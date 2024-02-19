Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) became the first Premier League player to reach 10 yellow cards for the season on Saturday – and several others are nearing that total.

In this weekly ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we take an overview of the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

Firstly, we will round up who is nearing a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

We will then also look at who is suspended in Gameweek 26 and who is back from a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

That will be Gameweek 32 for some teams but with as many as seven fixtures at risk of being postponed in Blank Gameweek 29, it could be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Two players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension: Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m).

There are two notable names, from a Fantasy perspective, on eight yellow cards: Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

Darwin could reach nine cautions on Wednesday but injury might rule him out of the clash with Luton Town anyway.

Liverpool then blank in Gameweek 26, of course.

Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) faces Manchester City on Tuesday so might also join Jackson and Bruno on the precipice before the next Fantasy deadline.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 26 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Kalvin Phillips (£4.7m) and Mason Holgate (£4.0m) were shown red cards at the weekend.

Phillips was dismissed for two bookable offences and will miss only Gameweek 26 but Holgate received his marching orders for serious foul play, so won’t return until after Gameweek 28.

Philip Billing (£5.2m) still has one match to go of a three-game ban after his straight red card in Gameweek 23.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains banned until August.