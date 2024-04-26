We continue our position-by-position look at Gameweek 35 Wildcard targets by turning our attention to defenders.

Even if you’re not on a Wildcard, these are players who are likely to be towards the top of your shopping list.

It’s not a vintage crop, it has to be said.

Double Gameweek 35/37 sides like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and, until recently, Newcastle United have left a lot to be desired from a defensive perspective.

Then there’s the uncertainty over which Manchester City defender will start the most matches.

That’s the caveats done: now to look at the stand-out candidates at the back.

FABIAN SCHAR/DAN BURN

While there was disappointment at Selhurst Park, Newcastle’s defence has shown glimpses of improvement in the last couple of months.

This is despite them being short-staffed, with numerous bodies missing at the back.

From the nadir of New Year, when they conceded a record 7.27 expected goals (xGC) against Liverpool, the underlying numbers have started to move in the right direction:

Even in defeat on Wednesday, just 0.89 xGC was allowed.

Are we seeing the positive implications of no cup involvement and an easier schedule? Is it just a statistical aberration? Either way, successive matches against Sheffield United and Burnley followed by a Double Gameweek will be hard to turn down.

The Blades and the Clarets are in the bottom two for xG over the whole season. Brighton and Hove Albion, who the Magpies face in Gameweek 37, are 19th for that statistic over the last six matches.

There’s uncertainty about a number of players in the Newcastle backline. The goalkeeper situation we’ve already touched on.

Then there’s the full-backs. Tino Livramento (£4.0m) and Lewis Hall (£4.2m) are back from brief injuries if not fully fit, while Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) is hoping to return by the end of the season. We can even add Emil Krafth (£4.4m) into the mix after his recent first team stint.

So, the centre-halves, Dan Burn (£4.5m) and Fabian Schar (£5.7m), seem to be the safest bets.

Handily, the pair also offer a bit of aerial threat at set plays. No Fantasy defender, indeed, has scored more goals than Schar (four) this season.

Look a little closer and there’s actually not that much difference between Schar and Burn’s numbers:

Above: Defenders sorted by shots in the box this season

Schar loves a wallop from long range: he’s had 15 shots from outside the area, Burn none. The Swiss stopper has also scored with precisely none of them.

But the pair boast similar/identical numbers elsewhere: big chances (Burn four, Schar four), shots in the box (18 v 18), penalty box touches (39 v 43), chances created (10 v 10) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.71 v 3.86). Burn’s achieved it in fewer minutes, too.

So, not too much of a compromise by going for the cheaper Newcastle defender, if the cash is needed.