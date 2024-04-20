536
536 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I'm leaving RAN on the bench, might concede both games, ends up with 2 or 3pts

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Good for you Bing bunny.

  2. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Start Garnacho against Sheffield at home or Palmer away at Arsenal. First to 4 votes wins I guess

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Garn.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Start McBurnie against Man U

  3. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Lost on previous pages.

    No WC.
    Will BB 37.
    Doughty+Muniz to Robbo+Mateta for a hit?
    Will give me this:

    --Neto
    --Mykolenko--Gabriel--Robbo
    --Palmer--Garnacho--Salah--Saka
    --Solanke--Haaland--Mateta
    --Kamiski--Foden--Gvardiol--Dalot.

    What do you think?
    Thanks all.

    1. Rollercoaster
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Foden in and Garnacho on the bench is what I would do

    2. nolard
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      I would pick another Arsenal player, either White or Havertz.
      And I think I would play Foden over Nacho.

  4. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Would you keep watkins, or do watkins > darwin

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Keep.

    2. nolard
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      deffo keep

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Sell for another doubler nailed to start both games

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Def Watkins.

  5. elpiratacordobes
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What to do with this team? WC and BB left, 1FT, 02 ITB:

    Pickford
    Gabriel Zabarnyi Doughty
    Salah Saka Havertz Foden
    Haaland Solanke Darwin

    Dubravka Palmer Gusto Ajer

    a) Foden to Eze
    b) Doughty + Foden to Robbo + Eze for (-4 and lose 0.3 on Foden)
    c) Something else?

    Thanks

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      B.

    2. boroie
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      1. elpiratacordobes
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys.

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    0.4 itb so worth-4 to upgrade bench of keheler Gordon akanji maguire for bb34 b4 wc35?

  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Impossible decision. Have Gab from Ars/Pool.

    A) vvd
    B) Robbo
    C) TAA
    D) Saliba
    E,) White

    1. boroie
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Would go vvd

  8. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    A) Darwin & havertz
    B) mateta & jota

    1. boroie
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

  9. boroie
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A - Diaz (Muniz as first sub)
    B - Darwin (Palmer first sub)

    * I will be starting Haaland so could potentially need first sub

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      With A would you be starting palmer?

    2. elpiratacordobes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A
      I have Darwin but not sure he will start both games.

  10. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Would you keep foden or do foden > diaz/havertz

    1. boroie
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Havertz

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keeping foden myself but Diaz is tempting me

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m starting Foden.

  11. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Not ideal but think I’ll settle on this for BB 1FT 0.3itb. Likely saving ft to get son next week.

    Gtg?

    RAYA
    GABRIEL MUNOZ MITCHELL
    SALAH(c) SAKA foden EZE
    Haaland DARWIN SOLANKE

    NETO BRANTHWAITE Palmer Gusto

  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    FH draft, too punty?

    Henderson
    Trent, Robertson, Zinchenko
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Olise, B.Diaz
    Solanke, Mateta

    Pickford, McBurnie, RAN,

  13. ⚽️ Omardiola ⚽️
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    why everything saying that haverts will not play ?

    1. Rollercoaster
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Source?

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      All I’ve read is that it is a possibility due to 17 consecutive starts for club and country or something like this.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team News from FFS also has him not starting

  14. el polako
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Jose Sa to be the GK with the most points this week?
    Nobody’s mentioning him.

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Just that Wolves are bit decimated

  15. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thinking of Haaland to Darwin as playing Foden? Yes or No. other strikers are Solanke and Mateta.

  16. 50pipsDaily
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    Bench 1 for Mateta.

    A) Haaland
    B) Watkin
    C) Palmer
    D) Palmer

    1. 50pipsDaily
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      D) Foden*

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  17. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    TAA or VVD? I have enough for TAA which is causing me to overthink..

  18. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not FH
    Pickford
    RAN White Gabriel
    Salah Saka Foden Ezé ©
    Mateta Solankè Halaand
    9 DGW with Foden & Haaland
    ( Dubrvaka Palmer Regulion Gusto)
    GTG ??

    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn't take a hit to change anything at least. For a FT maybe Foden out..?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I already used 2 FT

  19. el polako
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    FH is a once a season opportunity to take risks without commitment and have fun.
    It’s like a trip to Bangkok.

    I’m not going to pick Gabriel and Saka, I’m going to be more adventurous.

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good luck with kiwior and titi

  20. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Can't really decide between Haverz and Ode. Havertz minuets at risk but seems silly to skip on the in form pick?

    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Odegaard's been looking really good lately, so I wouldn't be surprised at all to see some returns in the last GW's. But I expect Havertz to be moved back up front since Jesus seems unable to even get in to a scoring position..

  21. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Are you still captaining salah? Or anyone else

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Likely to yes

  22. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Point predictions for this bench?

    NETO BRANTHWAITE Palmer Gusto

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Use BB GW 37

    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      So hard to predict, but maybe 10ish plus whatever Palmer does? Feels a little underwhelming for a BB (like mine - see below!), unless you're just worried about points on bench generally?

  23. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do you think Havertz starts both games. Some predicted line-ups have him starting, some don't.

    Alternatives are.

    A. Olsie
    B. Jota
    C. Odegaard

    Thanks

  24. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi all - is this team BB worthy? Feels borderline. (WC35). Thanks!

    Dubravka
    Gabs, Zabarnyi, Trent
    Havertz, Salah, Saka, Sarabia,
    Mateta, Solanke, Darwin
    (Areola, Tarko, Palmer, RAN)

  25. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Al-Nouri
    B. Palmer

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer

