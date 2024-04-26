80
  1. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start
    A) Garnacho
    B) Solanke

    1. kellamergh
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Visionaries
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC.

    Petrovic
    Gab, Mag, Branth, Schar,
    Foden, Bruno, Gordon, Palmer, Son*
    Jackson, Isak, Haaland

    Money to do Son > KDB next gw

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d be tempted to just put KDB in now if you want him. There’s is inevitable moves needed after a wc so save the FT.

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        just now

        There's logic in that, but I like Son's double

  3. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    How’s she looking guys? G2g?

    Obama Petro
    Schar Maguire Porro Walker Gabriel
    Son Palmer Gordon Bruno Foden
    Isak Jackson Haaland

  4. kellamergh
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking to take a hit or 2.

    Would you do Salah to....
    A) Gordon
    B) Bruno
    C) KDB

    Petrovic
    Richards Schar Ait-Nouri
    Palmer Salah Foden Son Garnacho
    Haaland Isak

    Onana Pedro Gusto Bradley

  5. Viper
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Garnacho -> Bruno (-4). Bench Hojlund

    B. Bradley -> Schar (-4). Bench Van Hecke

    C. No hit. Start Hojlund & Van Hecke.

    1. kellamergh
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B. Easy.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe B

    3. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench Foden or Watkins?

    Ederson + Burn or Henderson + Schär? Article makes me lean towards the former

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is out to get Isak ?
    A- Haaland
    B- Mateta
    C- Solanke

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench

    A) Haaland
    B) Saka
    C) Mateta

  9. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Advice needed please

    Building towards BB37.
    Would you take an 8 point hit for these moves?
    Gusto to Porro
    Muniz to Jackson
    Salah to Fernandez?

    Petrovic Onana
    Gusto Udogie RAN Gabriel Van Hecke
    Son Salah Havertz Palmer Foden
    Haaland Muniz Isak

  10. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    1FT - 1.5m ITB - No chips

    Pickford
    Gabriel RAN Munoz
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer Eze*
    Haaland* Darwin

    Raya - Semenyo Branthwaite VVD

    Darwin + Salah + Eze > Isak + Son + Bruno worth a -8?

  11. Edge
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Dalot or Walker?

    1. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Walker

