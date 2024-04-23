Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with the team news for Tuesday night’s meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.

After delivering a stunning ten goals, two assists and 79 points throughout his last five league games, an illness keeps Cole Palmer (£6.2m) completely out of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. He’d already been benched by over 728,000 managers in this Double Gameweek but won’t now be coming in as anyone’s autosub.

Also absent from the Blues is right-back Malo Gusto (£4.3m), due to a minor knee issue.

On nine yellow cards, Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) is one game away from reaching the 32-match threshold which would prevent any suspension if and when a tenth is received.

As for Arsenal, they’re aiming to stay in first place before Liverpool and Manchester City’s midweek appearances. They’ve made two changes to the line-up which defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Thomas Partey (£4.8m) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) replace Gabriel Jesus (£7.7m) and Jakub Kiwior (£4.3m).

Therefore Kai Havertz (£7.4m) is being deployed up front against his former club, to please his many Free Hit owners.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Casadei, Dyer, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Tauriainen, Washington