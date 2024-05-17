It’s time for the final set of Scout Picks for 2023/24.
We triple-up on title-chasing Manchester City and Arsenal, as they prepare to host West Ham United and Everton.
As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:
- An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
- An overall squad limit of £100.0m
- No more than three players per team
GOALKEEPER
David Raya (£5.2m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Arsenal’s home clash with Everton.
The Gunners have kept an enormous 10 clean sheets in their last 14 matches, a period which has seen Raya average 5.1 points per start, more than any other ‘keeper.
Everton, by contrast, are the campaign’s second-lowest scoring side, with just four goals scored across their last nine away days.
DEFENDERS
