ake, Saliba, braithwaite
    Richarlison, Salah, kdn, saka
    Haaland (c) maupay

    Bench, neto, cash, broja, palmer

  8. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    If I play my free hit now, will it cancel my other two transfers that I have already made? (I mean will I have those two players back next week and not get the -4 hit I've already confirmed)

