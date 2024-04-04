Gameweek 31 comes to a conclusion this evening with two more Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool v Sheffield United gets the action underway at 19:30 BST.

Then, at 20:15, Chelsea v Manchester United kicks off in west London.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool side that began the 2-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ibrahima Konate replaces Jarell Quansah at centre-half, while Ryan Gravenberch comes in for the injured Wataru Endo in midfield.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta may have rested some key players in their teams’ respective victories on Wednesday but Klopp has gone about as strong as he could have for this fixture.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley all start again.

Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson are among the substitutes on their returns from injury.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder also makes two changes from Gameweek 30.

Auston Trusty and James McAtee start as Ben Osborn and Oliver McBurnie drop to the bench.

The big news from Stamford Bridge is that Malo Gusto is fit to start following his short-lived injury scare at the weekend.

He’s part of an unchanged Chelsea XI.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes three alterations this evening, one enforced.

Harry Maguire is back in the side in place of the injured Victor Lindelof.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are benched, with Antony and Casemiro taking their spots.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Tsimikas, Elliott, Clark, Jones, Quansah, Gakpo, Danns.

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Robinson, Trusty, Hamer, Arblaster, Souza, Brereton Diaz, McAtee.

Subs: Foderingham, Osborn, Larouci, Curtis, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Palmer, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Silva, Sterling, Madueke, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Hojlund.

Subs: Heaton, Amrabat, Mount, Rashford, Eriksen, Diallo, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala.