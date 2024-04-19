142
142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PlayPercentage
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Need to bench either Palmer or Foden to make way for Jota.
    Classic DGW fever.
    Might go for Phil...

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      The only thing with fa cup semi final players is they might well go to extra time and pick up a knock this weekend that rules them out of midweek.

      Open Controls
      1. PlayPercentage
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yes. One of them may get injured or rested, and solve my problem.
        On the other hand, Phil could get a haul.

        Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who's gonna play up top for Wolves?

    Is Sarabia better than Hwang?

    Such a shame on Cunha.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn. I wanted Haa Cunha Mateta up front

      Open Controls
  3. Manani
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    A. Pickford
    B. Henderson

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pickford

      Open Controls
    3. JohannaAdams10
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who’s the better option out of Mitchell and Munoz?

    Open Controls
    1. JohannaAdams10
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Munoz

      Open Controls
  5. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one would you pick from KDB, Havertz, Eze? Now I have KDB and keeping him would allow me to do Solanke to Jackson next gw

    Open Controls
    1. JohannaAdams10
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. JohannaAdams10
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Palmer
    B) Diaz (minus 4)

    Open Controls
  7. sk24
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) TAA
    B) Robbo
    C) VVD

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    2. sentz05
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m about to pull the trigger on Rob

      Open Controls
  8. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Don't feel right picking Liverpool assets all out of form

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Form over fixtures right?

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Best to avoid atm. Sinking ship.

      Open Controls
  9. sentz05
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Halland out for Mateta
    Or
    Maguire out for Robertson

    1 week as wc next week

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  10. fplerosion
      3 mins ago

      So I was all set to play Cunha but now I have a dilemna:

      a) Mateta (or possibly another Wolves player)
      b) Watkins (Both of my nearest chasers have him)

      Open Controls
    • Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer or Reguillon first on the bench?

      Open Controls
    • PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Hi Tom, Got any advice for this please?

      Pick (Dub)

      Gab Munoz Dough ( Reg Pau )

      Saka Diaz Eze Salah (Palmer)

      Haaland Nunez Solanke

      .9ITB 0 FT. Dead ending team into 34, WC35 is my plan. Still got BB. Am thinking

      A. Haaland to Mateta -4 for 10 doublers? And BB, or save till 37?

      B. Any other suggestions?

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Think you need to post it under his hot topic above.

        Tbf that does look like a BB squad.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Manchester City play Saturday evenings then Thursday.

      Whereas Man Utd play Sunday then Wednesday.

      Would you punt on bringing a Man United player in for the Sheffield United, Burnley and Newcastle dgw fixtures?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.