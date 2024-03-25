178
  1. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 18 mins ago

    I've done Bowen > Palmer this week.

    Do I do Foden > Salah for -4 or wait until next GW? Means I'd have to captain either Son or Palmer.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours ago

      Nothing wrong with captaining Palmer next time out.

      Or Son.

      1. space mercenary
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 51 mins ago

        Yes, Palmer or Son captain sounds good to me. Might turm out to be a useful differential.

  2. Fantasyfreakstephen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    How come I didn’t make the cut for the FFS members cup? 29 points in GW 29. Rank 76k. Did I miss out on a registration link or something?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sounds like it, unfortunately - we ran two of these entry articles last week and had one in the 'Featured' box too:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/14/prizes-on-offer-as-the-second-ffs-members-cup-opens-for-entry/

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 9 mins ago

        No one reads articles, what do you think this is?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 8 mins ago

          I did enjoy someone asking what their chip strategy should be on an article about chip strategy this morning

          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 8 mins ago

            Haha

      2. Fantasyfreakstephen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 7 mins ago

        Ah I see… thanks for the info. 🙂

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yup.

  3. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is Richarlison likely to win his place back for Spurs after the international break? He was playing well before his injury. But Johnson and Werner have been in decent form too, so Son might continue down the middle?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 2 mins ago

      That loss to Fulham might have helped his cause.

      There were some cautionary words from the Brazil coach about his fitness yesterday, however, so it's worth monitoring what minutes he gets in the second friendly against Spain.

      https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/richarlison-injury-news-tottenham-brazil-2024-b1147358.html

  4. Elideus
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 4 mins ago

    Start Toney or Gibbs-White? Thanks in advance

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Toney

  5. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Can we acknowledge that listening to content creators about chip strategy is really silly. These people brought you:

    TC Man City against teams they rotate highly for
    TC Solanke, who turned out to still be solanke
    Free Hit in a week with zero points on offer

    And are now advocating for bench boosting in a high rotation gw37.

    Wake up sheeple

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 57 mins ago

      By all means use content creators for micro strategy. They review lots of data to identify good picks for a match. But dont use them for macro strategy, they all are so engrossed in data they struggle to step back and see the wood for the trees.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 49 mins ago

        Most of them know something about stats but know fk all about football. Fk all. If football was as predictable as expected stats predict no-one would watch it.

      2. Jacktastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 27 mins ago

        I don’t entirely disagree but the CC’S do have decent ranks. How are you doing this year?

  6. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard team? No chips left after.

    Kelleher*/Onana

    Zabarnyi*/Gabriel*/Richards*/Ait-Nuri*/Gusto

    Havertz*/Salah*/Saka*/Son/Palmer

    Haaland/Solanke*/Nunez*

    *Double 34

    (Kelleher covers Onana’s first few bad fixtures and hopefully also has the double. If not, don’t mind Onana home to Sheffield United 34).

    1. space mercenary
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Ode over Havertz for me.
      Comparable Xgi / 90 with Ode minutes slightly less risky.

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Given you have no chips left, would like to see your current team if you can hold the WC a bit longer given there are two DGWs down the line.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Reply to miza with 4 Zs.

  8. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    Get rid of Walker or Robertson -4? Tempted by Walker to Gusto…

    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Walker first

  9. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    I need to cash in two players of these three to get Salah and prob Mainoo I reckon. Palmer will then play every week till the end. Was all set on Foden/Ode but having studied the fixtures I think Watkins has to go. I'd be benching him in 31 anyway. No doubles. Ode doubles in DGW34. I've had Ode since first draft so maybe I'm a little attached but it just makes sense to have three Arsenal going onwards..?

    So the question is which two, and do it this week or sit tight bench Ode and do it next week..? I feel a 24% owned Salah is too much of a gift to pass by this week and next. Foden and Ode not expected to do much this week, whereas Salah could haul. To have Salah/Son/Saka/Ode/Palmer/Haaland all in place for 31 could be very profitable!

    Areola
    Gabriel Zabarnyi Gusto
    Son(c) Saka FODEN Palmer
    Haaland WATKINS Solanke

    Turner ODEGAARD Doughty Branthwaite

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is Saka + Bowen -> Palmer + Salah worth a -4 if WCing in 31?

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah!

  11. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 23 mins ago

    Seems so wrong I want to transfer out Haaland.

    So I play with Saka, Son, and Salah in the mid.

    But Haaland can score 4 goals at any moment and still leads by my metrics.

    Salah seems not-fully-back yet

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      I have all 4 of those, it can be done.

    2. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      i think the time to remove haaland has probably passed, but i think it may be the easiest way to get Salah for many people

  12. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Which one of these three would you keep between GW31-33:

    A. Toney (BHA, avl, SHU)
    B. Watkins (mci, BRE, ars)
    C. Maddison (whm, NFO, new)

    *One of the words will be moving to Haaland, the other will be a downgrade to a ~

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      6m midfielder or forward.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 6 mins ago

        Do you need to play that cheapie? If Y, who would be your targets?

