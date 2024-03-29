521
  1. marpy016
    12 Years
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    This WC G2G, 0.5itb (FH 34, BB37)?

    Onana - Petrovic
    Gabriel - Udogie - Gusto - Branthwaite - Lascelles
    Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer - Garnacho
    Darwin - Haaland - Isak

    1. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      You've covered all the bases. Thought about Bradley over Branthwaite?

      1. Slitherene
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Bradley might not survive till 37

  2. tmstrand
    tmstrand
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    A team in shambles, and chasing in all leagues.. ergo, I will be taking hits over the next 2 GW's.

    Neto
    Zabarniy/van de Ven/Mykolenko
    Salah/Palmer/Gordon/KDB
    Haaland/Solanke/Muniz
    (Areola/Douglas Luiz/Doughty/Estupinan)

    Thoughts on these moves?
    A) KDB+Doughty > Luis Diaz+Gusto for this week
    B) van de Ven+Douglas Luiz > Gabriel+Saka for GW31

    Also: bench Zabarniy or Mykolenko for Gusto?

    1. Slitherene
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      The situation is not that bad though

      1. tmstrand
        tmstrand
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        My defence has been doing nothing for me for several weeks, and going without Arsenal players is killing me..

  3. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which one do you prefer of the two?

    A) Gomez
    B) Zabarnyi

    1. tmstrand
      tmstrand
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      For just one week I'd might go Gomez, but if you're looking to keep for the rest of the campaign, Bournemouth's fixtures look pretty good.

  4. Fred the Red
    Fred the Red
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Start one
    A) Richarlison
    B) Muniz

    1. tmstrand
      tmstrand
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Muniz. No better chance to keep up his form than against SHU.

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Start Toney or Saka?

    1. _Ninja_
      _Ninja_
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Very tough as both on pens, I'm the same with Solanke and Saka. Still not sure.

  6. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Worth a -4 for a GK (with DGW 34 in mind)? Who would you go for? (likely going to have to play every week)

    Martinez / Kaminski current gks. WC 35

  7. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Darwin Foden Toney

    Start two

    1. tmstrand
      tmstrand
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Darwin Toney

  8. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Captain Son or Salah?

    1. Baps hunter
      Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Son is my C, so Salah(?)

  9. Baps hunter
    Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Neto / Areola
    Bradley, Gusto, Porro / Gabi, Saliba
    Salah, C Son, Maddison, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Muniz / Morris

    9.6 mitb, 0 ft, -4 now

    FH34 looks like obvious strategy. Haaland in somehow(?)
    A) Morris to him next week?
    B) Darwin in now for Morris, Watkins to Haaland
    C) Saka in somehow?

    1. Baps hunter
      Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Watkins to Haaland next week naturally.

  10. boroie
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I don’t have Salah or Son and can’t get there without a -8… do I?

    A - WC (I don’t have FH)
    B - take a -8 to switch Bowen & Watkins for Salah and Muniz
    C - Captain Palmer and pray that Salah and Son blank?

  11. ryacoo
    ryacoo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best combo on WC?

    A) Maddison and Havertz*
    B) Garnacho and Saka*

    *Plan is to bench this week, sell in GW33

    Also with B, I would be starting Muniz over Garnacho in GW31-32
    With A, Muniz would be permabench after GW30

  12. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I can't seem to afford both Salah and Son without ripping the team apart.
    Been really struggling with TV this season it's only around 103m now and my OR rank is 280k.
    I'm thinking either:
    a) KDB, Solanke -> Salah, Muniz -4
    b) KDB, Gross -> Salah, Sarabia -4
    c) Could just do KDB -> Son but then route to Salah is blocked.
    What about Richarlison as cover for Son?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite
    KDB - Foden - Saka - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Neto - Gross - Kerkez - Doughty

    1FT - 1.2ITB

