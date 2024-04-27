With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers using their Wildcard this week, we’re running a series of position-by-position guides, exploring the best options.

Even if you’re not on a Wildcard, these are some of the players you may already be targeting.

COLE PALMER

Cole Palmer (£6.2m) has been in electrifying form this season.

His 20 Premier League goals have put him level with Erling Haaland (£14.2m) in the race for the 2023/24 Golden Boot. He’s also provided 10 assists.

Such form means no one has accrued more FPL points than Palmer from Gameweek 7 onwards, his first Chelsea start.

Above: Players sorted by FPL points (Tot) in Gameweek 7-34

The underlying statistics further underline his importance.

Over the season, Palmer’s 21.59 expected goal involvement (xGI) is only bettered by two other FPL midfielders.

Nine penalties have helped supplement that total, yet even without spot-kicks factored in, he still sits a very respectable eighth.

Palmer was sidelined for Chelsea’s midweek trip to Arsenal through illness but has since resumed training and looks set to be available for selection this weekend.

Cheap, on penalties and with six fixtures for Chelsea in Gameweeks 35-38, Palmer is a top Wildcard pick.

SON HEUNG-MIN

