  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Issue with benching next week

    Saka Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maddison

    2. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      I would bench Maddison or Bowen, I will say Madison because I don't think he is in form.

    3. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Bench Maddison vs Villa as you have Son

    4. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maddison

    5. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maddison easy

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maddison

    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maddison

    8. Tango74
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Barkley

    9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thank you everyone.

    10. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Why do you do that to yourself? 😛 ... Bowen probably of not Maddison

  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    If I do bring in Solanke, I'll have to bench Palmer, for there is no way I'm benching Foden

    1. Limbo
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rest of your MF?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Palmer and Foden, plus Son, Bowen, Saka. Tough!

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'll mull it over. Plan was to bench Foden but it's kinda hard to do it when he has this kind of ceiling.

    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Be warned, benched Palmer twice this season, Luton away and Spurs away - got over 30 points in total :O

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Oh boy

      2. Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Uncle toney would you please bench him coming GW ? I need the pts

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Sorry starting him, so you better off benching him

  3. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    58 points, not bad at all, got 22 on the bench too!

    1. Tango74
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      No bench boost ? Doesn’t have to Be in DGW

      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        No, I often score 15+ every single week on bench. The week I boosted it got about 12

        1. Tango74
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Better than me I get 5pms if it lucky and they not even fodder lol

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      67 currently with 2 to play and 21pts on the bench

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      61 with two left to play. 24 on the bench!

    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      67 with 2 still to play, 14 on the bench.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      73pts, 3 to play, 12pts on bench, shameful to boast, please don’t do it.

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Well done, we share the same position in the Hall of Shame Tourney

      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        It's not often you can Knight so go ahead 🙂

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        76 actually with Phil baps!

    6. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      62 pts, Areola on the damn bench, 3 to at Gabby Salina and Saka, down to 21k, hoping for a gab or Saliba goal again

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Saliba*

    7. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      74 points 3 to play

    8. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      ONLY FELLOW WATKINS NON OWNERS CAN POST

    9. Dammit_182
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Nice. I’m on 62 with double arsenal defence + Saka (c) to go. Got Romero first sub too which is annoying with sanesi getting 1pt but they were 50/50 and I just didn’t fancy Burnley to score.

  4. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Haaland goal really did not score many total points because of his EO.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Points for all. Only quiz left is for Saka cappers.

  5. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who would have thought that Foden have more points than Haaland this far into the season... And Saka rocking almost 20 pts more !

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Considering doing KDB back to Foden just so he stops d*cking me over

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Unlucky to be in the KDB and not Foden ship. I would consider that just because Foden is less injury prone (and less money). Otherwise the luck could turn next week and KDB gets 1+1.

  7. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Morris a better option than Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Still prefer Solanke with both games at home

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

  8. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Neto - Flekken
    Gabriel - Doughty - Reguillon - Zabarnyi - Van de Ven
    Saka - Son - Bowen - Bailey - Barkley
    Watkins - Solanke - Morris

    6 DGWers in 28
    11 players in 29

    Solanke ➡ Toney in 29
    Bowen + Bailey ➡ Salah + Palmer in 30 for -4
    Morris + Barkley ➡ Haaland + McAtee in 31 for -4
    FH in 34
    Build slowly towards BB 37 from gw 32 to 37 with FTs.

    All this while having an attack of

    Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Toney

    Thoughts? 🙂

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Makes me glad I'm not wildcarding this gw tbh

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      What happens if 3-3 City vs Pool

    3. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      So much needed to recover from that team, and transfers don't even count for injuries. I think with the planned -4 you are better off not playing any players in 29!

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      It's one of the strategies that I consider, just that I like my current team and would prefer FH29 for my team. It could work well that.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      I think I'd worry less about having 11 starters for GW29.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        I see 29 as a watershed gw for myself

        Plenty of points up for grabs when others take hits and field underwhelming teams

        1. Hooky
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Gw29 fixtures do not scream plenty of points. I'm predicting an average of about 30

  9. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Amazed I am on a green arrow with Areola, Palmer benched and got in Senesi for a (-4)... Probably gonna turn red after the Arsenal game tomorrow ? Have Gabriel and Saka (not capped)

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      You're probably good for a green imo

  10. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    With there being an outside shot of Richarlison featuring in BGW29, Haaland + KDB to Morris + Bowen, make benching headache easier too:

    Saka Bowen Foden Palmer (Richarlison)
    Watkins Solanke Morris

    14.7m ITB to get Salah & Haaland back for GW30, if Richarlison out for GW29 then Son comes in

  11. thegaffer82
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Foden gonna be about 10mil next season isn’t he. Saka too.

