  1. Reedy
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Was hoping for an Eliteserien article

  2. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Guys what are you thinking with this team, tempted to bench all 3 Arsenals for this gw. Only one ft

    Dubravka
    Porro Bradley Zab
    Son (C) Gordon Palmer Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Saka Saliba Gabriel 2.1 itb

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I am benching them too.

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      My bus team has Saka and Gabriel benched as well. Salah is definitely an option for this week or next - problem being how to fund that move. I have a bit more in the bank so I can do Foden->Salah, but not sure if this is the right move this week. Will think on it over the next 2 weeks!

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Kirkevold, Børven or Salvesen for 3rd fwd? All out attack DGW3

    1. Reedy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I wish I knew! Help needed

  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone know why some teams are currently showing a blank in 34 on the FPL site …. Spurs and Newcastle for example?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is it just as they work out the blank and double ramifications?

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes. They're both extremely likely to have a game that week, it's just a matter of who it's against

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      FAC Semi final

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Kelleher
    VDV Doughty Zabranyi
    Salah Son Maddison Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Muniz

    Areola Saka Gabriel Reguilon

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looking good (but a long way to go!). Any thoughts on captain? Palmer or Son for me - leaning towards Palmer atm...

  6. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can only afford one of salah or Son this week. Which one to get?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Salah.

  7. rokonto
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who wil top the Captain Poll next gameweek?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      The taller Norwegian.

      So far going Palmer, VC Muniz.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Son or Palmer

  8. Tibbs
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Benching dilemma, bench one:

    1. Saka (mci)
    2. Toney (MUN)
    3. Solanke (EVE)
    4. Watkins (WOL)

    Rest of the front 8 is Son | Foden | Palmer | Salah

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2

