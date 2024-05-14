Four managers faced the media today ahead of Wednesday’s Gameweek 37 fixtures.

Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola were also on press conference duty on Monday.

The headlines from those six pressers can be found below.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag said that Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala will be assessed to see if they can make tomorrow’s matchday squad.

Lisandro Martinez looks set to be available, however.

“Licha Martinez, I think he will return in the squad. He has now [had] some sessions with us and we plan for him to be available. This afternoon, [if] everything goes right in the training, he will return in the squad. “For some other players, we have to see. Rashford, Bruno, Willy Kambwala, if they are fit enough.” – Erik ten Hag

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season, but ten Hag is hopeful he can return “for the last games”.

“We are planning, definitely, for the last games. Not tomorrow but we hope for Sunday and then, of course, for the last game.” – Erik ten Hag on Raphael Varane

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe will run late checks on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Isak was hooked after 68 minutes on Saturday, having felt unwell, while Wilson missed out altogether.

“It was illness but I don’t think it’s a serious illness. He didn’t train yesterday but we’ll see if he trains today. Fingers crossed he will. He wasn’t feeling 100% and I think you could see that. We knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

“We haven’t seen Callum yet so we’ll see if he’s available to train today. If not, I’m sure he’ll be fit for Brentford.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Elsewhere, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron are all pushing for starts at Old Trafford.

“It’s nice to have those options. I need to look at them individually, I can’t lump them together. Joey’s was a serious injury and required an op. I need to make sure he’s the Joe we know. Not someone who is trying to find his rhythm. It’s the same with Miggy and Nick. They’re vital. Their presence is vital. “Nick has come back from a serious injury, a big problem to a big area of the body for a goalkeeper. He has still been getting his rhythm back from the training work he has been doing. I am really pleased with how he’s looked. He has continued to improve through training, every game I have a decision to make and that will be another one.” – Eddie Howe

Giving an update on Fabian Schar, Howe said:

“He’s working his way back. Doing a mix of training and being with medical staff, making really good progress from a hamstring problem, we’ll wait and see if he’s available for tomorrow’s game.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) are out for the season.

Sandro Tonali is banned until August, too.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Joel Veltman is injured and out of the Chelsea game.

“We have lost Joel Veltman, I don’t know if he can be available for the next game or against Manchester United. There’s no other news. I don’t know if he can play Sunday.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Joel Veltman

In better news, the Italian later said that Joao Pedro is available to play on Wednesday.

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka have been back in training this week but could be held back.

“Chilly is really close but I think he’s not 100 per cent maybe to be part of the squad. Carney Chukwuemeka, also. But we need to assess if they can or cannot be part of the squad for tomorrow. If not, maybe for the weekend.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Robert Sanchez (listed as undergoing a reconditioning programme in the latest injury bulletin), Wesley Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Enzo Fernandez (groin) remain out, however.

Mauricio Pochettino was also asked if Reece James can get into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

“Yes. He is training really well and now we need to control the game-time because we want him to finish the season really, really strong. He is doing really well and tomorrow we hope he can play more than he did against Nottingham Forest.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Reece James

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Yves Bissouma and Richarlison won’t kick a ball in what remains of 2023/24.

“Unfortunately, Biss picked up a knee injury in the last game and will miss the last two. “Richy will miss the last two through the calf injury he picked up, so he’s out.” – Ange Postecoglou

The pair join long-term absentees Ben Davies (hamstring), Timo Werner (hamstring), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring).

MANCHESTER CITY

Jack Grealish has recovered from the illness that forced him to miss Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Nathan Ake, however, will face a late fitness test, after the Dutch defender hobbled off at Craven Cottage with a suspected injury to his right foot.

“Jack is recovered from illness. “Nathan was much better yesterday. Now we are going to train and we will see if he can train later today. [His injury is] not serious but it’s only three days since last game to tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola



