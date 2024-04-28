443
443 Comments
  1. fplerosion
      27 mins ago

      Well I'd brought in Ederson to avoid Pep roulette in GW37 but now I'm just going to have to take a punt and hope for the best. It'll be a choice between a defender and KDB

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I for one am really glad the boring Ederson picks have backfired.

        He has never been the right play in seasons past. There's always at least one defender that would have been the 'correct' choice and I think FPL managers have gotten so risk averse they just don't even bother trying to play the roulette and figure out who to get.

        Both Gvardiol and Walker have decent attacking upside, I'm glad those that went for City defenders rather than keeper got rewarded.

    • have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Why does liveFPL go haywire with Haaland sub? It’s not including his points and makes everything wrong

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        just now

        They includes his points for my team.

    • Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Pickford keeps punishing me, finally went without him on both FH and WC but had in my initial drafts lol

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I bought him in on wc and his 10 points are warming my bench (played Petrovic)

    • SEXY SON
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      My entire defense got 1 point each.
      Thank goodness for (S)on, KDB and Isak

    • JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sodding Gvardiol second on my bench with a 15 pointer. Livid!

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same

    • wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Best gk if Ederson is injured except Onana,Vicario,Petrovic?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ortega

    • Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      If it gets to that stage, do you think Spurs will chuck their game against Man City? Even if top 4 is out of reach

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        They ain’t chucking it but they will get battered either way even if they put 100% in

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Other than us and Liverpool, Spurs are the only team that could beat City though. But it depends on top 4 as I said

    • FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      In hindsight, starting Dalot over Walker wasn’t my finest decision this season. Only 6 points but not too sure what I was thinking now

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Always start Man City players over Man Utd players

        But it’s fine margins. Forest should have scored today

    • FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Solanke & Garnacho ➡️
      Haaland & KDB -4?

      Current front 8
      Havertz Nacho Gordon Palmer Son
      Solanke Mateta Isak

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes to Haaland. Foden might be a better option than KDB as he might get more game time in DGW37.

    • FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Did I hear Gvardiol picked up a knock near the end?

      1. ButterB
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Tight hamstrings..Was giving them a a rub..Could be nothing, could be something

    • Burger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      How did Saka look today? Looked to be back in form?

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Starboy performing once again

      2. el polako
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Any half decent player would look good against such poor and unorganised defence.

      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Had a field day v a non existent defence as expected. Didn’t have a great game but didn’t have to. Spurs are trash

    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Played Schar and Dalot over Gvardiol and Walker 2md amd 3rd on my bench. Have Watkins coming in for Foden. That is probably a 20k swing

    • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC draft for BB37

      Petrovic-*****
      Gvardiol-Burn-Maguire-Porro-*****
      Palmer-Foden-Bruno F-Son-Gordon
      Haaland-Isak-*****

      Any recommendations for those last slots?

      Cheers all.

    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Kindly pick one from each section!!

      A- Foden
      Or
      B- KDB

      And

      1- Walker
      Or
      2- Gvardial

      Deciding with other two City to get along with Haaland

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        A2

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thankyou mate!!

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is Schar defo out or wait & see?

    • NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      People have problem with points on bench. I'm glad that I have 11 playing.

      Flags and players missing around.

