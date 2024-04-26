215
Rate My Team April 26

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

215 Comments
Share

With Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on the way, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on ‘doublers’, Wildcard picks, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Haaland Foden

215 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    On wildcard now..BB37…
    A. Ederson + Van de Ven or
    B. Onana + Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      can you afford walker?

      Open Controls
  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Salah to Fernandes for -4 or give him one more chance?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      As a Salah fan, I ll keep it till the end as I don't know if he will still be here next season. Let's trust the FPL KING and enjoy maybe his last FPL points!

      Open Controls
    2. Envigado la oficina
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm giving him another chance, don't imagine he'll want to go out on a whimper and hoping Liverpool might react a bit now the pressures off. I don't much like fixtures for Fernandez after this week either.

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Does Salah even start?

      Open Controls
  3. linkafu
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Something worth a -4 in this team?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Dalot Tarkowski
    Palmer Gordon Saka Salah
    Haaland Solanke Isak

    Kelleher Sarabia Smith Gusto

    Open Controls
  4. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    On WC and considering the below 2 options - no Salah vs Salah. Will be keeping an eye on BB37.

    1) Salah, Dubravka, Ederson, VanHecke, VDV, Branthwaite, Maguire
    2) Bruno, Vicario, Petrovic, Romero, Dalot, Walker, Schar

    Rest of the team:
    _____ _____
    Gabriel _____ ______ _____ _____
    Son Palmer Gordon Foden _____
    Haaland Isak Hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
  5. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Which transfer would you prioritise?

    A) Gusto to Porro
    B) Darwin to Watkins

    Also.... Would you replace any of this midfield to bring in Odegaard?
    1) Garnacho
    2) Foden
    3) Son
    4) Bruno
    5) Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B TBH

      1 if you think a hit is worth it? No probably

      Open Controls
  6. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone think Haaland will actually play?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      may come on but i doubt it

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think he will

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Quite possibly.

      Open Controls
    4. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      City eliminated from the CL by the Kings of Spain so there is a 64% chance he does start vs NFO imo

      Open Controls
    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Off the bench.
      Maybe

      Open Controls
  7. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Hojlund and Branthwaite
    B) Jackson and Maguire

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Eric Banternaaa
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    My season is over so playing for a cup in a mini league.

    Using my free hit this week. What would you say the best team is?

    How many DGW players would you go for?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      2
      Palmer and Son

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Better SGW matchups to be honest.
      Dont fall for the trap

      Open Controls
  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Walker on a WC?

    Gvardiol stats seem a bit better attacking wise, but if Walker is deployed like he was the other night?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Walker for me

      Open Controls
    2. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Prefer Walker

      Open Controls
    3. Eric Banternaaa
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think yesterday was a one off. Gvardiol allows you spread money elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        All £0.4 of it!

        Splurge away!

        Open Controls
    4. Manani
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Walker just feel more nailed, even if he play deeper like before I’d still go for him

      Open Controls
  10. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    WC1 Bruno/Watkins Draft

    Petrovic (Onana)
    Walker Porro Burn (Maguire Gabriel)
    Son Palmer BRUNO Gordon Foden
    WATKINS Isak (Haaland)

    WC2 The 3 Man City attack Draft
    Vicario (Raya)
    Walker Porro Burn (Maguire Gabriel)
    Son Palmer KDB Gordon Foden
    Jackson Isak (Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      WC1

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  11. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Anyone else concerned about selling Salah for a -4?

    Whu defence are terrible

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah. But need funds to get a defender in

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Sold him on WC and not the least bit bothered.

      If he scores then good for him, but I replaced him with Bruno who is in much better form

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Plus if Everton can beat them......

      Open Controls
  12. Manani
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    A. Gabriel+ Schar
    B. White + Burn

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gusto* udogie* Bradley* Porro Gabriel
    Palmer Salah Gordon son garnacho
    Haaland* Isak Darwin

    1FT, 0.2ITB BB37

    A) Gusto, Udogie & Darwin -> Schar VDV & Jackson (-8)
    B) udogie & Salah -> schar & foden (-4)
    C) something else

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gusto will be fit by GW37
      Udogie BradleyDarwin A

      Open Controls
  14. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Keep Salah (whu)
    B) Sell to Foden (nfo)

    1) Start Haaland (nfo)
    2) Start Muniz (CRY)

    Open Controls
    1. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tempted by B but unsure
      1

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Probably 1

      Open Controls
  15. Willllsonnn!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play Saliba or Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Well, wouldn't you play both if you had both of them?

      Open Controls
      1. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It's either bench one of those or Solanke

        Open Controls
    4. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
  16. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Salah has been below par in his final pl season. Considering selling for Son this gw. Egyptian flop

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      So has Son tbh. But extra matches may help. Salah got 3 pts instead of 1 or 2, for example.

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Already gone from mine.

      Think his time in my FPL team is up now.

      Open Controls
  17. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Current team for GW

    Pickford (Neto)
    Ait-Nouri, Gabriel, Branthwaite (Munoz, Reguilon)
    Palmer (C), Havertz, Saka, Son, L Diaz
    Mateta, Isaak (haaland)

    A Stick
    Or for -4 Diaz to
    B Foden
    C Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B for me

      Open Controls
  18. Babec
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Cucurella or Disasi for Gusto?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have you got other defenders you can play? Not sure if it’s worth a sideways move despite him likely being out this gw

      Open Controls
      1. Babec
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not really as I would like to have triple Chelsea for both double gws. And all team almost set for gw37

        Open Controls
  19. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) richarlison
    B) Gordon

    1) watkins
    2) isak
    3) Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve gone B3. I slightly believe in coverage though

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
  20. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Help…hard to believe CHE or TOT can keep a CS in next DGW…should I change my line up/bench order? Ederson
    Schar White Maguire
    Son Palmer Bruno Foden Gordon
    Haaland Isak
    Bench: Pickford Jackson VDV Gabriel

    Open Controls
  21. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Muniz to Mateta for -4? Have Eze and will need to bench Solanke likely

    Open Controls
    1. tryf88
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or Salah to Son

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        This one, although both appear right now to be as bad as the other.

        Open Controls
      2. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Tom suggested this for me but I'm more tempted by Foden tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will Mateta be as effective if Eze a doubt?

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have Mateta but fully expecting this hot streak of his to end.

      Open Controls
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Solanke has Brighton at home
      Probably should play him

      Open Controls
  22. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who would you pick?

    A) Cucurella or Maguire
    B) Johnson or Gallagher

    Open Controls
  23. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Evening all. How is this WC looking ? BB37. Have 2.5 ITB but don't know how to spend it. Could do Son to KDB if he flops again.

    Petro (Onana)
    Porro - Walker - Schar
    Son - Foden - Palmer (c) - Bruno - Gordon
    Isak - Jackson

    Subs - Haaland, Maguire, Gabriel

    Ta!

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why am i seeing Porro in WC drafts, rarely CS facing Chelsea & Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably the second best attacking defender in the league though

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm avoiding Spurs defence.
      I'm even unsure about Chelsea defense but have Petrol at mo

      Open Controls
    3. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nobody really keeping CS, so all about attacking returns

      Open Controls
  25. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rate My Wildcard

    ???

    Petrovic
    Porro Dalot Schar
    Palmer Son Bruno Gordon
    Foden
    Isak Jackson

    Onana Haaland White Walker

    ???

    Open Controls
  26. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Think is the best I can do.

    Petrovic

    Schar/Porro/Walker

    Gordon/Palmer(c)/Bruno/Son/
    Foden

    Izak/Jackson

    (Vicaro/Mcguire/Gabriel)

    Chasing 50 pts but mindful of my rank also (147k) would love to break 100k.

    Schar/Mcguire/Vicario/Gordon/
    Walker/Bruno and Jackson my different players (as it stands ) to rival.

    Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Btw he used his wc two wks ago we both have bb

      Open Controls
  27. Eric Banternaaa
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rate this FH team:

    Petrovic
    Walker Dallot Schar
    KDB Foden Palmer (C) Son Gordon
    Isak Cunha

    Onana DEF DEF ST

    What changes would you make?

    Open Controls
  28. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which 1 to bench among these

    Foden Gordon Palmer Bruno Son
    Werner Isak Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Werner easily

      Open Controls
  29. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Would you bench one of Gabriel or White this GW ?
    A- Play Both
    B- Bench Gabriel
    C- Bench White

    Open Controls
  30. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    No love for Solanke on WC?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.