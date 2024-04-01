468
  1. circling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    In a bit of a mess trying to get Salah in:

    Areola, Dubravka
    Ait-Nouri, Gusto, Gomez, Gabriel, Doherty
    Son, Palmer, Foden, Saka, Hee Chan
    Solanke, Watkins, Haaland

    0 FT, 3.8m ITB

    I'm thinking: Doherty > C. Richards, Hee Chan > Salah and Watkins > Mateta for -8.. am I mad?

    1. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'm essentially banking on Salah getting 8 more pts than Watkins

    2. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      GW35 WC, btw

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      No not really,. Set you up nicely

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks

    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A bit. Haaland's and City's form doesn't justify his price. Should improve but would you swap him for Salah?

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I don't dare get rid of Haaland! City's fixtures are nice... surely he get a few

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          4 goals in his last 8 PL games. Muniz has 8 for less than a third of his price.

          1. circling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            You are tempting me..

    5. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I would do it. Salah captain could be big.

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Thanks

  2. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Any obvious ways to improve this WC draft? BB34 FH37 is the plan.

    Pickford, Kelleher
    White, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, Munoz, Branthwaite
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Sarabia
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

    1. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I like it! Sarabia is a nice differential.

    2. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Looks good.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Foden over Haaland but it is a gamble

      Kelleher won't make it

      And Foden or Diaz as the 5th midfielder. Haaland done to whoever

      But I have GW33 Haaland FOMO

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Haven't really considered going without Haaland to be honest. Seems an unnecessary risk to take.

        Yeah looks like Alisson is going to be back but I might still risk Kelleher on the WC. Still have 3 transfers before 34 to replace him if I need to.

        I like Diaz. Will have a look at a no Haaland draft.

    4. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Kelleher a risk, what would plan be to move him on? Rest of the draft looks good although wouldn’t like double Everton defence personally. Would rather swap branthwaite to van hecke

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Van Hecke has Man City in 34 when I'm playing BB. Branthwaite has a double.

      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Kelleher plan would be Son to Eze and Kelleher to whoever.

        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          That makes sense apologies I missed the BB/FH weeks. What swayed you towards bb34 over 37?

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            37 so far away and don't know which teams will still have something to play for.

    5. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Looks good. Whats the plans with Son? Get Eze for 34 and bring back in? Think I'd prefer double Palace defence over double Everton given the fixtures

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah Son/Eze hokey cokey is the plan.

        Good point, will consider Henderson instead of Pickford.

    6. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Have the same chip strategy and a very similar team.

      raya
      gabriel zabarnyi bradley
      salah saka son palmer
      haaland darwin solanke

      henderson sarabia RAN branthwaite

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very nice. What's the plan for Bradley when Trent is back?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Sell him for a dgw defender and get Diaz for son

    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      It looks fine. But have a plan in case Kelleher isn't playing.

      Would consider something like Son + Kelleher > Diaz + XX on GW34 BB. Buy Son back in 36 (assuming double is 36 not 35)

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's exactly the plan. Diaz/Eze + Henderson most likely.

  3. BeWater
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Brought Kiwior in on WC30 but feeling like it was a bad idea. What would you do:

    A. Start him v LUT
    B. Bench him and play Gusto and Udogie
    C. Sell him for Gvardiol

    I will FH34 BB37.

    1. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'd go for A. Definitely no need to sell atm.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      C

    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    5. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Thanks all.

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best striker until GW35? No FH in 34. Darwin?

    1. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah I think so. If you have BB and WC left Isak can wait until later.

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah plan to bring him in on wc35

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      he is an option , i like cunha

  5. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bench is weak but XI looks good. any hits needed here? 0ft 7.4itb (FH34 WC35 BB37)

    Kelleher
    Saliba porro reguilon
    Salah(c) son saka foden palmer
    Toney muniz

    Areola morris doughty ake

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Good to have a weak bench and strong 11 until 37. Drive on and avoid hits, plenty won't.

