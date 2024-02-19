92
  1. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Probably worst FPL game of the season. At least they both have something to play for, so could be a good game.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I wish I had Branthwaite coming off my bench, I reckon he’s getting a cleanie and BAPs tonight.

    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Branthwaite only 6% EO
      I like my chances to get into top 30k

    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I can confirm that it isn’t zzzzzzzzzzzz

  2. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hendo dropped for Johnstone, so a swift change to the FFS bus team, then...

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Leave Palace defenders well alone…

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Absolutely. Just pointing out the Scout Picks issue there 😀

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          😎

  3. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If unsure on fh29 and have 2 FTs is it best to use just 1 transfer this week and have 2 FT next week?thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ideally yes as well get confirmation on all GW29 fixtures by 27 deadline

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        We will*

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Nice one

  4. The Night Trunker.
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C'mon the Toffees! \o/
      And gl to fellow Tark owners.

      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Branth here - good luck!

    • Viper
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      I can get to this for one -4 hit in Gw29. I'd wildcard in 31

      Areola

      Doughty Moreno Porro Taylor

      Son Richarlison Bailey Barkley

      Watkins Toney

      I think that pretty much covers the bases?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Seems fine assuming only 4 fixtures go ahead in 29

    • SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Jota anywhere near a drop tonight?

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He must be on a drip with that Injury

    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Is Maguire nailed? Seems good value, ManU have been improving

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Should be fine with Martinez out

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          30 mins ago

          I dunno about that, Jonny Evans was absolutely class when he came on at HT.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            ...and Maguire was subbed off for performance/YC reasons. Not the most glowing review from EtH, that

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              I thought it was primarily due to the booking. I guess we will see if Evans gets the nod over Maguire.

              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                17 mins ago

                He took a bit of a knock before halftime as well so could have been related to that as well

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Didn't notice a knock. Thanks for this

                  1. Biggsy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Just had a Google for what Ten Hag said - it was solely the yellow card and his fear the ref would reach for a red, quoting the "good replacements" he had available to do it

              2. Greg Frost
                • 13 Years
                16 mins ago

                It was, but Maguire did do a dodgy pass and Evans was vastly superior when coming on. I'd expect Evans to start the next game.

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Evans won't play week in week out. But there is arguably a risk to Maguire's minutes with Lindleof and Evans both waiting in the wings.

            He's first choice I think (in the absence of Martinez) just not nailed.

            1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Oh double wow, is it really the case that both doubles in dgw involving Man City and Liverpool aren't even going to be aired on the usual UK subscription channels.

      Well, that's a kick in the teeth for a few on these shores.

      Damp squib dgw?!

      Or not, may it breathe some fire...

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Just the awful state of televised games in the UK. Pay for 3 different subscriptions and you don't even get to watch the lot!

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          There are alternatives.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Stick it to them

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          It's mad.

          They must have given up the slot earlier, unless these fixtures were never slated for TV.

          I understand the clash with the Arsenal champions league game on Wednesday in Porto

          ... but the TV blank with Man City v Brentford is a glaring OG for the Premier League TV contract.

    • Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      On the Premier League site - Fantasy - Transfers

      Does anyone know how many games the player 'form' factor is based on?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Form is a player’s average score per match, calculated from all matches played by his club in the last 30 days.

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yep, that's the definitive answer alright. Eventually found it on the PL site.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help#:~:text=Form%20is%20a%20player's%20average,in%20the%20last%2030%20days.

          Thanks for the response.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I know it's the definitive answer, I literally copied and pasted it word for word from the PL site 😀

            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 7 Years
              just now

              🙂

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        6 I think...

        Possibly 4 but it depends if they came back from injury too, then it's fewer games as played.

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I also thought it was based on games played, but see BIGGSY's resonse above, it's actually based on a rolling 30-day period.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help#:~:text=Form%20is%20a%20player's%20average,in%20the%20last%2030%20days.

          Cheers

    • grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hey guys, I just need a second opinion on the below team please:

      Dubravka

      Gabriel Reguilon Trippier

      Foden Richarlison Jota KDB

      Haaland Watkins Darwin

      Areola Porro Kabore Anderson

      £0.1 itb 1ft

      1. Jota and Darwin to Saka and Solanke for -4 (gotta wait for Jota's price to drop, hopefully be soon)

      2. Jota and KDB to Saka and Odegaard for -4

      3. Same as above but get in Garnacho instead of Odegaard

      4. Other

      5. Save

      Thanks guys!!!!!!

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        The two injured guys with blanks, for two form guys who play

        1

        Why do you need Jota to drop for you to *sell* him?

    • The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Do we know if Adebayo is expected to be back on Wednesday?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        I fully expect him back.

