The Manchester derby is the second Premier League match of the day and kicks off at the Etihad Stadium at 15:30 GMT.
Both teams come into the fixture on the back of progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals, as Pep Guardiola’s troops thrashed Luton Town 6-2 before Man Utd claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
As for the team news, Guardiola makes three changes to the City side that beat Bournemouth last week.
Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku come in, with Manuel Akanji, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes dropping out.
Josko Gvardiol is back on the bench alongside Julian Alvarez, meanwhile.
As for United, Jonny Evans starts as Harry Maguire remains out with a knee injury, while Scott McTominay replaces youngster Omari Forson.
GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Alvarez, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis
Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Mainoo, Casemiro, Fernandes, McTominay, Garnacho, Rashford
Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer, Ogunneye
1 hour, 9 mins ago
