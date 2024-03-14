29
FFS Cup March 14

Prizes on offer as the second FFS Members Cup opens for entry

Our third and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition for the 2023/24 campaign is now open for entry – and £300-worth of prizes are on offer.

This tournament is for Premium Members, who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows: 

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 29, with the first round running in Gameweek 30.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 23:59 GMT on Sunday 17 March. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 29 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 29 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 29
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 34
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*please note that our Cups page will be updated later in the week

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.