Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers provide Fantasy Premier League (FPL) tips and advice throughout the season. Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser gives advice on the captaincy and reveals his Double Gameweek 28 transfers.

SOLANKE CAPTAINCY

Things are looking a bit tricky for the Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) captaincy (and Triple Captaincy). As it stands, the situation is pretty close to what it was last week.

This is the full quote from Andoni Iraola today, taken from the official Bournemouth website:

“Dom is in a similar position to this past week. He hasn’t trained fully with the team, we are trying to put him in the best positions to play tomorrow. Hopefully he’ll train normally this evening with his feelings we will take the decision much like we did last week. He’s been playing through pain, sometimes its better, sometimes it’s worse. “We’re trying to manage it with these two games we have, we don’t want to put too much training on him. He’s someone who has played and trained a lot of minutes, he’s been very robust this season and maybe he doesn’t need to train as much as other players. I hope he can play as many minutes as he can but it’s something we’re dealing with.” ­– Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke

To be fair, this is a very similar situation to last week. Iraola has relayed that Solanke doesn’t generally require much training so he might be a bit off the pace but I’m not as worried about his expected minutes.

MORRIS THE ARMBAND ALTERNATIVE

Given Sheffield United and Luton Town’s defensive vulnerability, do we dare shift the armband onto a certain Carlton Morris (£5.2m)?

I do feel like Luton are a good attack and always seem to find a 20-30-minute period in a game where they put the opposition under immense pressure. That said, they are a much better outfit at home than they are away which is illustrated in the image below.

That is all from me this week. With my fellow Pro Pundits Pras and Zophar, we deep-dived into the Double Gameweek 28 assets (there are some excellent charts on there) and also discussed chip strategy and the future landscape in depth. You can view it below: