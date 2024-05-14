19
  1. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hope Bruno and Gusto make at least 1 start.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      same

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      *1 minute

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bruno might be sold... so might just be more than injury that's the issue for him not playing atm.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Absolute nonsense being peddled by a known BS artist

  2. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How would you rank these forwards for GW38?

    1. Watkins (cry)
    2. Mateta (AVL)
    3. Gakpo (WOL)
    4. Jackson (BOU)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      4321

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1243

    3. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      just now

      3421

  3. subhojit123
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is it worth getting in Salah for -8?
    Have to get rid of isak, Gordon and ederson for that.

    If not, which one of these to go for -
    1. Gordon -> Diaz
    2. Gordon -> Brennan
    3. Gordon -> Eze
    4. Isak -> Muniz

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Out of those, I'd go for 3. Or Isak to Mateta, if you don't have him already.

    2. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why selling Gordon? Nothing better to do?

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 but with olise

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        just now

        this

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    COYS, you dirty mugs.

  5. Jebiga
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    So Spurs will beat easily Manchester City tonight at home as usually?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Going for 3-2 Spurs

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      2-2 I reckon

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should do. Then Arsenal bottle it on Sunday.

