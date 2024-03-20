75
  Skonto Rigga
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    International break 'who is playing when' guide coming tonight, for those awaiting it!

    Sgt. Schultz
      7 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      thank you!

    Philosopher's Stones
      3 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Any article about decent movies to watch during the International break would be swell too.

      theodosios
        6 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        "Poor things"

    FC Jammer
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Thanks Neal! Exactly what I came to Scout to check.

  gonzalocampos
    8 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Save or take a hit to get Salah this week?
    Watkins + Hee Chan = Salah + Muniz/Mateta

    Curent team:
    Kelleher
    Gabriel - Konsa - Zabarnyi
    Foden - Son (C) - Palmer - Saka
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
    Subs: Areola - Saliba - Taylor - Hee-Chan

  duke313
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Haven't seen many WC drafts with Hojlund. Red hot form before injury, nailed, Man Utd pushing for CL with good fixtures, will have two DGW. I can't go through having Darwin again, Hojlund looks like an unreal differential to me at the minute.

      Dthinger
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        feels like it would be hard to fit him in when we're all trying to get Salah back

    Saka Rice
      9 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      So there are two main scenarios now: those with and without FH. Let's assume they both only have WC and BB available which is the most common use case.

      Is this the most likely strategy?

      1a) With FH left - WC30/31, BB34 or 35, FH37
      1b) With FH left - WC30/31, FH34 or 35, BB37
      2) Without FH - WC35, BB37

      Rasping Drive
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Playing your WC as late as GW35 is a waste. I’ve used my FH and plan to play it much earlier than that.

        Wobbles
          3 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          1st person I've seen even mention this. 100% agree that a WC that late is a huge waste of the best chip in the game.

        boombaba
          11 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          I agree

    AC/DC AFC
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      It's a good article and something I considered with Arsenal defence, but you could just bench them rather than book a transfer in on a wildcard.

      Also, Arsenal need to not lose at Man City in the title challenge so maybe take a lesson from Fulham v Spurs, but it's a different encounter where anything could happen.

      If FH34 looks so so, then BB37 and FH38 looks great.

      I think you can wildcard by gw33 to play into a big double game week 37...

      But I wouldn't be distracted then by gw34. So I suppose wildcard by gw33 or in to gw35 is a good option.

      To be honest you can easily play the rest of the season out without a chip, so any chip is a bonus. This is why I think FH38 is the best bet for those who saved it.

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Assuming Haaland is fit, is it good to go with this team?

      Kelleher
      VDV Doughty Zabranyi
      Salah Son Maddison Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Muniz

      Areola Saka Gabriel Reguilon

    Alan Watts
      5 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Havertz a better option than Foden for next 3 to 4 gws ?

      Cheaper, better fixtures, potential dgw 34...

      1justlookin
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Sounds like you're trying to convince yourself

    R.C
      6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      When is Ederson back?

    boombaba
      11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Botman out for 6 months
      Welcome back Lascelles

      Open Controls
      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        7 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Steady 2 points

        boombaba
          11 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Enbaler buddy with DGWs to come
          No brainer in WC

          DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            7 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Makes a lot of sense actually.

      Davemc23
        12 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Was just about to write the sane message! Handy enabler for the wildcard

      boombaba
        11 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Noticed C.Richards for Palace looks a handy enabler as well

        g40steve
          6 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Richards, Lascelles, Gusto, Branthwaite, Bradley, Kelleher, Ortega bargain defence 😉

          Tonyawesome69
            5 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Depending on when you want to start them, it would be wise to wait for an update on the likes TAA, Alisson and Ederson before going with the cheaper replacements

            g40steve
              6 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              Think someone mentioned Alissons injury could well be lengthy a while back

              Tonyawesome69
                5 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                I haven't seen a specific date reported by Liverpool.

                Ben Dinnery has GW33 as a potential return. Few of the independent Liverpool news pages stating early April/ after IB.

                https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

                https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/konate-alisson-jota-jones-liverpool-28834486

                https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/03/liverpool-injury-latest-likely-return-dates-for-konate-alisson-jones-more/

                AC/DC AFC
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  You can't always wait for perfect info.

                  Sometimes you've just got to play the hand you have and if Salah rises again soon many will start to get twitchy fingers.

                  Tonyawesome69
                    5 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    What has Salah and his price changes got to do with Alisson injury

                    AC/DC AFC
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      I was referring to your comment above ...

