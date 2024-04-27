31
Dugout Discussion April 27

West Ham v Liverpool team news: Salah + Darwin benched

31 Comments
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are benched for Liverpool’s Gameweek 35 curtain-raiser at West Ham United.

Kick-off in the capital is at 12:30 BST.

It’s now two benchings in three for the Reds’ misfiring duo, who were named among the substitutes at Fulham last weekend.

The pair then blanked in the Merseyside derby in midweek.

Whether they’ve paid the price for the dip in form or fatigue has influenced Jurgen Klopp’s selection, Salah and Darwin are among five players who drop out of their manager’s starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also move down to the visitors’ bench.

In come Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Jarrell Quansah and Cody Gakpo.

Klopp confirmed ahead of kick-off that Elliott would line up in a front three with Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson do keep their places, however. This is their fourth start in ten days.

As for the hosts, David Moyes makes two changes to the side that lost 5-2 to Crystal Palace a week ago.

Jarrod Bowen returns after missing out last week with a back injury, replacing the benched James Ward-Prowse.

There’s also a change between the posts as a fully fit Alphonse Areola comes in for Lucasz Fabianski.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd are still sidelined, so Angelo Ogbonna continues in a creaky-looking back four.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, MacAllister, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Bajcetic.

31 Comments
  1. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    I missed the Liverpool leaks. Wish there was an overslept chip.

    
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Like that chip name lol

      
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same but hopefully Mo cameo brace

      
    3. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Me too lol, didnt get a def. Nor salah

      
      1. Nightf0x
        • 8 Years
        just now

        *salah out

        
  2. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Play up Pompey

    
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      You’re so pre-Covid.

      
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        lol

        
  3. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    I hope for the non WC crew that there's loads of surprise injuries and suspensions haha

    
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      This comment is puzzling me. Especially the final "haha" makes little sense....

      
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Because it would screw up the bench boosts.

        Would a "muah haha" have been better?
        With a clenched fist but a pinky sticking out towards my mouth...

        
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nope. Still got nothing. Your thinking escapes me.

          Nvm.

          
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Really, his point seems obvious to me … he wants injuries suspensions to wreck peoples bench boost in GW37.

            
  4. el polako
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Son TC.
    I feel relaxed about it.

    
    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Palmer TC. Not so relaxed

      
    2. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Just as a captainer myself, I hope you smash it mate

      
  5. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    3-1 Whu win

    
    1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      3-0 please as I have Areola

      
      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gakpo to score but Kudus owners will feast today

        
        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Can I have an Areola penalty save then please

          
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
    Fulham 2-2 Cryatal Palace
    Man Utd 3-0 Burnley
    Newcastle 4-0 Sheff Utd
    Wolves 2-1 Luton
    Everton 2-2 Brentford
    Aston Villa 2-0 Chelsea

    Sunday
    Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton
    Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal
    Notts Forest 0-3 Man City

    
  7. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I missed the leaks but had already shipped Salah and Darwin for Isak and Son, still no guarantees but for once it seems I made good transfers!

    
    1. v1nc3
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same.

      
  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chance of salah staying on bench?

    Haaland first on bench

    
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Unlikely

      
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unlikely unless Liverpool get a cagey 1-0 lead.

      
    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      5%

      
  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    who’s on pens for pool ?

    
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mc

      
  10. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    When I see Harvey Elliot’s hair-do I’m reminded that in most jobs sound judgement is a selection criteria!

    
    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      The 'Deidre Barlow' is not often seen on a football pitch

      