    2. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wouldn't take a hit.

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks both!! WC has been tempting me but think I can hold to 35. Only reason I wouldn’t now is if I decide on BB34 instead

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Which option is better? Dead ending into gw34

    A) Gross > MacAllister
    B) Gross > Diaz (-4)
    C) Sell Bowen for Diaz instead of Gross

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Probably just keep Gross Vs Brentford

  7. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Don't know how, but my transfer strategy decided from WC28 still seems to be on track...

    Neto
    Doughty Gabriel Zabarnyi
    Son Palmer Salah Saka
    Muniz Morris Watkins

    Areola Udogie DLuiz Regulion

    GTG with Watkins > Haaland?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I've done pretty much the same thing as you. Watkins > Haaland this week for me too

  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    8.3 to spend on a Gordon replacement (already have Palmer) ? BB34, WC35 or 36

    A) Havertz (means no Odegaard in DGW34)
    B) Luis (means no Darwin in DGW34)
    C) Foden (no DGW34)

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bench him for a GW.

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      After the weekend display I’m considering Mads to Havertz. He’s on form.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Bradley or Ait-Nouri? WC still available

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Nouri

    2. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ait-Nouri, Bradley will probably be dropped when Robertson is back

  10. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    2FT. Happy to take a -4.

    KDB, Son, Watkins > Salah, Diaz & Darwin

    Or (keeping Son)

    KDB, Watkins, Ake > Salah, Darwin & Bradley

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Second one looks good

  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Sorry for long post but would love and really need advice here.

    I am in a money league against my main rival and he is 55 points ahead. We both played our WCs in GW30.
    The problem is our teams are very similar. The following is my team and the capitalised players are in both teams, leaving very few differences. This suits him perfectly as he has the lead but I'm going to struggle to catch him with such similar teams.
    I will use BB37 and FH34. He only has TC left.

    Any suggested transfers on how I can gain an advantage against him? Would really appreciate any advice you can give me.

    PETROVIC Onana
    GUSTO UDOGIE BRADLEY Ait Nouri GABRIEL
    SON SALAH Harvetz PALMER Foden
    HAALAND MUNIZ Isak

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You can gain 55 points with a FH and BB over TC

      I would go too rouge

      Triple Liverpool this week is good

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah really hoping for a lot from my FH and BB. Thanks.

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Having BB and FH shouldn't be underestimated. They'll struggle to navigate both doubles without a decent number of hits so just stick to your plan

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's what I am hoping for. That he will have to take hits or have less DGW players in both which will give me an advantage. Thanks.

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Unless you get differentials no way you win, he’ll cover your moves.
      Diaz, Martinelli, Ode, Darwin, Kwior, White,

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I am concerned about that. If he just copies me he could win it that way.

  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench Palmer, Foden or Muniz?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Foden, purely on form

  13. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Muiniz to Darwin for the Sheffield U game?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      no

  14. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    GTG?
    Kelleher
    Saliba Porro Zabarnyi
    Salah(C) Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland(V) Darwin Solanke
    Neto Gross Taylor Walker

  15. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc squad? BB34, Fh37. Keeping Bradley till the dgw and sell if it looks like Taa is back. Plan to sell son for a dgw player.

    raya
    gabriel zabarnyi bradley
    salah saka son palmer
    haaland darwin solanke

    henderson sarabia RAN branthwaite

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks great.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. We are in the minority with our chip strategy but hopefully it pays off

  16. GW31 fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    GW31 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/rjc-fihOG3az
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW30 clean sheet results:
    CHE: 47% ❌
    TOT: 40% ❌
    FUL: 38% ❌
    LIV: 36% ❌
    NEW: 36% ❌
    NFO: 36% ❌
    MCI: 35% ✅
    AST: 34% ✅
    BOU: 29% ❌
    CRY: 27% ❌
    MNU: 26% ❌
    EVE: 21% ❌
    ARS: 19% ✅
    BRE: 19% ❌
    SHU: 17% ❌
    WHU: 17% ❌
    WOL: 14% ❌
    BHA: 9% ❌
    BUR: 9% ❌
    LUT: 5% ❌