                      It would be wise to wait above with various examples.

                      Then I responded with a different example of why you shouldn't always be too cautious.

                      Not everything is linear in here.

                      Tonyawesome69
                        5 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Not seeing the relevance of your example. Cheaper enablers won't start when the main players are back from injury.

                        AC/DC AFC
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          It was just a general point where you often advise people to wait for more info, or to disclose all their chips and strategies and provide full context.

                          Sometimes people can just play what's in front of them and there's nothing wrong with that either ...

                        Tonyawesome69
                          5 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Never said there was anything wrong with that haha.

                          My responses are based on how I play the game. I like to know the full context before giving my opinion.

                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          Some people dip in and out and don't have the time for a full disclosure!

                          Enjoy.

                          How's your season shaping up?

        Davemc23
          12 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yeah good shout actually. Hadn't thought of him

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Sure, decent enabler but still plays for one of the worst defences in the league

        Tonyawesome69
          5 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Pope back at some point would definitely increase the appeal

      Hairy Potter
        8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Glad he's getting the treatment he needs. He hasn't looked the same player since coming back from injury.

    Davemc23
      12 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Early thoughts on the WC 30/31:

      The power 5 in midfield is tempting:
      Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer

      Keepers: Petrovic if secure has to be in with two doubles to come (2nd keeper could be one of many)

      Defence: Gabriel + several cheap options e.g - Gusto, Braithwaite, Maguire, Lascelles

      Strikers: Haaland + two of Toney, Muniz (both great fixtures but no doubles), Isak, Hojlund, Watkins, Darwin

      Anyone got any views on this?

      boombaba
        11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        So far mine is as follows

        Kelleher Petrovic
        Gabriel Udog Brathwaite Gusto C.Richards
        Salah Saka Son Palmer Garnacho
        Haaland Darwin Watkins

        Not ditching Watkins yet when he’s best scorer on the game (clearly fixture proof)
        Will likely play FH34 anyway so will get DGW striker in then.
        And will sell before DGW37 for Solanke or Cunha

        g40steve
          6 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Nice team,

      g40steve
        6 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Strikers currently Haaland, Solanke, Watkins, lots removing Watkins & Solanke.
        Solanke has a double & Watkins has almost twice as many points as Darwin & three time Muniz!
        IF I do lose Watkins will probably be for Isak or Hojlund.

    rozzo
      10 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Alisson Areola
      Porro Ake Gabriel Doughty Branthwaite
      Son Saka Foden Palmer Garnacho
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1ft
      3.8 itb
      72k rank
      WC BB TC available

      Any ideas here? Not ready to wildcard yet

      Doughty to VVD possibly?

      Cheers

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Save FT or defender transfer

    SHOWSTOPPERRR
      6 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Neto
      Saliba gabriel konsa
      Saka son foden maddy bowen
      Toney Watkins

      A) bowen to salah
      B) bowen and taylor to gusto salah for a hit
      C) Wc

    R.C
      6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Do you think Gordon falls in price before next GW starts?

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Probably yes

      SHOWSTOPPERRR
        6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yes sure.

      AC/DC AFC
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Why would Gordon fall?

        I thought that he was a popular pick ...

        Are people shipping him out with his home record?

    Slam
      8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      With the probabilities of GW34/37 we know now, this is where I've settled:

      Petrovic Kelleher
      Gabriel Stones Udogie Gusto Branthwaite
      Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
      Haaland Darwin Muniz

      0.1 ITB
      FH34 and BB32/35/36/37

      Thoughts?

      ball c
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        This a WC team?

        Slam
          8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Yes

      WVA
        7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Kelleher? Allison probably back before 34 no?

    EffPeeEll
      4 Years
      3 hours ago

      Genuine question!

      All this incessant talk of chip usage, dgw + bgw optimisations that starts and appears never to stop:
      Is it not too distracting and time-consuming?

      I've done better, much better this season playing my own game, making my own decisions and pretty much playing what's in front of me never thinking more than 2 / 3 games into the future.

      There's too much that can happen, and seemingly does happen to plan too far ahead.

      notlob legin
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Interesting post. My wife and I have both been playing for years.

        This year, as usual, I watch and read as much as possible and plan as far ahead as I can. My wife takes it week by week and genuinely no further than that - she is 7k rank with FH, BB and Wildcard still available. I am 250k with just FH left!!!

