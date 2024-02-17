Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his current squad and reveals his transfer plans for Gameweek 25.

Gameweek 24 came to a close with a decent score of 81. However, as usual, just when everything looks rosy, something pops up and makes matters more complicated.

This time, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m) missing all of Double Gameweek 25 with the recurrence of the knee injury he first sustained in January. I’m a firm believer in removing the weakest link whenever possible, so he has to go.

I was heavily favouring Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) or Andrew Robertson (£6.4m) as his replacement but the gap has closed a bit now and I’m leaning towards a cheaper defender, who can help out in Blank Gameweek 26, possibly 29 too.

My current shortlist includes:

SERGIO REGUILON (£4.4m)

Brentford play six times over the next five Gameweeks (LIV + mci/whu/CHE/ars/bur), including the blanks in 26 and 29.

The fixtures admittedly aren’t great but Reguilon takes corners and playing as a wing-back (Thomas Frank tends to roll out a 3-5-2/3-4-3 formation against tougher opposition), feels like a decent enabler.

My only concern is his chequered injury past– can he really be relied upon to string a run of starts together? Ben Mee (£4.8m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) are alternative Brentford defenders but lack Reguilon’s upside.

VIDEO LATEST