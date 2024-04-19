815
  1. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which transfer for free? WC35

    A. Haaland>Nunez
    B. Aerola>DGW Keeper
    C. Upgrade Zabarnyi>VVD/Robertson

    Dubravka
    GABRIEL, SALIBA, ZABARNYI
    SAKA, DIAZ, EZE, SALAH
    Haaland, SOLANKE. MATETA
    Aerola, Palmer, Taylor, C RICHARDS (inj)

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B Henderson

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      30 seconds ago, I had no idea that there was a player in the PL called Zabayarni.

  2. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Free hit, captain Mateta.

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably better options in your team

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't fancy Salah or Saka, not even sure they will play near the 180 mins.

        Fancied something different, Cunha is injured, Solanke away and I fancy Palace to trounce West Ham.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Go for it !

    2. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why not..

  3. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Keep KDB or use a transfer for Eze or Havertz?

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends entirely if he is likely to play.

      I would transfer myself if it was free as it seems unlikely he will get more than an hour and a SF.

      Don't see Arsenal scoring more than twice across the two games, Eze is better

      1. Jullepuu
        • 4 Years
        just now

        True. If I kept KDB I could do somethting like Solanke to Jackson next gw. I am starting to lean towards Eze though

  4. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Neto
    Saliba Gabriel VVD
    Saka Salah Sarabia Son*
    Haaland Solanke Mateta

    Areola Zabarnyi Palmer Lamptey

    1FT, 0.7itb (plan WC35)

    1. Son >> Diaz / Jota
    2. Son >> Eze
    3. Haaland >> Darwin (play Zabarnyi for Son)

    Thanks

    1. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      2

  5. G Banger
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Quick one please struggling to make the call:
    a) Branthwaite + Diaz
    b) Virgil + Eze (-4)

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think b is worth it

  6. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who takes pens for Palace?

    1. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Eze

  7. Jönny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bench one:
    (a) Palmer
    (b) Haaland

    And...
    (1) start Doughty & RAN, Gusto only defender on bench, roll a transfer
    (2) sell Doughty
    (3) sell RAN

    (Leaning A, and also leaning 1, as I don't see many great defensive options to bring in... no WC or FH left.)

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      a
      1

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      As tough a call as you could get.

      Palmer is more likely to play 90 and Arsenal look spent.

      But it depends on the SF Sunday, so it is guesswork

      1. Jönny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Got to go with the form I guess, and you don't get much better form than Palmer is currently in...

  8. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone else there having doubts over Salah as a captain?
    Liverpool and him out of form

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes. Not just as a captain either.

    2. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Me

      But no obvious alternative

      Arsenal a bit out of form too

      Maybe Solanke or Eze?

  9. yamms_schmitz
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you boost? (Y/N)

    I have a bench of palmer, ait-nouri, gusto, dubravka.

    Wildcarding in GW 35

    Open Controls
    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No.

    2. The bean
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't personally, palmer fair enough is a good option but I can't see many points for the rest.

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't - with Ait-Nouri injured it's essentially a single game week Bench Boost with fairly rubbish fixtures. I'd probably keep it for 37 if you still have a wildcard

  10. jimmyharte
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Start 2 out of Palmer, Haaland, Isak!

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Haaland & Isak

  11. Dynamic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    FH34

    Pick one:

    A) Henderson (WHM, NEW), TAA/Robbo (ful, eve), Sarabia (ARS, BOU), Odegaard/Havertz (wol, CHE)
    B) Henderson (WHM, NEW), Saliba/White (wol, CHE), Sarabia (ARS, BOU), Diaz (ful, eve)
    C) Pickford (NFO, LIV), Munoz (WHM, NEW), Diaz (ful, eve), Odegaard/Havertz (wol, CHE)

  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Semenyo available and a better option than Isak for GW34?

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Flagged on the game so I have sold him. In a FH.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        He's not flagged anymore, he could be available next game.
        No indication whether he starts, but only missed 1 game previously.

        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 2 Years
          just now

          My apologies, I read it as Semedo

          I wouldn't be certain of two starts if he missed the previous game entirely. Why was that?

    2. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      With the Wolves injuries, no Cunha, wanting to play Olise and not wanting a Palace attacking triple up I',m beginning to give some serious thought to a Solanke/Semenyo forward line on free hit.

  13. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    A Mateta & Diaz
    B Olise & Darwin

  14. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Triple Palace attack too much?

