Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with four more top-flight fixtures, including one of the most anticipated games of the season – Liverpool v Manchester City.

We start the team news at Villa Park, where Unai Emery makes two changes to the side that started the 3-2 win against Luton Town last week.

Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey drop out, with Pau Torres and Lucas Digne included in the starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou makes three alterations, meanwhile.

Pedro Porro starts his first game since Gameweek 24, while Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson also come in. Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur and Timo Werner drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Lenglet, Pau, Cash, McGinn, D Luiz, Digne, Tielemans, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Moreno, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Royal, Werner, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Davies, Scarlett