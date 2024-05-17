It’s time for the final set of Scout Picks for 2023/24.

We triple-up on title-chasing Manchester City and Arsenal, as they prepare to host West Ham United and Everton.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£5.2m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Arsenal’s home clash with Everton.

The Gunners have kept an enormous 10 clean sheets in their last 14 matches, a period which has seen Raya average 5.1 points per start, more than any other ‘keeper.

Everton, by contrast, are the campaign’s second-lowest scoring side, with just four goals scored across their last nine away days.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here







