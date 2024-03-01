41
41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    No Son in 2 of the experts picks (Neale & Tom J). Why’s that?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Surely you guys don’t think luis Diaz is more likely to return?

      I mean he could, but unlikely

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      a) definitely not an expert and b) I discuss it in my answer!

      Spurs looked quite limp last time out, they were for a couple of games before that too. It's the unknown quantity with Palace, under a new boss and employing the same wingback system that Wolves used to suffocate Spurs in GW25. I don't think he's a bad pick at all (I mention that in my intro), just that there are more 'knowns' about the other midfielders and the teams they're facing.

      Open Controls
      1. Mullered in Maenam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hi Skonto, I think you should have quoted Donald Rumsfeld in his famous speech about 'knowns', it still makes me laugh watching his efforts to BS convincingly:

        "There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know."

        Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Palace will have a spring in their step under a new manager. Wouldn't advice taking hits to bring in spurs assets.

    Open Controls
    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not Spurs defenders yes but attackers will prosper as cpl manager plays attacking football..It could be 3-1 to Soursy

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Currently have Watkins & Taylor available for BGW29. That's FH territory right there, correct?

    When else to use it? Is the an better weeks coming up?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Flekkin - Areola
      Porro - Moreno - Doughty - Regulion - Bench
      Son - Bowen - Richarlison/Maddison - Kudas - D Luiz
      Watkins - Toney - Bench

      That be decent?

      Open Controls
      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        I would play 3-5-2 with Barkley starting instead of Doughty

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Already have five in midfield, three from those four defs will start...

          Open Controls
    2. HNI
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Looking forward to Fa semis most likely will have Mcity, Liverpool, Chelsea, Wolves. Which GW will they have blank if they play in Fa cup semis? That will help us understand how to double up on WC before DgW 34

      Open Controls
    3. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Nothing a few hits can't fix. Save the FH for 38 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      just now

      You're asking if 2 players will be enough for gw29? That's a no, chief.

      Open Controls
  4. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I think we should reconsider the FH decision criteria to be least 3 attackers now..

    Even if you have 4 playing defenders (CTaylor, Bell, Areola, etc.) their total sum might only be upto 4-5 points..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      This. I'm FHing because I don't expect many CSs.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        In BGW29?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes. I expect all 8 teams to concede. That means goals. That means load up on mids and attackers

          Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pretty sure i will be FH ing. You built a team for only 4 matches with no big club player. Cant field all 11. A lot of disadvantages

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    New Palace manager furiously polishing that t@rd!

    Open Controls
  6. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any news on Salah recently?

    Open Controls
  7. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Would you do Neto (New A) >> Bowen (Eve A) for a -4?

    If I don't do it now will still end up doing it for a -4 in BGW29

    Worth doing it early?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s tough, I probably wouldn’t for -4, Bowen will probably troll new owners with a blank - could be entirely wrong of course! If anyone’s getting points for wolves with their injuries now it’ll likely be Neto

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        And the magpies are looking leaky..

        Open Controls
  8. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Foden to Son this week too sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’d keep Foden against United, rested and will probably wreck United’s defence

      Open Controls
  9. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Jota > son/richa/gordon

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son from those for me

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah Son

      Open Controls
  10. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    RP

    G2G? Or play Bradley over Porro?

    Areola
    Gab Saliba Porro
    Saka Foden Son Gordon
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Dub Palmer Bradley Branthwaite

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wait for pressers to see which def to play.

      Open Controls
  11. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Benching palmer against a side who just shipped 4 for goals to west ham is bold, would start him over Gordon for sure. Palmer my priority transfer in for hwang. Guess he can be first sub for Solanke if still injured

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Four*

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good points. I might bench Solanke and play Palmer. Solanke normally plays every minute so must be something there.

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah I’m doing exactly the same pending news on Solanke in which case a benching is incoming!

        Open Controls
        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Benching headache*

          Open Controls
  12. Zarraga
      42 mins ago

      What happened to Richarlison? Any info?

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn’t train but looked in good spirits - may or may not be anything but will have to wait for the presser unless anything emerges earlier

        Open Controls
    • Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      1FT, 2.2M ITB

      Estupian -> Gabriel? Y or N?

      Areola
      Estupian Saliba Taylor
      Foden KDB Saka Palmer
      Watkins Haaland Solanke*

      Turner Hwang* Gomez Lascelles

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Looks good, could consider a Bournemouth def for the DGW but for this GW is great. Would prefer hwang to palmer to cover for a possible Solanke injury sit out. I’m in the same predicament with pervis but still going hwang to Palmer. If David Brent if as leaky as last week Palmer could haul and make up for a pervis cameo

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I have Palmer already.

          Open Controls
    • FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gross going under the radar again. Excellent

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.