    2. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you have Son then B&C, if you don't have Son then A&B

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        He keeps only 1.

        1. ritzyd
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 4 mins ago

          I meant which he should sell in my answer, so if son keep A, if no Son keep C

          1. Wılly
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Thanks for clarifying, I will have Son so I'm also leaning towards keeping Toney

            1. Wılly
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 50 mins ago

              Alternatively I could keep Maddison and sell Son for another 8m midfielder

    3. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Probably Toney with them fixtures.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not B. Tight with other two, but Maddison. And don't blame me if it fails, picking 1/3 would meann 67% chance to fail if they were equal assets.

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        I won't blame you for Watkins, he's pretty much gone next gameweek. Maddison v Toney is the big question and I'm leaning towards keeping Toney for the plum fixture.

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 20 mins ago

    GW38 Ars - Eve, Liv - Wolves (CP-Avl, if Avl on the beach) could be worth targeting. Last gw is usually high scoring.

    I feel like having likes of Salah, Darwin, Trent, Saka, Øde, Havertz, Eze might (just might though) might be worth more than concentrating on an optimal BB37. Chasing big time and I am wondering what is the most likely scenario that would allow me to rocket climb the ranks.

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      I agree - I'm going to BB in 34 so i can WC in 35 and build it for the doubles in 35(or36) & 37 yet still have a decent GW38 team.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        I can't dead end to 34 with 3 Spurs + 2 Che. I am open to WC 35, but considering saving it and targeting gw 38.

        1. ritzyd
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, works for me as only have Palmer & Son - after transfer this week (Bowen to Salah) will have 3 LIV, 3 BOU, 2 ARS & 1 CPY so with 9 already it's an easy decision for BB34.

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      You've got to predict a lot of fixtures to know who will be worth backing in 38. Wolves could be competing for Europe, Everton competing for survival so it's not just title aspirations that come into play.

      If it's a decision on whether to prioritise 37 or 38, then 37 is the correct answer.

  14. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this new FPL Challenge mode. Anyone bothered?

    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 5 mins ago

      id prefer it if FPL sorted out the issues with its main offering first before embarking on another format

    2. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Will play with it, sounds kinda fun.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      I don't think I am tbh.

  15. Bucket Man
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thinking BB37. What do you think to this WC?

    Onana, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Gusto, Udogie, Lascelles, Ait Nouri
    Saka, Salah, Son, Palmer, X
    Haaland, X, X

    A) Garnacho, Isak and Darwin
    B) Maddison, Isak/Darwin and Muniz

    Ait Nouri or someone else for £4.8 Million?
    If only one Isak or Darwin?

  16. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    I have WC and BB left. I am planning on BB for GW34.

    Is it best to WC now? Or wait until GW33?

    Leno
    Udogies, White, Ake
    Foden, Saka, Palmer, Gordon
    Haaland, Solanke, Watkins

    Neto, Garnacho, Andersen, Van Hecke

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      I don't like that idea. How are you going to get rid off all dead wood?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      If you want to BB34 then use FTs to DE/BB34 and WC35

      1. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        That does sound like a better idea.

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Fantasy Challenge is live

    https://fplchallenge.premierleague.com

  18. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    Couple of questions if can help please 1) Can son match salah points gw30-31? 2) is it risky wc31 due to rotation as mid week? 3) anyone selling foden soon due to rotation risk?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      1. Salah edges it over Son in 30-31 imo
      2. Difficult to say. Some players have had a rest over the IB and some have travelled with their respective country.
      3. Currently looking to sell in 34

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks Tony issue for me is -4 for salah whilst son no hit

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 37 mins ago

          Why is it Son v Salah over 30-31 when it looks like you are considering WC31? Is it not then Son v Salah - 4 in 30?

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 27 mins ago

            Actually yeh sorry gw30

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 18 mins ago

              Currently I prefer Son over Salah (-4) this GW. I plan to buy Salah for free in 32.

              If looking to WC31 and you really want Salah, I would consider bringing the WC forward to 30.

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 14 mins ago

                Thanks good advice

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'm looking at WC31 too, but as you say, it sure is risky. If I feel I survive 31 without Haaland, I might WC in 32/33.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        The only reason for wc31 is to get salah without hit. Otherwise will wait until gw35

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          I'm getting Salah this GW and will FH37 with BB34, so I'll need to WC 32/33 to set up for 34.

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Lucky you I have wasted my fh

  19. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Fpl challenge from gw 3o !

  20. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    A few questions to be cleared before I decide WC31 or 33(BB34 and FH37 the plan).

    1. Can I survive 31 without Haaland?
    2. Can I survive 31 without Saka?
    3. Is a couple hits between now and GW 31 worth it to bring in Salah, Saka(sell and bring back next GW) and Haaland if WCing in 33?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      *survive 31 and 32 without Haaland even

  21. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    What are the disadvantages of playing the BB chip in GW34?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Compared to?

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Compared to playing it in GW37.

