Double Gameweek 25 continues with a 20:00 GMT clash between Everton and Crystal Palace, with team news now released for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Hours after the visitors announced both the resignation of Roy Hodgson and the appointment of Oliver Glasner, caretaker co-managers Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington have made three changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Chelsea.

Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) replaces Dean Henderson (£4.4m) in goal, with outfielders either reverting to a three-at-the-back system or playing with Chris Richards (£3.9m) in midfield. Odsonne Edouard (£5.4m) and Joel Ward (£4.5m) come in for Will Hughes (£4.9m) and Matheus Franca (£4.8m).

The Eagles are still without injured key players Eberechi Eze (£6.0m), Michael Olise (£5.8m) and Marc Guehi (£4.3m).

Meanwhile, Everton welcome Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) back into proceedings after a three-game absence. Making way is Jack Harrison (£5.5m) in their only change from last week.

It means that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) still starts up front, as he aims to stop his goalless streak at 13 league matches.

Tonight’s main FPL interest comes from the Toffees’ back line. As expected, Jordan Pickford (£4.6m), Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.2m) and James Tarkowski (£4.6m) all start.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Gana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Harrison, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Raymond, Umeh, França