    Highest clean sheet % odds success rate each week so far this season: 33.33% (down from 34.38% from the previous GW)

    GW31 clean sheet odds:
    LIV: 55%
    ARS: 52%
    MCI: 43%
    BOU: 34%
    NEW: 29%
    NFO: 29%
    WOL: 28%
    FUL: 27%
    BUR: 24%
    CHE: 24%
    BHA: 22%
    BRE: 22%
    TOT: 22%
    CRY: 19%
    EVE: 17%
    MNU: 17%
    WHU: 15%
    AST: 8%
    LUT: 4%
    SHU: 3%
    (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 12 (+1)
    Liverpool: 9
    Manchester City: 9 (+1)
    Everton: 8
    Fulham: 8
    Man Utd: 8
    Newcastle: 8
    Aston Villa: 7 (+1)
    Bournemouth: 6
    Crystal Palace: 6
    Tottenham: 6
    Chelsea: 5
    West Ham: 5
    Wolves: 5
    Brentford: 4
    Brighton: 4
    Nottingham Forest: 4
    Burnley: 2
    Luton: 2
    Sheffield Utd: 1

    *(+1) denotes that team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Good luck!

    G

  17. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    1ft and 0.3itb.

    Kelleher
    Saliba Ait-Nouri Porro
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Petrovic; Garnacho, Gusto, Lascelles*

    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Posted too soon....

      Would you?
      A. Roll ft
      B. Lascelles -> Van Hecke

    2. Kabayan
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Roll

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Easy save

  18. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Foxes win 3-1! My god did we need that result.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      See the old man keeps on scoring . Be nice to see the team back up in the prem next season if all goes well from now on

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      KDH would be a great pick in FPL next season if/when Leicester gain promotion .

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Congratulations. Yes you have been imploded in recent weeks. Hopefully yout back on track now

  19. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Start ONE of Gusto Van Hecke Pau?
    Cheers guys

  20. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    RMWCT. 1.2m ITB (FH34/BB37)

    Petrovic / Kelleher
    Gabriel / Udogie / Burn / Gusto / Van Hecke
    Saka / Salah / Son / Palmer / Garnacho
    Haaland / Isak / Muniz

    Low team value is restricting me from getting in another solid striker (Darwin/Solanke). Any major improvements?

  21. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best arsenal mid on WC for 2 weeks only? I'm a bit concerned saka could get benched. But then, so might havertz...

  22. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Which double gameweek is the best to bench boost?

    A) DGW34
    B) DGW37

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Teams dependent but I'm thinking 4 strong GW34 SGWers is better than saving for DGW37 which is going to be full of rotation.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think if you WC'd to setup the BB specifically, 34 is better for points potential. There are better cheap defense options.

      But BB37 makes more sense for a lot of teams because of Spurs blanking and Chelsea having Arsenal that week. A lot of teams have Son + Palmer and it doesn't really make sense to get rid of them before 34 and after.

  23. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    FH34

    A) Porro & Garnacho
    B) Udogie & Rice

    ?

  24. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Not having Haaland this last few weeks has been great. When will my luck run out.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I kept him and had to pay badly, hoping to recoup some lost ground in the coming weeks

  25. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bring in Haaland for Toney 4ph?

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

  26. okan58
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    I've thought about it for a long time and now I want to have Salah in my team and take Haaland out. I would then have to sacrifice Bowen in midfield. Haaland and Bowen out and Salah in and I would then have 10.1 available for the striker. Which player would you recommend for the striker?

    -> My midfield consists of Saka, Son, Foden and Palmer. And my attack consists of Salah, Watkins and Muniz.

