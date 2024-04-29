88
88 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 36 mins ago

    Gross as a fifth midfielder in a 3-4-3 with BB in gw37 could be an nice punt.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah, if you like your punts to not score points.... I wouldn't touch Brighton at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 18 mins ago

        cheers.Already on my bookmarks your comment Biggsy!

        Open Controls
    2. mcflyjohn
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      I usually love Gross as an unsung asset, but Brighton's form is stinking right now. Hard to reccomend anyone in there tbh

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Brighton scored 1 goal in April, an OG.

      Did they select it for their goal or the month media?

      Open Controls
  2. Wobbles
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 17 mins ago

    FH and BB left (planned BB34, injuries forced me to abandon it at the last minute). Any body else in the same position? Totally stumped at the moment, chasing 25pts.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 56 mins ago

      Nope, but FH38 is probably obvious strategy in your case

      Open Controls
    2. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 51 mins ago

      Use transfers to build to BB38, FH37 will let you target 38 without having to compromise with 37?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 44 mins ago

        This seems optimal (without knowing what your current squad is)

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      Your team isn't linked, so basically impossible to answer without knowing it. How does she look like?

      Open Controls
    4. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 25 mins ago

      I think try and build to a 37 BB with free transfers - taking hits may not pay off. And then FH38.

      Check RMT and see which week it expects the best/worst points

      Open Controls
  3. mcflyjohn
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 39 mins ago

    Currently on my WC putting together my team for the rest of the season and a BB 37 and really stumped. I know Spurs double, but the fixtures are shite and they're not clean sheet machines or anything, and Chelsea is so injury ridden.

    Two drafts atm, with the plan to swap in Son for the double. Worth going for the more balanced defence or going for the meaty attack?

    Option 1

    Pickford | Petrovic

    Walker | Dalot | Burn | Gabriel | Porro

    Palmer | Ode/Havertz | Foden | Gordon | Bruno

    Haaland | Isak | Solanke/Jackson

    Option 2

    Pickford | Petrovic

    Dalot | Burn | Cucurella | Braithwaite | £4.5ish

    Foden | KDB | Ode/Havertz | Gordon | Palmer

    Haaland | Jackson | Isak

    Plan is to do a Bruno/Ode/Something switcharoo with Son.

    Stuck between the two!

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      So it's basically
      1) Walker Gabriel Porro Bruno
      Vs
      2) Cucurella Branthwaite 4.5 KDB

      I think option 1

      Open Controls
      1. mcflyjohn
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        So do I

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 15 mins ago

          Petrovic has been so poor, that I wouldn't be surprised if he gets dropped (supposing Sanchez is fit).

          Open Controls
  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which week is best for a FH for this team?

    Neto Henderson
    Gabriel White Gusto Ait Nouri Zabarnyi
    KDB Foden Son Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak Darwin

    36 means I can jump on Arsenal attack
    37 would sort out my back 4 and get Bruno
    38 Liverpool players and react to leaks

    Open Controls
    1. mcflyjohn
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 24 mins ago

      Tbh I think you have a fairly solid team for 37 as is. Maybe a -4 to bring in one more at most, considering the form of some of those doubler teams.

      Arsenal attack wise, there's the pick of the three for 36, but again who in that midfield do you drop (Son probably? )

      So with that said FH38 could be a good plan for you, I reckon.

      Maybe do a Son > Ode/Havertz/Saka in 36 and then back in 37 for the double?

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah I was planning to FH in 37 but 38 might be better

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          FH38 has higher upside if we get leaks etc. I wanted to play my 2nd WC then, but had to play it 35.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        Son has penalties and double gw37, Gordon has poor away form. Dropping him is another possibility.

        Open Controls
  5. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    If all my guys appear to playing this weekend……should I BB now or hold?

    Cheers….

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      Who are they?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes

      Probably with a clean bill of health.

      Illness, injury and rotation means hit it when all looks set tbf.

      Open Controls
  6. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    My current bench is Isak, Schar, Petrovic and Romero……

    Open Controls
    1. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      Isak on your bench?! You must have some amazing attacking 7 !!

      Open Controls
  7. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is Vicario the only keeper guaranteed to start two matches in GW 37?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Why? Onana should be fine, Ortega might be as well depending on Ederson injury timeline

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Do we have any *real* reason to suspect Petrovic being dropped?

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        None.

        Open Controls
  8. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Assuming both are passed fit in the pressers who would you start in gw36-

    A Schar
    B Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Roll transfer for BB37? 1.2 itb

    Pickford
    Walker Maguire Burn
    Son Bruno Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Petro Maddi Porto VanHecke

    Open Controls
    1. Muscout
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Porro*

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Van Hecke to Gvardiol and start ahead of Maguire

      Open Controls
      1. Muscout
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        Planning to get Foden as 3rd City

        Open Controls
  10. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    Any news on schar?

    Open Controls
  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 50 mins ago

    Would you
    A Carry transfer for 2 free transfers in 37
    B Garnacho to Bruno and play over Gordon
    C Garnacho to KDB and play over Gordon

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Burn
    Son Palmer Havertz Gordon
    Haaland (c) Jackson Isak

    Petrovic Garnacho Porro Bradley *

    * injured

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      C with Foden over KDB unless he doesn't recover in time.

      Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    Vardy the Goat is back in the PL baby! 😎 more PL goals than Drogba, Suarez, Cantona, Torres, Mane, Hazard, Solskjaer etc

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      More pl goals than cristiano ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Really really nice it all coincided with his 50th birthday!

      Open Controls
    3. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      What do you think his price is gonna be? And I’m wondering what Palmer’s price will be next season?!

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Vardy 6m
        Palmer 9.5-10m

        Open Controls
  13. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Help me out for my wc team that i can bb37

    Current draft:
    Dubrabka Petrovic
    Porro Dalot Walker Maguire Gabriel
    Bruno Kdb palmer gordon son
    Haaland isak jackson

    Here are the options i can think of that i need help on
    1. Kdb vs Foden
    2. Keep Saka and use ft next week to bring bruno vs keep bruno and use 2ft in 38 for any changes necessary
    3. Keep Gabriel or bring any double gameweek players from spurs/ brighton
    4. Any other changes

    Open Controls
    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm on WC too.

      1. Foden, because I think he's better, similar minutes risk to KDB and the extra money is useful.
      2. Bruno, then switch another mid to Saka in 38 with the cash saved from 1.
      3. This is my last dilemma. For me it's between White and Van der ven. 15 doublers look sexy but I think an Arsenal player will likely outscored your 5th choice defender from Spurs/Brighton over the next 3.

      Also I think Onana is a better pick than Petrovic and not much between Maguire and Desasi in the double so prefer that combo.

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        And if Ederson is out you want the city keeper at that price, not Walker.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
  14. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Price changes 30th April

    Rises: Havertz (7.5), Pickford (4.8)

    Falls: Kiwior (4.2), Adrián (3.8)

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.
      Who would toy say is the better replacement for Neto - Pickford or Ortega?

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Pickford for me—Dyche’s win-to-nil is strong lately

        Open Controls
  15. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Branthwaite Schar
    Salah Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    (Onana Garnacho Udogie Van Hecke)
    1 FT & 6.9m

    A) Udogie to White
    B) Garnacho to Bruno
    C) Garnacho to KDB

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I would be getting rid of Salah for Saka or Havertz mate

      Open Controls
    2. gwitbrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      this cant be right, salah, son, foden, haaland and 6.9m in the bank?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        ...and two Garnacho

        Open Controls
  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bring in Saka or Havertz
    What are Schar's chances of starting?
    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. swervinho
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Coin flip - I have Havertz.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        I'd probably say Havertz too, just because he's more central.

        Both strong options.

        Open Controls
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    It's interesting that the two stand out fixtures for Man City and Arsenal are away games in gw37 at Spurs and Man United.

    Which terrace is likely to be most obliging to a draw?

    Arguably Man Utd fans wouldn't want Man City winning 3 in a row, but with rivalries each way and an FA Cup final on the horizon there's no suggestion that the Man Utd players will let it slip.

    I know Spurs fans would not want Arsenal to win it either by a long way, but they barely would want Man City and the international players probably just want to win in a show piece fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      It's the wrong question, the home team would have to lose to throw it away.

      The away team needs maximum points.

      You'd think Man United look most inconsistent.

      Spurs did get the 3-3 draw at City too.

      Infact of the clubs Man City play in the run, it was Wolves who beat City at their place.

      Man City won comfortably against Fulham and West Ham before they wobbled a few times during this season.

      Open Controls
  18. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    GTG?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Gvardiol Schar
    Son Foden Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Neto Garnacho Porro Van Hecke

    Open Controls
  19. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g?

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    son foden havertz palmer gordon
    haaland mateta

    hendo solanke zabarnyi mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      More specificity please!

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Myko > gvardiol -4 and bench vvd?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nah. Defenders hits always go wrong

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Need a third city player for the run in. Hit would be worth it considering its for this gw and also gw38? FH in gw37.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              just now

              You dont NEED that. Payback in 2 gws is hard. Just sit back, relax and enjoy the ride

              Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Which GK this GW?

    A) Petrovic (WHU)
    B) Henderson (MAN)

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Both will concede, prefer hendo

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  21. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Just seen Jamie Vardy will be back in FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Leicester will be. They know they need a new striker

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        He's scored 20 goals I think and 2 last night.

        He'll be good from the bench if they can agree on sensible wages.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Nedt you will say that Pukki is a top class prem striker

          Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      how old is he btw?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Just turned 50.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Where's the party?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Aldi bargain aisle! Woohooo!

            Open Controls
        2. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Peak age.

          Open Controls
  22. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    A) KDB+Morris
    B) Foden+Hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    got Neto and Areola would you take a hit to replace one of them or hope for Areola starting? Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Areola will be number 1 now, he started against liverpool

      Open Controls
  24. balint84
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is Hojlund an option anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes. A poor option.

      Open Controls
  25. Esalman
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    I have BB, FH and TC intact. Would it make sense to BB36, FH37 and TC38?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.