In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his Gameweek 34 plans.

One-week punts are on the menu for many Fantasy managers in Double Gameweek 34.

With seven clubs ‘doubling’, there are loads of nice options to consider, but in this piece, I’m going to focus on two names I’m contemplating for my own team.

I’ll also reveal my current Double Gameweek 34 set-up and outline my transfer plans.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) only recently returned from injury but played 72 minutes versus Atalanta on Thursday.

He is clearly still working his way back up to full fitness, but played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s only goal in Bergamo, with his early cross drawing a handball and penalty.

Playing his usual hybrid playmaker role (see below), there was loads to like, including this quote from Jurgen Klopp: “How he started the game was absolutely insane. They had no idea how to defend that”.

Above: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch heatmap v Atalanta

With three further away games in a week, Klopp will have to manage Alexander-Arnold’s minutes, but I think he is likely to start at Fulham.

Joe Gomez (£4.6m) is a possible deputy, of course, but I think Liverpool need Trent’s creativity, given that they looked bereft of confidence and ideas for large periods in Italy on Thursday.

Therefore, I’d happily take the punt in Double Gameweek 34, given his huge upside (he’s averaging 2.9 key passes per 90 this term).

“Now we have the injury with Conor Bradley, so it means one right-back solution is gone. It’s good that Trent is back, so now he will probably find a way into it on the field by doing it. That’s how it is.” – Jurgen Klopp

JUSTIN KLUIVERT

Justin Kluivert (£4.6m) got on the scoresheet versus Manchester United last week and in recent outings, has looked really lively.

He’s now returned in each of his last three matches and Andoni Iraola seems to be relying on him more and more in a no. 10 role, where he can affect the game in central areas.

Over his last six, he’s racked up 16 shots – two more than Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) despite playing 156 fewer minutes.

Furthermore, four of those efforts have been deemed ‘big chances’.

“Justin has been understanding very well what we are trying to do. He has adapted really well to a position where he has played probably not a lot of games, but I think when we signed him we talked about how I think he can play the four positions. We have a front nine, ten or wide and both wings. And now he is finding the numbers. Probably he was playing really well, not finding the goal, the assist. Now he’s finding the numbers. But he’s very valuable, especially for the work he does for the for the team.” – Andoni Iraola

You won’t get back-to-back 90 minutes from Kluivert in Double Gameweek 34 (he was declared “dead” by Iraola after playing 75’ v United last week), but if he’s handled carefully, which he has been so far, you might get two starts, given the Cherries’ lack of alternative attacking options.

On top of that, Kluivert fulfils an important role in Bournemouth’s press, which could be important v Aston Villa, given how they like to play out from the back. Then you’ve got Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, whose squad is clearly stretched.

I already own Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m) in my squad so bringing Kluivert in isn’t straightforward, but it is doable with two free transfers and given how much I like him, I’m not ruling it out.

GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM