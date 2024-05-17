209
  1. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Best 2 punts (mid and fwd) for this week?
    Salah and Gakpo / Darwin?

    1. arcticjunkie1
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Salah and Gakpo

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who to bench & anyone worth swapping for a hit, 7.2 in bank, fancy Arsenal mid or Salah?

    Gordon on chopping block, bench either Isak or Jackson?

    Foden, Palmer, Son, Olise, Gordon
    Isak, Jackson, Haaland

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gordo to Havertz, bench Isaak, which I´m sure you know!
      GL!

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ta, not think punt on Salah?

        1. ted mcnure
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ooh I was a bit slow on the maths..you are richer than me. I´d have that if I could!.. (C)?

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Was going Palmer as rival will either go Haaland or Palmer & Palmers averaging 11 points per match at home.

          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Defence is, Raya, White, Gvardiol, Porro

  3. Tomas_brolin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I got drunk and forgot to press the BB button last week so now I have to do it this week. Would you

    A. zabarnyi fo Ben white
    B. Gordon, Isak to Salah, Mateta -4
    C. Gordon Garnacho to Havertz Olise -4
    D. As above plus Zab to white for -8

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      E. Get drunk again..

  4. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I've absolutely annihilated my ML rival over the past 7 weeks going from 118 behind to taking the lead by 14 by being aggressive and taking several hits. Should I go conservative now and try to block by bringing in Son or keep the pressure up and take a -4? The main difference between us before any trades is I have Foden, Gvardiol and double Arsenal def and he has Havertz, Schar and Anderson.

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Well done! 14 is still too close for a hit imo, Son, (C) if you want to live a little..

  5. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Gvardiol
    Son Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    (Onana Gordon Porro Branthwaite)
    1FT & 4.6m

    A) Garnacho to Saka/Havertz/Olise
    B) Isak & Gordon to Salah & Mateta -4

    Thoughts please?

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      A with Havertz please Bob

      Open Controls
    2. arcticjunkie1
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great bench for a start! this is not bad at all, very good. Not sure a hit is even needed, not sure what your circumstances are in your leagues ect.

      No Arsenal mid so Garnacho > Havertz

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        just now

        OR 7k ideally want to preserve rank

  6. Jonta83
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Do we think Havertz rises in price tonight? Got exact money for Gordon - Havertz switch but would have wanted to wait for Sunday.. Worth pulling the trigger?

    1. Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do it.

    2. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would yeah gl

  7. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Need to claw back 15pts so need differentials

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro Gvadiol
    Foden Palmer Son Gordon
    Jackson Haaland (C) Isak

    Onana Bruno Romero Burn

    A) Gordon to Olise
    B) Bruno to Havertz
    C) Gordon + Bruno to Olise and Havertz -4pts (bench Isak)

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      A, no hit, and switch (c)?

    2. abaalan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      captain palmer instead if you know other person will go haaland

  8. jack88
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Chasing 10 points.
    Isak+ gordon > mateta+ olise (-4)?

    Yes or no?

  9. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Ederson + Bruno + Isak -> Ortega + Salah (c) + Mateta

    -8 too punchy? 230k rank

    Otherwise could play Petrovic and captain Palmer

    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bold! Why not?*
      (* may contain cr*p advice)

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to do that. Might as well live a little. Unless, you have a ML/cup to play defensively for

  10. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    I'm current the leader in my ML, but just by 12 points.
    Current team with 1 FT, 3.2 itb:
    Petrovic
    Gabriel Gvardiol Burn
    KdB Bruno Palmer Havertz
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Pickford Gordon Branthwaite RAN

    The one in second place have Saka, Foden, Son, Saliba. I have instead Havertz, KdB, Bruno, Gvardiol.

    Would you take a hit to bring in Salah or just do the one transfer?
    Bruno out for Saka or Olise?
    If we get news that KdB won't start, should it be Foden in for him or Salah?
    Get a differential like Olise, or try to block the one chasing and just get someone like Saka?

  11. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White, Gab, Gvardiol
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Gordon
    Haaland(c), Isak

    (Onana, Wilson, Porro, Gusto) 1FT, £0.6m

    a) Gordon > Olise
    1) 3-5-2
    2) 4-5-1

    b) Wilson > Mateta
    1) 3-4-3
    2) 4-4-2

