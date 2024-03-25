Gameweek 30 will see our second FFS Members Cup of the 2023/24 season get underway for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.

Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Somewhat unluckily, this qualifying round occurred during the infamous Blank Gameweek 29 – where many teams failed to reach 20 points.

Luckily, you didn’t need anywhere near that total to make it through qualification.

A total of 15 points (after any hits) would have seen you progress for certain.

And 14 would have seen you through, too, so long as you had an overall rank of 1,131,967 or better.

Those who did manage to progress will join three previous winners who, by registering, received a bye into the first round.

Recent champion Mayanyi (ranked 13,764th overall) is up against fizchelsea (42,314th), while one of 2021/22’s winners Scrumper (1,052,691st) faces Patrico33 (337,768th). Meanwhile, the previous season’s victor Mohd Rodzi (230,837th) needs to get past Olde Navy FC (304,930th).

The 256 participants have rankings ranging from KISEKLUND‘s 1,372nd and Bullet Tooth Toney‘s 1,662nd all the way down to FPL Xylophone around the four million mark.

TEAM RANK TEAM RANK TOTAL RANK Burkyboy 16,893 vs Beavis 5,962 22,855 Bullet Tooth Toney 1,662 vs bitm2007 30,115 31,777 Rapidadvenza 27,244 vs Horse FC 7,671 34,915 Mayanyi 13,764 vs fizchelsea 42,314 56,078 Aintgotakalou 88,129 vs Jamesacresswell 2,298 90,427

Using simple additions, the unluckiest pairing has Beavis (5,962nd) and Burkyboy (16,893rd) already competing against one another.

Ryan Carmichael (2,016,438th) was the highest-scoring qualifier of Gameweek 29. His differential Free Hit garnered a whopping 53 points, in part thanks to a Rodrigo Muniz/David Datro Fofana (c) frontline.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 29

Round 1 – Gameweek 30

Round 2 – Gameweek 31

Round 3 – Gameweek 32

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher