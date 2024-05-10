Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for the final ‘double’ this season, with Erling Haaland (£14.2m) the overwhelming captaincy favourite ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and whether any differential armband options can oppose the Norwegian.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland was at his ruthless best as Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Norwegian’s four-star display signalled a real return to form, just in time for this ‘double’.

A towering back-post header and a sweeping left-foot peach into the corner supplemented two identikit penalties, with Haaland very much back in the groove of last season’s campaign.

His four-goal salvo took the Man City frontman’s Premier League tally to 25 for the season – and a near-certainty for successive Golden Boots.

The former Dortmund sharpshooter is backed by under two-thirds of our users for the armband ahead of City’s away double-header at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£6.3m) opened the scoring in Chelsea’s emphatic 5-0 win over West Ham United, with David Moyes’s time at the Hammers drawing to a miserable close.

Palmer buried a clinical left-foot drive, following a blocked Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) shot, with the former Man City youngster instrumental throughout – in a more creative sense.

Two big chances supplied and an expected assists (xA) tally of 0.58 were both match-leading totals set by Palmer on Sunday past.

The Chelsea talisman is backed by not far off one in nine of our users ahead of consecutive games on the road for Chelsea.

Alexander Isak (£8.4m) occupies third place with 5% of the vote, closely followed by Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) and Phil Foden (£8.4m) around the 4% mark.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