    Pickford
    Robertson VVD Gabriel
    Eze Olise Havertz Salah Saka
    Mateta Solanke

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Think I'm going palace treble attack eze olise and mateta. Nothing to play for and have been so cautious all season which didn't pay off. Will be very satisfying if it pays off!

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I could see them beating West Ham 4-1 or thereabouts, after each of their last games.

      I wouldn't be surprised if they outscore Arsenal and Liverpool over the two games

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope you're right 🙂

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sounds good! I'm going Olise and Eze and taking a punt on Brereton also. I'm chasing and my opponent is also on FH I think. Not sure whether to go all out and captain one of the above instead of Salah and go all out though.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Undecided on captaincy as well

  16. cfc_andrew4
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    A) & Haaland
    B) Havertz & Mateta -4

    Cheers

    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      * A) Eze & Haaland

  17. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    On BB RAN to Senesi? 0.1itb 2ft (ideally want to save one to get son next week) FH37

    RAYA
    GABRIEL RAN* MUNOZ BRANTHWAITE*
    SALAH SAKA EZE
    Haaland* DARWIN SOLANKE

    NETO foden palmer gusto

    Open Controls
  18. Voronins Pony Tail
      43 mins ago

      Mitchell, Munoz or another £4.6m or less Defender??

      1. leeboy104
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Munoz

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Senesi.

    • leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Zabarnyi Gabriel Banthwaite
      Saka Salah Eze Foden Palmer
      Solanke Haaland
      Areola Muniz Pau Porro

      WC35 - 1 FT 3.9 ITB

      - Palmer to Diaz/Havertz
      - Would you take a hit for a DGW keeper?

      1. Pompey5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        How much value tied up in Palmer, assuming you want him back in WC? How about Muniz to Mateta and bench Palmer?

        1. leeboy104
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Selling price for Palmer is 5.7, so would lose 0.5.
          Mateta did cross my mind, but not that keen

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      A. Play Leno (LIV)
      B. Areola to Raya for a hit
      C. Areola to Henderson for a hit

      1. leeboy104
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B

    • TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Bumping as it was at the end of a page.

      I've got Foden & Palmer in as my 4th & 5th midfielders for this week (Nunez, Solanke, Haaland at forward), with my defense stricken by injuries: Ait-Nouri, Braithwaite as my 2nd & 3rd starter. Doughty coming off the bench.

      One free transfer: Do I go defense -- Lamptey for any defender I want, basically; and start either Foden v. BHA or Palmer v. Arsenal; or do I move out Foden for Diaz or Havertz's double?

      So the questions:

      Do I go the following route:
      1. Foden
      2. Palmer
      +
      A. VVD
      B. TAA
      C. Saliba

      OR
      Keep my defenders +
      8. Diaz
      9. Havertz

      OR
      Take the hit and do both.

    • balint84
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      A) Mateta
      B) Watkins
      C) Jesus

      1. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        In that order

      2. CHICKENDINNER3000
          16 mins ago

          A

      3. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Anyone getting Jota?

        I'm very tempted....

        Open Controls
        1. Pompey5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not for me. Liverpool are struggling for form and he is just coming back from injury.

      4. barton fc
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Best option for this week?

        A) Watkins
        B) isak

        1. Pompey5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

        2. TheFridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Watkins.

      5. Pompey5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Which one?
        a. Play Palmer
        b. Play Gordon
        c. Gordon -> Havertz for a -4?

        TIA

        1. leeboy104
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Tricky one as I don't expect much from Palmer this week. Gordon is playing away so is much less effective. Not keen on the hit either. Probably b, just.

      6. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        A) Play Zabarnyi
        B) TAA (-4)

      7. Elideus
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        On FH:
        A) Henderson & Robertson
        B) Alisson & Mitchell

        1. Pompey5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

        2. Gubby-Allen
          • 2 Years
          just now

          More A for me.

      8. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Free hit. Which of the 8 miss out?

        Salah, Odergaard, Eze, Hwang, Saka

        Matete (C) Darwin, Solanke

        Fancy Palace to trounce West Ham and wouldn't be surprised if Arsenal and Wolves both lost.

        Hwang is the obvious one, but he should start and could easily score in each game.

        Tempted with Darwin. Would he start both games?

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Arsenal and Liverpool both lost I meant

        2. Kingy109
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Press conference quotes was that Hwang gets no more than 45 minutes vs Arsenal. Doesn't sound like a start to me. So him.

      9. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        A. EZE

        B. VVD (or any other defender)

        ?