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think Palmer will be 8 million.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Rashford £6m

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        Amrabat 3.5m

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Antony 2.5m

          1. Bada Bing
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Antony should be max 0.5.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      will be interesting

      watkins, darwin, foden, saka and palmer. 9.5, 9, 9.5, 10 and 8.5 for me, but FPL towers have been very lenient recently

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        By that logic I really think Palmer is just as talented so I would make him the same price.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          fair enough, only basing it on playing for a slightly worse team and less experience at the top level.

        2. thegaffer82
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          No way Palmer is as talented as Foden. No slight on Palmer intended.
          Also the price takes into account the team they play for, and I think we can all agree that City are a wee bit better than Chelsea

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            But how bad Chelsea are has not stopped Palmer from constantly scoring double digit hauls, so I do not get that logic.

            1. Randaxus
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Consistently*

            2. thegaffer82
              • 12 Years
              19 mins ago

              Why do you have to take it as some criticism of Palmer? He’s a top player and will be due a big price rise.
              And you just ignored the point that City players will obviously be priced higher than Chelsea players.

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      … and then dissapoint us again and feel more than 6.5 mill

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *like

  12. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Will take that for sure.. 79 w/ Gabriel (or Dalot) to play. Will see what Andy has to say on the GW.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      No Saka? 70 with Gabriel & Saka to play

      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Was gonna get him for WC26 & couldn't make it work. Just the way the transfers fell all the way along.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not sure why Andy Murray will have anything to say about this GW.

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        He might, I believe he plays FPL.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          What about Anne Murray?

    3. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Wtf would you care what he has has to say? He's terrible at FPL even though that's his job.

      1. thegaffer82
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Why so harsh? Did Andy hurt you?

        1. Hooky
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Just stating facts. He'd be sacked if he had a boss

          1. thegaffer82
            • 12 Years
            27 mins ago

            It’s not about how good you are at the game - it’s about entertainment and how many people will watch your stream.

            1. Hooky
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Entertainment?! I'd rather watch paint dry

              1. thegaffer82
                • 12 Years
                8 mins ago

                Some people like Star Wars. Some people like Star Trek. Some people think both suck.
                You’ll just have to accept that Andy is the most popular content creator (by views anyway)

  13. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Here’s an even trickier next week benching decision:

    Saka Son KDB Foden Barkley
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    It’s KDB or Barkley right? Never thought I’d hear myself say that.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      What’s the rest of the bench?

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        just now

        That’s my front eight - need to lose one

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      KDB

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kdb or barkley

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Barkley would be the obvious pick if no game GW 29

  14. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    People think they were unlucky getting Dubravka's 7 points I got 0 from Pickford.

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Same

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        just now

        With dubravka benched

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Was quite surprised seeing Pickford in the Scout Picks.

      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Scout picks ate a bit of a joke. Too many cooks spoil the broth

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Probably would’ve been better with the Liverpool keeper. It’s been a bad week for the Scouts - I’d also have done the Foden /Son option over KDB /Maddison - but it’s a rare off week; they’re usually pretty helpful

  15. JBG
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Besides a Rashford banger out of nowhere, my prediction of MU being toothless was correct... even more pain that I started Ederson over Areola.

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A Man Utd fan that’s disappointed Ederson’s kept a clean sheet. Lol

      1. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        *failed to keep a clean sheet.

  16. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    My post got removed earlier because I said Haaland would penetrate through United’s leaky defence.

    I had predicted the correct score 3-1 too

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Why would that post get removed, an innocent post

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I wrote; “United will try to keep it tight at the back until the big Norwegian Erling Haaland penetrates through United’s leaky defence”.

        “Manchester City 3 - 1 United”.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Why was the post removed?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        There was more in the comment than that.

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          😆 come on!

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            35 mins ago

            You also predicted KDB to do the damage.

