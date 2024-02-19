246
246 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Best Pinnock replacement (5.3 cost max)? 29 is a free hit.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Gabriel, or Senesi if you are after a DGW28er.

      Open Controls
  2. Salahlulijah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Does anyone know when the April TV fixture schedule gets announced?

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Usually at the beginning of the preceding month, so approximately first week of March.

      Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Come on pickford! Save my gameweek pls

    Open Controls
  4. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Have 8 players currently and 1ft…

    A) Jota & Nunez > Saka & Hojlund/Solanke (-4) and play with 10..
    B) A + VVD > Dawson (-8)
    C) A + Richarlison > Neto/Hwang (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Jota+Richarlison to Saka+Neto for -4 this week
      Nunez to Solanke next week for free

      Open Controls
  5. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Are people planning to get Salah in for GW27? Or go without as he's good/city/likely blank?

    Planning to FH 29 and WC30 or 31 to set myself up for the last few GWs of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I think he has 11 returns in 13 games Vs City. It's unlikely to be his highest scoring week, but I'm probably still aiming for him.

      I am FH29 as well, but likely going to push my WC a little further back perhaps

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      27 for me, yeah, maybe (c)

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Isn't he rumoured to have had a reoccurrence of his injury? I had funds ready for Salah so I'm good to go now if he's available

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        I saw fatigue/cramp rather than hamstring. Given the injury problems, I’d have thought Klopp would want to play him for some time if he’s okay to play but reckon he’ll be managed ahead of the cup

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/mohamed-salah-diogo-jota-injury-28659195

          Just going by this but not sure on the legitimacy of it. Given the sensitive nature of Salah pulling out of the Egypt squad during AFCON and returning to Liverpool it might just be politics

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yes.

        Usually reliable sources at Liverpool saying he may have aggravated it by playing longer than intended on Saturday and may miss Wednesday as a result.

        Again, it's a wait and see with Salah but fair play to those that got points in the bag.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah yes, doesn’t look great for Salah or Nunez

          https://x.com/dmartinez_85/status/1759565070999204030?s=46&t=hAaaEgiQgheuiwBruEyFyw

          Open Controls
  6. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Just Grealish + Gvardiol out for City tomorrow, injury-wise anyway...

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Otherwise it's back to our favourite Pep Roulette!

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      No suggestion of compassionate leave for Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Hopefully he takes some next weekend and misses the Bournemouth match

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Didn't hear anything in the broadcast section, I'll find out if there's an embargoed bit for tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Thanks very much. Mindful that this is a sad time for Erling and things are bigger than FPL, it’d still be nice if he can play

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            He's played 2 games since, so he's clearly fine to play. It's probably more a logistics thing.

            Worth noting his dad put the TC on him this week if they tells you anything....

            Open Controls
          2. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            just now

            There is indeed! 10.30pm GMT tonight.

            Open Controls
      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        If there is then you won't hear about it from Pep in a presser

        Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Would have thought they'd put out their strongest team and look for a statement win. At the minute, they've got fewer goals scored (1 less game played obviously) and more goals conceded than the teams above them - a rare position for them to find themselves in.

      Open Controls
  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Remember when it was de-rigeur on here to sell useless, overpriced Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      That'll be me, a dedicated follower of fashion.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Oscar Slater, dedicator

        Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      He did go 4 games without an attacking return in December and looked very out of form and tired. Patience is a virtue is a saying made for FPL.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Crazy talk, from impatient managers that just clamour for points every week. Owned since GW1, where he was underpriced at £8.5m. He's well on course to go over 200 points. Might be the first time I've ever owned a player all the way from GW1-38

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        He went 5 weeks in a row without scoring and where Arsenal looked to be struggling for goals compared to before. I had him since GW1 and sold him at GW20, nothing to do with patience

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think it was personally. Last season I got rid of him because I was impatient and he didn't look like scoring. He then punished me quite badly. Tis maybe why I never thought to get rid. He's on pens, playing for a top side. At that price he's a set and forget.

          Open Controls
    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Peeps say stuff in the moment...who would've thought Hojlund would enter the convo'

      Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Pure revisionism when he was massively struggling with fatigue, injuries and points avoidance during that time.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        This. I sold for Ginge but kind of regret it now but I still think it was a good idea at the time given his form (and the team’s in general)

        Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sold GW7, think it was when the injury scares started. Obviously got punished the last few weeks, but GWs 7-21 was quite a substantial phase where he wasn't delivering anything near the value required to warrant inclusion (4.7 PPG) when budgets were really stretched

      Open Controls
    7. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      I got rid this week so I could afford Darwin and Diaz for DGW. He'll be back in as soon as funds allow.

      Open Controls
  8. mrtapio
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Salah most transferred in player. why? Blank 26, City in 28 and most likely blank 29.

    Open Controls
    1. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      A lot of idiots playing the game?

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      they will get his points for Luton game

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Casuals getting ahead of the curve, just like they did at the weekend.

      Open Controls
    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Casuals starting Salah and getting their juicy first sub points to beat us all #4Dchess

      Open Controls
    5. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      City usually concede

      Open Controls
      1. mrtapio
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        So that justifies it?

        Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Penny pinching will probably rise at least once before GW27 but I'm happy wait.

      Open Controls
    7. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      City is not a scary fixture for attacking assets

      Open Controls
    8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Foolishness. Wouldn't be put off by the City fixture though, one of Salah's favourites to play against

      Open Controls
  9. timhoyle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    What’s up with Estupinan? Is he just out of form/ favour?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      out of form, not fully recovered, who knows but you can say out of favor for now. Lamptey is not know to remain fit for long, so he should be back soon in lineup.

      Open Controls
    2. Juza
      • 7 Years
      just now

      tactical? Without him, they do not concede that many.

      Open Controls
  10. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bailey
    Bowen
    D.Luiz

    Or take a punt on a team not sure if having a fixture in 29 and go for Chan ?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'm leaning Bailey at the moment.

      Open Controls
  11. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Van Hecke, XXX
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner, Palmer*, Doughty* Lascelles)

    Best defender to bring in for GW26 onwards with budget not being an issue? Plan is to FH GW29 anyways

    A) Saliba
    B) Pau
    C) Andersen
    D) Trippier
    E) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'm looking at Pau and Kilman on a more limited budget to get Salah in for GW27 but if you can spare the cash Saliba.

      Open Controls
  12. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Van Hecke, TAA*
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner, Palmer*, Doughty* Lascelles)

    Thoughts on the following plan?
    GW26: TAA > Saliba
    GW27: KDB > Salah
    GW28: Lascelles > Senesi
    GW29: FH

    Open Controls
    1. mrtapio
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would recommend FH in a DGW rather than BGW.

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I currently have only 2 playing players (Doughty & Solanke), even if I start loading up now I'll only have 6 + I'd be sacrificing lots of players and tv just for one week...

        Open Controls
        1. SomeoneKnows
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          *Meant Watkins not Solanke

          Open Controls
          1. mrtapio
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah I understand! Try and put together your FH team for GW29, and calculate how much more points you expect. Than try and compare that to a DGW FH. Im not comfortable with the teams playing in 29. But I am in the same kind of situation

            Open Controls
        2. Mother Farke
            54 mins ago

            How many players would you usually want from the teams playing in GW29?

            Open Controls
            1. SomeoneKnows
              • 7 Years
              just now

              It's more about tearing apart my team just because of 1 gw, especially when quite often single week players end up outscoring double gameweek players

              Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        57 mins ago

        Not a bad plan.

        I think FH29 is completely viable. You're guaranteed to get good points.

        Open Controls
      3. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Why not knock up a free hit 29 team? It’ll help you decide if it’s worth it

        Also wait out your 29 plans until the FA cup matches have been played after this gameweek. There should be a cupset

        Open Controls
        1. SomeoneKnows
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Totally right and actually I quite think it is worth it...

          Areola
          Porro, Doughty, Pau
          Son, Richarlson, Bowen, Luiz
          Watkins, Toney, Morris

          Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Start one in 26:

      A: Estu
      B: Taylor
      C: Start both and roll FT

      Open Controls
      1. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'm playing both next week, which only gives me 10 players, but I'm thinking might be worth it to have the extra transfer in the following week to have maybe a bit more info about GW29

        Open Controls
    3. leocarter27
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Currently have 8 players for gw 26 Do you think a -4 for 10 is fine? Or should I do a -8 to field 11?

      Areola Walker Gabriel / Porro Konsa VVD

      Gordon Foden Saka / Rich Jota

      Watkins Haaland / Darwin

      Plan to do VVD and Darwin to Saliba and Solanke (-4) -8 would be for a BGW 29 player probs Bowen or D.Luiz/Bailey

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I have 10 with Lascelles probably not playing. But I’m not taking a -4 for a Defender given mine typically score 0 or 1

        Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Best to keep hold of Porro or make a transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hold if not FH in 29

        Open Controls
    5. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Any idea who's taking Wolves' next pen?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I would say neto.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Why Neto, though? Don't think he's ever taken penalty for Wolves? Thought it's 50/50 between Hwang and Sarabia personally, but maybe someone's got better info

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              30 mins ago

              Hwang is first choice taker for his country fwiw. He took one v Australia with Son on the pitch.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                I wouldn't say Hee Chan is Korea pen taker...

                Son on South Korea’s penalty:

                “Hee-chan really wanted to take it. The coach wanted me to take it, but I saw how much he wanted it. As the captain, rather than being greedy, I wanted to show how important Hee-chan is to our team. Now I thank him for scoring.”

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  First choice korea pen taker*

                  Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Hwang was the taker before Asian Cup. Cunha apparently 2nd in line. Neto is wishful thinking I'm afraid (& I own him)

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          Just get Neto, better player 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            Think he's good, but if Hwang is on pens, I'd prefer him!

            Open Controls
          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            As a Neto owner of a few weeks he's been great to watch but seems to be the nearly man most of the time while others actually pick up the hauls

            Open Controls
      2. Lucky Z
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        A. Doughty to Pau to complete XI with someone who plays in 29
        B. Save FT and do Rich + Alvarez => Salah + Adebayo in 27 for 2 FTs

        Open Controls
      3. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Best Jota replacement + plays in GW29?

        1) Bowen
        2) Kudus
        3) Bailey
        4) D Luiz

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          3 I’m on

          Open Controls
          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate!

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          56 mins ago

          I wouldn't want to burden my team with carrying any Hammers right now. Wait til 29 or Paqueta's return at least

          Open Controls
          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks TM! Good idea to wait till GW29 or when Paqueta returns. The Hammers' form are pretty bad.

            Open Controls
      4. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        salahs hammy injured again

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Any good source ?

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/KoraPlusEG/status/1759329024822653381

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              lol good one

              Open Controls
              1. boc610
                • 12 Years
                1 hour ago

                believe what you want but im hearing its legit. sure youll find out tomorrow

                Open Controls
                1. boombaba
                  • 11 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I can’t read Arabic

                  Open Controls
                  1. boc610
                    • 12 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    translate button on top left clear as day

                    Open Controls
                    1. boombaba
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      To much effort

                      Open Controls
              2. boc610
                • 12 Years
                59 mins ago

                https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/02/19/salah-hamstring-injury-renewed/

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  "We can take some hope from the fact that it’s unlikely that a source in our No.11’s home nation would get the news before anyone on Merseyside..."

                  Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Klopp ruining Salah's last season in a Liverpool shirt by rushing him back early to play 14th placed Brentford - inject it into my veins.

          Open Controls
        3. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          142000 new managers seeeeething.

          Open Controls
      5. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        If Darwin ruled out then easy choice of Darwin>Solanke this GW to field 11 barring any new injuries.

        But if not then:
        a) GW26: Diaz > DLuiz vs NFO(H)
        or
        b) GW26: Darwin> Solanke vs MCI(H)

        Whichever I go with the other will be done the following GW most likely or price rises/falls might force my hand one way or the other.

        Open Controls
      6. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        A) Darwin -> Solanke for free
        B) Gordon -> Garnacho (get Solanke next week) for free

        Open Controls
      7. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Good to go for GW26?
        11 active players, 1 bench
        Free hitting in GW29

        Martinez
        Dunk, Gabriel, Brantwaithe
        Saka, KDB, Hwang, Gross
        Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

        Kelleher*, Senesi, Palmer*, Colwill*
        0ft, 0.8 itb

        Open Controls
      8. grooveymatt65
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        Hey guys, I just need a second opinion on the below team please I'm tempted to wildcard (currently have 8 players for next gw)

        Dubravka

        Gabriel Reguilon Trippier

        Foden Richarlison Jota KDB

        Haaland Watkins Darwin

        Areola Porro Kabore Anderson

        £0.1 itb 1ft

        1. Wildcard this team to get Saka and Salah back in (but benching Salah) as well as a full playing 11 and Solanke for gw28

        2. Jota and KDB to Saka and Odegaard for -4

        3. Same as above but get in Garnacho instead of Odegaard

        4. Other

        5. Save

        Thanks guys!!

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          2
          Fielding 10 is more than enough to justify keeping the wildcard

          Open Controls
      9. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not looking good. 7 DGW players= 18points…..Solanke on my bench=12points

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          7 DGW scores including TC 24 point, 5 SGW players 44 points with Branthwaite still to play despite selling Solanke for Darwin. All adds up to a 35% ranking increase though with up to 8 scores still to come.

          Open Controls
      10. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Debating getting rid of Palmer for Hwang and Gomez for a playing 4.5m defender. Is it worth a double up though with Neto already being in my team? Feel it’s maybe overkill despite the nice fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. AARON-1
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'd hold Palmer. I think you'll want him back. Depends on your plans. Sheff Utd is tempting for Wolves. I'll be getting Hwang for Jota.

          Open Controls
      11. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Is it common for ranks on different sites to differ?
        Can anyone explain why?
        Fpl site says 384,874
        Livefpl.net says 388,441
        FfHub says 384,885

        I don't think I've noticed anomalies before. Anyone else got varying current ranks?
        I suppose I trust the main FPL site the most!
        It's odd.

        Open Controls
        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Auto subs

          Open Controls
          1. AARON-1
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ah right, OK. The ranks still seem slightly different on pre subs and post sub figures depending on which site I check. Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Not sure the 3rd party sites can always distinguish the tie-breakers easily without another layer of data scraping, which probably isn't worth it. I think LiveFPL always said rank was subject to a 0.01% error - not sure if it still says this.

          Open Controls
          1. AARON-1
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Sometimes the ranks differ by 7-10 points or by several thousand. I suppose the one to trust is the main site at the end of each game week. I haven't been playing fpl for very long.

            Open Controls
            1. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes, I would guess they all consolidate to say the same correct figure at the end of each GW.

              Open Controls
              1. AARON-1
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I noticed they were different in the limbo period between a completed game week and the start of the next.

                Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Auto subs and number of transfers made to septate ties not taken into account. Have you tried Fantasy Football Fix they don't take auto subs into account until last fixture has kicked off?

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            separate ties

            Open Controls
          2. AARON-1
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            I'll check that one. Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Fix has me @ 72116 ATM, Live fpl is 72118, official site has me at 72115. So all within 3 of each other I don't use the other sites you mentioned.

              Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.