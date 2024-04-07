492
  1. tikitaka123
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Any baps for Salah (C)???

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      1

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Good that he was bad and didn’t have many chances to waste and get -baps

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      B.Fernandes (MUN) (31)
      Mainoo (MUN) (29)
      Salah (LIV) (24)
      Luis Díaz (LIV) (23)
      Dalot (MUN) (22)
      Robertson (LIV) (22)
      Kelleher (LIV) (20)
      Onana (MUN) (18)

  2. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Ok BPS positioning and a nice surprise!

  3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Oh to be a neutral in this title race.

    1. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Would love it if one day the 2 at the top played each other on the final day, imagine how great that would be

  4. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Prefer Arsenal winning the league

    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nah bro. Anyone but them

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      We will never hear the end of it

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      No.

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Sorry lost on last night. Which 3 would you prefer for DGW34?

    a) Salah

    b) Diaz

    c) Darwin

    d) VVD

    e) Mac

  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Points will be dropped
    Arsenal still have to play AVL, TOT, MUN and CHE.
    It may come down to goal difference.

  7. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Afwul defence for next week so need your help. Which one to bench out of those?

    A) Zabarny vs MUN
    B) Robinson vs whu
    C) Brantwaithe vs che

  8. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    My PL app is proclaiming Mo Salah, 'Man of the Match'? I don't think so!

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I hope you don’t pay for that app

  9. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    It alayw makes me wonder why these teams like Chelsea and Spurs don't employ specialist defensive experts. Managers can't expect to be all of motivators & techical stats gurus & tactical experts & nutritionists & fitness trainers & father figures & team builders etc etc etc