        2. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          LMS safety score?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            34 mins ago

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              33 mins ago

              Bugger, I’m on 50 but with Saka, Saliba and Gabriel

              Think I’m out unless Saliba scores a goal

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                29 mins ago

                Pretty much, Saka has 235/220, Gabriel 188, Saliba 76 owners.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      That Haaland goal was more, Amrabat penetrating our eyes with an horrible touch.

  17. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which two Bournemouth players to get? (Already have Solanke)

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Dont think they warrant 3, 2 max

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Think I’ll take a hit to get Neto and Zanarbyi

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mepham!

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Solanke more than enough

  18. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Manchester United fans really thought they had a chance today 😆 whatever happened to past 8 years

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Referee bottled it. Kyle Walker gets sent off for the pull back on Rashy, Ederson gets sent off for what he did to Garnacho, Utd penalty, and that’s a different game.

      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Delusional!

      2. JBG
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Fck me you are such a bad troll...

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Who are these United fans you speak of?
      I’m in Manchester and most of my United supporting friends thought we were gonna take a beating

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Exactly - I've yet to meet this coterie of wildly over optimistic United fans that some people on here all seem to know.

      2. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yes, you are right. Just the optimistic ones on football forums I visited earlier today.

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          That must be a forum for special needs people.

          1. Grande Tubarão
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            It is. RedCafe they call it.

            1. JBG
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26481290

    3. MLewis7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not sure what United fans you're speaking of, to be honest. Most realistic fans expected City to win today.

  19. ggfussball
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Apologies if it’s been posted already..
    Is there any news on when Alisson is due back from injury. Wondering whether to bring in Kelleher on WC

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Kelleher might be the starting GK for at least a month or even more.

  20. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Any chance Senesi will be back for the DGW?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't have thought it's likely.

    2. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Strain in hamstring. No one knows how bad. I would say no

  21. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    How did Solanke look today?

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      left, right, behind him, in front of him and sometimes upwards and downwards.

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did he look inwards though.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      They were playing on counter. Had one decent chance. Didn't get a lot of supply.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looked ready to break alot of TC users hearts.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        As in... the FPLmanagers that are going to TC him

    4. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Worth captaining next week's still tho surely

  22. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Time to sell Kdb?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not worth the money imo transfer to son who's more reliable, or Salah when fit

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thinking the same with his injury record this season, CL, Pep roulette & Salah/ Son likely to score more goals than him till May.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd keep

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I would eventually sell. Never trust baldie Pep.

    3. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      About a month ago was the time (if you owned him at all)

  23. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    That Senesi injury today is a real kick in the teeth. We talk about variance a lot but there's not much that measures up to losing both a clean sheet and a pre-planned dgw player in terms of pure bad luck.

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      How bad is the injury?

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm with you. Sigh.

  24. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Apologies if it’s been posted already but I’m on 76 with Saka, Gabriel and Saliba to come. Just a quick reminder to all not to boast, it’s shameful.

    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Feck off back to your dungeon

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Silently tiptoes backwards and away from the angry minstrel!

        1. Hooky
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm more of a Malteser man tbh..

  25. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Lost all interest this week after dropping outside the top 1M again and figured team can't get any worse.

    Managed a 71 points (Saka and Gabriel to go) but stupidly benched Doughty and refused to do KDB > Son for free because I just left my team. That's my rough with the smooth.

    Really need a Saka blank to maintain this 19% green arrow

  26. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) kluviert b) Marcus Tavernier c)barkley? Thinking a?Thanks

  27. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Not FH’ing in 29, would you bring in Barkley or Bowen this week?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chong

  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Doughty
    Saka Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Leno // Hwang* Gusto Taylor

    In GW30 I may well do Foden > Salah. (Even after the last couple!)

    0.5m short of that currently. A few options:

    A) Saliba > Kerkez (DGW and better GW30 matchup than Saliba, but BOU shaky defense?)

    B) Hwang > Barkley (sensible as DGW, but who do I even start Barkley ahead of?)

    I could technically do both but feels overkill? A Saliba sale may look enticing with the fixtures, but ARS do have a fantastic defense.

    Separately: Leno > Neto or no? (With one of the above, it would be -4).

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Note: Kerkez could be a different defender, or Barkley could be Chong etc. Not the most exciting picks however!

