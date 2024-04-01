FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a fairly uneventful Gameweek 30 when there were very few changes among the leaders of our featured mini-leagues.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a fourth straight week and fifth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 14th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Ranked 20th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 29 update, he’s also top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a sixth week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 was the first round of this season’s second FFS Members Cup.

The three former winners (Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper and Mayanyi) all won their matches but the highest-ranked manager through to round two is Bullet Tooth Toney (Paul Quilter). A manager with five previous top 5k finishes, he’s 13th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and 997th overall.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 58 after hits, with 27 teams being removed.

It means that 76 are going through to Gameweek 31. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Rahul Bhatia played his Wildcard and became the Gameweek’s top scorer. He has had five previous top 7k finishes, including two inside the top thousand.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a fifth straight week and 18th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He defeated Sameer Sohail, who had previously been his nearest rival. It’s now 54 points out of a possible 90 for the 34th-best manager in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Danny Messer in League 8 Division 33 is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 79 points despite losing his latest match. Lord’s latest round-up gives a more detailed report on how things stand.

MODS & CONS

It’s the eighth week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the tenth occasion over this campaign. Luke also sits at 1,834th overall and 779th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Dan (BlackWolf) has regained the top spot from Grey Head in the FFScout Family mini-league, having led after Gameweek 28. He has a worldwide ranking of 5,055th.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leading for a fourth straight week and fifth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a seventh successive week and ninth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey sets the pace for a third straight week and seventh time this season in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk). This team rises up to 163rd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala leads for a sixth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and moves to 1,422nd globally. He is second in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Lee Byron is ahead for a sixth consecutive week and seventh time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is now 1,054th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a sixth straight week and eighth time this season in his own FPL Champions League. He is 880th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for a 19th week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. 905th overall, Joakim sits 896th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) again, leading for the 15th week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7). He’s up to 87th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He’s also on top for the 15th week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for an 11th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and rises to 997th. Continuing to build momentum, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) is up to third in the league and 9,681st overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Peter Cameron has regained the lead from Kevin Weisz in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh) after playing his Wildcard. 730th overall, Peter previously led between Gameweeks 25 and 27.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Natasha Kainth maintains her position for a third week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and is 27th worldwide.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat takes over from David Squires in my January to May League (code 5v12bh) after Wildcarding. Having previously led from Gameweeks 23 to 26 and again after Gameweek 28, he’s risen from 23k to 269th overall throughout the last ten Gameweeks.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Isaac Lundall leads for a second week in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak) and has risen from 3.7 million to 2.7 million over these last two Gameweeks. Mark Conway is level on points but made more transfers during them.

GET INVOLVED