        AC/DC AFC
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Less can be more

          More or less

          Saka Rice
            9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Say less

      Tonyawesome69
        5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Suggest having a look at Ben Crellin's rank history...

      ted mcnure
        13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Couldn´t agree more. I love the form over fixtures approach and these shennanigans just focus on fixtures and quantity thereof..madness. However, I do like the late season focus on the bottom half of the table.
        One wildcard a year was too much.

    theodosios
      6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      As a long-time movie enthusiast, here are some recommendations while the international break is on:

      *New era:
      Nobody (2021)
      Poor things (2023)
      The promised land (2023)
      The zone of interest (2023)
      Don't look up (2021)
      The Northman (2022)
      Brimstone (2016)
      The Handmaiden (2016) - Park Chan-wook masterpiece before Parasite

      *Old school classics:
      Becket (1964)
      The Wicker man (1973)
      The lion in winter (1968)
      Network (1976)
      Stroszek (1977)
      My dinner with Andre (1981)

      *And some remarkable tv series:

      Blinded by the lights (2018) - masterpiece from Poland
      Umbre (2014) - Romania
      Gangs of London (2020) - Many have probably watched this series, but for those who haven't, it's a must-watch.
      Slow horses (2022) - Gary Oldman at his finest

      theodosios
        6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Small mistake,The Handmaiden is not the same director as Parasite, but still must-watch

      AC/DC AFC
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers

        I was just planning to touch some grass.

        But as you mention it it is dark outside now.

        And there's no other sports outside of the EPL till ... League and International football where many of the same guys will play.

      ted mcnure
        13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Woah, no upticks..
        The Old School Classics ticks a lot of boxes!
        Massive respect fot Stroszek!! also My Dinner, and ovs Wicker Man (original)
        Thank you, I don´t know many modern films, so I can trust your judgement
        Thanks Theo

    Stranger Mings
      3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Please pick A) estu to porro B).hwang to son but means benching saka, foden, Gordon or palmer

      XX SMICER XX
        5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        B, Saka

        Stranger Mings
          3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeh given hardest game

    XX SMICER XX
      5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Complete this wildcard

      A. Havertz Muniz Isak
      B. Havertz Muniz Nunez
      C. Garnacho Nunez Isak
      D. Gordon Awoniyi Nunez

      Kelleher Petrovic
      Gabriel Porro Gusto Branthwaite Lascelles
      Salah Saka Son Palmer XXX
      Watkins* XXX XXX

      *money in the bank for Haaland GW31

      Kingy109
        2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Not D as Awoniyi is injured.
        If Porro was Udogie would that let you upgrade Garnacho or Havertz?

        XX SMICER XX
          5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Only frees up 0.8, still fair way off

    The Yam Bandit
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Need to pick 2 to replace Roerslev and Doughty:
      1. Gusto
      2. Ait-Nouri
      3. Munoz

    We Go Again
      9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A) Watkins + Foden -> Muniz + Salah (-4)
      B) Save FT

      Other attackers are:

      Son Saka Palmer Gordon
      Solanke Haaland

      Open Controls
      WVA
      7 Years

      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I don't understand the Kelleher pick? Alison will be back soon, FH34 so don't need him then if Pool double, won't be playing by BB37.

      Pickford
      VVD Gabriel Gusto
      Salah Son Saka Foden Palmer
      Haaland Nunez
      Semenyo Lascelles Richards

      Best cheap second keeper?

      DagheMunegu
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Pickford Gabriel VVD Saka Salah Nunez Semenyo Richards might not BB37

    Charlie Price
      3 Years
      

      A few of us in here have signed up for the Eliteserien fantasy game based on the Norwegian League.

      Easy to follow rules that mimic FPL but with some different Chips. Go to fantasy.eliteserien.no to register ahead of the season starting on 31 March. Don’t worry if like me your knowledge of Norwegian football is shall we say limited. It’s going to be a learning curve for most of us. At least we won’t be swamped with information overload from content creators as in FPL!

      Please consider joining also the mini league that already contains some of the guys who contribute regularly on here.

      Code for that League is ciowdo.

    • dbeck
      19 mins ago

      First WC tinker

      Assuming Ederson is fit

      Ederson Petrovic
      Gusto White Gab Lascelles VVD
      Salah Son Saka Palmer sarabia
      Haaland Darwin Muniz

      0.5itb

