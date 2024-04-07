Manchester United’s blockbuster showdown with Liverpool kicks off Sunday’s Premier League action, at the slightly unusual time of 15:30 BST.

Mohamed Salah, who has been widely backed as a captain this week, starts for Liverpool.

The Reds make three changes to the side that beat Sheffield United in Gameweek 31, with Jarrell Quansah, Andrew Robertson and Wataru Endo all coming in.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch drop to the bench.

Erik ten Hag has made two alterations from the defeat at Chelsea, meanwhile.

Jonny Evans is injured, so youngster Willy Kambwala partners Harry Maguire at the back.

Further forward, Antony is dropped despite his impressive showing at Stamford Bridge, with Marcus Rashford preferred.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Eriksen, Forson, Mount, Amrabat, Amad, Antony

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Gomez, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns

