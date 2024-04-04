1194
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    What combo for DGW 34?

    A) Raya Virgil Eze
    B) Raya RAN L Diaz
    C) Alison RAN Odegaard
    D) Neto Virgil Havertz
    E) Neto Saliba L Diaz

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think Eze is a must. I like A personally

  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah cap but can’t complain about 89 points

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      People really still do this? LOL

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Of course.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wow, enjoy!

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks.

    3. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have to settle for 88

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers Crunchie

    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unlucky

  3. Vinyl78LP
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    With his small EO, enjoying my Mac 10 pointer more than Palmer's haul.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, I enjoyed my Diaz' points 😉

    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Me too

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Top Gun levels.

  4. Tomerick
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Foden, Garnacho and Palmer doing some heavy lifting for me this week!

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Almost top 500k then?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        His team is linked, unlike yours.

  5. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    autosub OUCH

    NEW PRE-SUBS 196,030 OLD 175,219
    NEW POST-SUBS 221,249 CHANGE(%) - 26.27%

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Old 307, 231, 255 +17%

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Huge week for autosubs with Haaland & Saka no-shows.

  6. Gonna mesut up
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Missed the Tuesday deadline, was going to take a 4 pt hit and captain Salah but instead got left with a Palmer captaincy. Not deserved but Ill take it.

  7. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Winter isn't coming, it has arrived, king cold palmer.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Oft lovely 57% green arrow

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lovely.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      35.68%

  9. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Man U after this defeat are going to get thrashed by Liverpool ?
    Palmer on fire but Salah may be the man

  10. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I had Palmer and Foden this week and still got a red arrow! What a frustrating game FPL is!

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      That’s the thing with highly owned players

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Got Diaz and double ARS defence on top of those two for a small green arrow

  11. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    This may have been covered by why did Salah go off early?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      At a guess, I’d say the time of the kick off and Ramadan.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Decent guess.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Last season (or one earlier anyway) he drank water during Ramadan, but if he is planning to go to Oil league, now is not the time.

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Oh did he? Never seen that.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think Ramadan was later and it was at least warm sunny Saturday.

  12. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Garnacho is coming in for Haaland!

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have Maguire.

      Garnacho’s coming in for Saka

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maddison here 🙁

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      and here was me happy to get Van Hecke's CS from the bench

  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do I need to WC before next deadline if I want to BB GW34? Or can I play it next GW and still BB GW34? I know I can’t play two chips back to back. Bit tired and I can’t work it out haha

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can play two chips back to back.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hmm reading through the rules again and it seems as if you are right. Not sure where I got that from… has it always been that way?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes 😉

        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes mate. Just can’t in the same week.

        3. Lord.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench-boosting a week after wildcarding has been a standard strategy since these chips were introduced.

        4. BUZZBOMB
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Oldest trick in the book was WC 33 BB 34 or thereabouts even in the days of just 1 WC and no TC.

  14. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Southgate should play these 5 if he wants goals, if he doesn’t I’m wondering if he wants to get sacked

    Cam: Bellingham Foden
    Attacking line: Saka Kane Palmer

    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Probably end up with a back 5, 'protected' by Rice and Mainoo.

  15. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    differential captain for the coming gameweek anyone?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Palmer has 48 points in 3 games.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Genuinely Salah given the opponent
      Would be classic FPL if he returns when no-one captained him after the fail this week

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thats probably why i'll captain him

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I removed the armband from Palmer for this GW, after his haul CS Burnley. I think I’ll put it back on him again vs Blades…

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        *vs Burnley

    4. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Im def going Salah c, Palmer vc unless there is more to tonight...

    5. Vinyl78LP
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Great the Captain choice is finally spread out after 18 months of Haaland for all.

  16. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    This game is crazy sometimes.

    79pts

    Neither my captain or vice captain played and one of my defenders scored an own goal, but it's still my 5th best GW result of the season.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      My captain played so got me one additional point - like many others probably

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah it is funny. Capped Salah and still got a good score. Garnacho coming off the bench is sweet.

  17. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    100 points for that WC in the end, goes up to 10th OR
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4658717/event/31
    Psychic with Flekken - impressive

  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    I’m on the BBC radio London again tomorrow if anyone fancies listening to an old fart rambling. On at 06:50.

  19. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden, Palmer(VC), Garnacho for Haaland. Sorry but I’m absolutely buzzing.

    It’s a beautiful day!

  20. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best defender White or Saliba?

  21. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Best goalkeeper for rest of the season?

