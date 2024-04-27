116
  1. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haven’t been keeping up cos I’ve been away and I’m sure it’s been debated to death but struggling for that final MID spot - who do people prefer / think will score more

    a) Maddison
    Or
    b) Gordon

    Cheers

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gordon

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      WCers seem to think Gordon.

    3. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Spurs cant score against arsenal now

      1. jimmyharte
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        I guarantee you they will. They'll prob win the game.

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          just now

          They wont. Try harder

      2. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        I don’t think their ability to score goals is their main issue…??!

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I am just telling u why maddison?

    4. jimmyharte
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm in same spot but I'm thinking weather it makes more sense to bin off foden for maddison for one game.

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    What to do with this bunch?

    Pet (Onana)
    Porro Burn Gab (Gusto Bradley)
    Salah Son Palmer Foden Garnacho
    Isak Haaland (Darwin)

    a) Salah to Bruno
    b) Garnacho to Gordon
    c) Gusto + Darwin > up to 6.2 def + Jackson (-4)
    d) other

    Cheers for any ideas.

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yikes is this a non WC team?

      A would be my first choice as you can bench Darwin but he’s definitely the next move out the team soon as really.

      Who he comes in for is tough so gotta say don’t do the -4 definitely consider double ARS defence

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

    2. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      B, and congrats on a great season to date

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, luck a big factor.

    3. lugs
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      A + B -4

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        I’d be inclined to do this too, although i think I’d go KDB over Bruno if you can afford.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Bruno more nailed for double in 37, plus penalties sways my opinion the other way.

          1. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            What makes you think KDB isn’t as nailed for every game from now on?

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              History

              1. Boberella
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Historically KDB normally finishes pretty strongly and they don’t have UCL this year now.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah, possibly worth it this week alone and probably for the remainder of the season.

    4. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      A+B

    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cheers all.

  3. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    BD I reckon. The extra fixture is the upside: more route to points…

    But gotta say home fixture to BUR does feel like a “safe” option… as I type those words I realise I’m also talking Utds defence

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wow complete and utter reply fail to FCSB on previous page 🙁

  4. jimmyharte
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    If you had to drop one who it be? I actually think foden has the highest blank potential of the 3 but keen for thoughts.

    A. Gordon
    B. Bruno
    C. Foden

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      So tough and I see your comment reply earlier. I do think that about Phil he loves a big haul but can quite easily blank. Not always a great deal in between.

      That said he is coming into form and I don’t reckon Haaland starts so could quite easily win City the game and edge closer to wrapping up the league

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        lol to answer your Qs I’d go Gordon to drop

    2. germanyozil10
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play Haaland or Olise ?

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Olise

    2. germanyozil10
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Olise

  6. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bottomed…

    Final WC dilemma…

    Who is the better option as a 3rd Spurs (have Son and Porro):

    1. Ben Davies (rotation risk?)
    2. Romeo (red card risk)
    3. Maguire (single GW)

    Thanks

    1. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      this is a tough call… is BD going to start all games now Udogie is out (competition with Royal)…

      Romero probably nailed for each game but is suspectible to a RC

      Maguire the safer option, but plays one less game until the end of the season than the above two…

      Appreciate any thoughts

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't bother with double Spurs defense personally

  7. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    What would you do with 1 FT, no WC, with FH, BB?

    a)
    Neto (Areola)
    Gabriel Reguilon Smith Daughty Udogie*
    Palmer Salah Diaz Havertz Sarabia
    Haaland Mateta Darwin

    1) Diaz, Darwin -> Son/Johnson, Isak/Jackson (-4pts)
    2) Diaz, Darwin, Havertz -> Son/Johnson, Isak/Jackson, Gordon/Bruno (-8pts)

    b) FH

    Onana
    Porro Schar Cucurella
    Palmer Son Johnson Bruno Gordon
    Isak Jackson

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd be tempted by the -8 but keep Havertz if possible

  8. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulCfwEYll0Q

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      As a courtesy, please attach a brief description or title for your link.

  9. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best move pls, still hav TC & BB, tia
    *Can't bb gw 35 as hav no gks, haaland injured etc

    1. Tc palmer gw 35avl TOT, BB GW37
    2. Tc son dgw 35 ARS che, bb gw 37
    3. Tc palmer dgw 37 bha nfo, bb gw 36 or 38
    4. Tc son dgw 37 BUR MCI, bb gw 36/38
    5. Tc isak dgw BHA mun, bb gw 36/38

  10. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Basically comes down to how important is KDB the final 4 weeks.

    A)KDB, Maguire, Onana/Dubravka,Burn
    B)Gordon, Dalot, Ederson, Schar

    Pick one. 6k in the world and ML leader is 11 points ahead. We both have WC and BB

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best option here? Plan to fh in gw37. 1 ft, 7m itb.

    A. Eze darwin > son isak -4
    B. Eze Darwin myko > son isak schar -8
    C. Something else?

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    salah havertz foden palmer eze
    Darwin mateta

    hendo solanke mykolenko zabarnyi

    1. germanyozil10
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

  12. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have to replace Gusto and Udogie. Should I go for Cucurella and Van De Ven as I can't go for Porro??

    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Burn/Maguire/Davies

    2. germanyozil10
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Krafth?

  13. germanyozil10
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Please help, 4 pick 2

    A) Gabriel (tot)
    B) Zabaryni (BHA)
    C) Maguire (BUR)
    D) Reguilon (eve)

    Gabriel>Maguire=Reguilon>Zabaryni??

    Really difficult.......

  14. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dub
    Gabriel, White, Udoje*
    KDB, Palmer (c), Saka, Son, Salah
    Isaak, Darwin

    Kaminski, Muniz, Bradley*, Pau

    Thinking

    Darwin + Udoje/Bradley to Jackson + Porro for -4?

    1. germanyozil10
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Burn

      1. Nazz
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Burn instead of porro?

  15. IE IP 1 C
      7 mins ago

      How did everyone's DGW34 go?
      I FH and closed a 100+ point gap down to less than 40 in my mini league, scoring 142 points.
      Left myself a chance at the lead going into the last few weeks.

      1. germanyozil10
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        139 and 80k up

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        180 and 200k up

      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        GW34 Rough with the Smooth
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/25/brighton-v-man-city-team-news-foden-starts/?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26577621

    • have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      WC gtg?

      Pickford
      Porro - Maguire - Schar
      (S)on - Palmer - Gordon - Fernandes - Foden
      Isak - Watkins

      Haaland, Branthwaite, Gabriel, Muric

      0.2 itb

    • SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench mateta or solanke?

      1. germanyozil10
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bench Mateta

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

          1. germanyozil10
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Please help, 4 pick 2

            A) Gabriel (tot)
            B) Zabaryni (BHA)
            C) Maguire (BUR)
            D) Reguilon (eve)

            Gabriel>Maguire=Reguilon>Zabaryni??

            Really difficult.......

