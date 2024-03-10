8
8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    I hate Bournemouth.

    Open Controls
    1. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      wait until they and Luton dross stink out GW 30 teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Fortunately only have 3 of them, Neto, Doughty and Solanke.

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lucky for me I only have Solanke, will FH 29 and WC 3 Solanke gone for Muniz to try and squeeze in Son/Salah

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Better than Skegness, not as good as Sheffield though.

      Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Watty hatty

    Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    I just know I'm going to end the day wishing I'd put the armband on either Watkins, Son, Haaland or Salah instead of stupidly TC'ing Solanke.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Solanke can still get a brace or more v Luton tbh.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.