The final Premier League match of the day is the meeting between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The headline news is that Phil Foden is missing from the Man City matchday squad while Erling Haaland is on the bench.

Foden and Ruben Dias are both absent due to illness.

As a result, Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that thumped Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 on Thursday.

In come Jermey Doku and Jack Grealish, with Mateo Kovacic and Foden dropping out.

Nuno Espirito Santo also makes two alterations to his starting XI, as Wily Boly and Anthony Elanga start in place of Nicolas Dominguez and Gio Reyna.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Niakhate, Boly, Murillo, Aina, Elanga, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

