  HD7
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    BB37:
    3.6M in the bank.

    Gusto Bradley Muniz to Livramento, Romero and Jakkson? (-8)

    Team is:

    Onana Petrovic
    Porro Burn Branthwaite Gusto* Bradley*
    KDB Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Isak Muniz*

    chilli con kone
      10 Years
      just now

      Yeah that hit should repay itself comfortably

  chilli con kone
    10 Years
    1 min ago

    On BB.

    A. Pedro > Mateta -4
    B. Pedro > DCL -4
    C. Pedro & White > Wilson & Livramento -8
    D. Pedro, White & Flekken > Isak, Livra, Verbruggen -12

    Other forwards are Haaland and Jackson

  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    just now

    Which do you prefer?

    A Vicario Saliba
    B Raya Romero

