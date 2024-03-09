379
  DMP
    
    
    4 mins ago

    Gtg? Start Porro or Estupinan?

    Areola
    Doughty* Porro Gabriel (Estu, Reguilon)
    Barkley* Palmer Son Bowen (Luiz)
    Solanke* Morris * Watkins.

    17,8 ITB
    Next week, Solanke to Toney and got a full 11.

  Taegugk Warrior
    
    4 mins ago

    On WC
    A. Maddison
    B. D.luiz
    C. Palmer

    With C i just have 9 starter player next GW

    SharkyT
      
      just now

      Go A for the extra fixture

    ball c
      
      
      just now

      A

  Orion
    
    4 mins ago

    Please help guys…
    I have Trippier VVD Ake Gabriel Moreno
    Already brought in Solanke…
    Should I do Trippier to Doughty for a hit or just leave it and play VVD/Ake???

    Cheers

  FantasyClub
    
    3 mins ago

    Any of these worth a hit for doughty?
    A)Ake
    B)Bradley
    C)Estupinan

    Other two are Moreno & Gabriel.

  ball c
    
    
    3 mins ago

    C is injured so c for c

  OneTeamInBristol
      2 mins ago

      Good Morning all.

      Bench Toney or Foden?

      Team is:

      Areola
      Gabriel Doughty Estu
      Bowen Saka Palmer Odegaard Foden?
      Solanke Watkins Toney?

      Orion
        
        1 min ago

        You can’t bench Foden now when he’s on form

        OneTeamInBristol
            just now

            Thanks for reply!

      tryf88
        
        2 mins ago

        Whats the better Captain choice with Solanke mins potentially limited?

        ball c
          
          
          just now

          Morris

      School of Poch
        
        2 mins ago

        Help me bench one of these attackers please

        Saka Palmer Son Barkley KDB
        Solanke Haaland Watkins

        tryf88
          
          just now

          Barkley

      ball c
        
        
        1 min ago

        Are 7 starters enough for gw 29?

        It will be a -8 to get there however but FH will be more valuable later I feel.
        Gross, Odegaard & Solanke to Son, Bowen & Muniz

      Make United Great Again
        
        1 min ago

        Solanke can’t be fully fit. Going Saka(C) and calling it a day.

      LeytonOrient
        
        just now

        Pick one out:
        A) Estu
        B) Tripps

        Pick one in
        1) Doughty -4
        2) Kerkez/Zabaryni -4
        3) Gabriel -4
        4) HOLD

        I’m on FH29
        Have Neto as GK

      Merlin the Wraith
        
        just now

        Bilva or Luiz as my 1st bench?