        But that's because he'll block my Watkins auto-sub...

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          In all seriousness, Edwards has a presser tomorrow so suspect that'll be when we know more

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1759518901463896080?s=20

        Rob Edwards confirms the absence of Elijah Adebayo, after being named in the XI, was due to injury. 'He was feeling his hamstring [during the warm-up]. I don’t know at the moment with regards to Wednesday, but it gave Cauley [Woodrow] an opportunity, and I thought he stepped up very, very well.'

      3. Hawk
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I need him to.

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      A) jota to hwang B) jota to neto
      C) jota to Luiz or BaileyD) Darwen to hojlund. Thanks

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hwang

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers

    • EL tridente
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Best Pick?
      A) Reguilon
      B) Pau
      C) Moreno

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'm keeping my eye on Reguilon

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          Regulion looked good to me.

      2. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        C, the one I own

    • Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I can't believe I'm asking this...but....is Maguire nailed?

      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Scroll up a little, what a hot topic

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Hard to tell if someone who's just been subbed off at half-time is nailed. See Estupinan recently

        I'd stay away for now. Consider Van Hecke at that price

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Agreed.

        2. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          What's your take on the Perv Ze? Lost De Zerbi's favour or just a bit of rotation while Lamptey is fit?

          Need him to play in the next 3

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            I'm starting Estupinian next game but on the block.

            1. Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah, with Son and Solanke booked in it will need a hit to get rid.

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Looks out of favour to me

            RdZ played Gross at RB and Lamptey at LB just to keep Estupinan out of his XI. Consider this: Gross is naturally a midfielder, and Lamptey is naturally a right-back

            I sold Estupinan for Van Hecke after he was subbed off at half-time and then benched, then I thought I'd made a mistake when Hinshelwood was announced out for months (leading to a full Estupinan match vs Spurs)... But nope, Estupinan's still benched right after

            I'd run away if I had him now

            1. Greg Frost
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              I want to take him out, but not for a -4. Defenders barely get points anyway. Next season i will strongly consider 4.5m 4.5m 4m 4m 4m from the off if its feasible.

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Haha! Yeah, not for a hit in a blank GW. Makes sense

                1. Greg Frost
                  • 13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  aye aye

            2. Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers, very surprising but yeah that makes sense. Wonder what De Zerbi's up to.

    • Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hoping for positive Darwin news tomorrow. He's my captain!

    • Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Amusingly there's 0% game chatter on here tonight, either nothing's happened or nobody's bothered to watch! :mrgreen:

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm watching, but I'd rather be here

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          haha.

    • wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which one?

      A)Nunez->Watkins
      B)Jota->Saka
      C)Jota->D.Luiz

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        probably deal with Jota first I guess, seeing as he's the most injured.

        Has to be B for me.

        1. wulfrunian
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cheers.Do you prefer Saka against Newcastle or Watkins against Nottingham?

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            The thing is, Darwin will probably be back to face the same Forest in GW27... Jota has to go, so that changes priorities

            1. wulfrunian
              • 7 Years
              just now

              My problem is that if i get Saka now i can't get both Watkins+Solanke in gw28.No money.

          2. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            I did both A and B this week, but bus captain currently on Saka.

            1. wulfrunian
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              No money to do a+b...

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        1. wulfrunian
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers

      3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        A+b

    • Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Areola.
      Gabriel, Maguire, Trippier, Beyer.
      Foden, Saka, KDB, Garnacho.
      Watkins, Haaland.
      Dubravka, Palmer, Darwin, Porro.
      1ft 0.6m ITB.

      Which would you choose here-
      1. Porro out-> Ait Nouri (1.6m) /Saliba in (0.4m) (Which one).
      2. Beyer out > AIt Nouri in. Leaves 0.1m ITB.
      3. Nunez out- Solanke in. Leaves 1.2m ITB
      4. Something else..

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Estupiñian > Dalot, Senesi or someone else?

      Trippier Saliba, Gabriel and Porro my other defenders.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would just go for Van Hecke and bank the cash.

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Roll with him this week (accept the 1 point), then Senesi in GW27

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah he plays this week for sure. Alvarez > Solanke 27 and Estupiñian > Senesi 28.

        2. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          True probably just worth rolling in that regard.

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Branthwaite's gonna outscore likes of VVD, Bradley and Ake isn't he! Looks like a nailed CS

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Had Taylor and Branthwaite all way until my first WC in 17. Everton good to have as 4th 5th defender really for fixtures like this. I think their fixtures are decent come the end of the season.

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        This did seem fairly likely in the run up to the game

    • Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lerma's space-flight of a shot wastes a good Palace move

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        *silence*

        first game related comment appears after 37 mins.

