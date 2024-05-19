27
  yousunkmybattleship
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Let’s goooo!

  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looking forward to seeing isak v that brentford defence

    fantasist
      14 Years
      7 mins ago

      You think he will start then?

      Old Bull
        10 Years
        just now

        If Gordon is out really can’t see Isak being benched for anything other than injury in the last game of the season.

    RoyaleBlue
      12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brentford have been good defensively?

  Sam (Team Sam)
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    10 mins ago

    I hate leaks. The Isak "news" completely changed my plans, caused me to take a hit, then might not actually be true anyway.

    My original plan was just Havertz in for Bruno

    Ginkapo FPL
      12 Years
      9 mins ago

      It was never a leak.

      Ginkapo FPL
        12 Years
        just now

        If Isak and Wilson were both out then Gordon would be false 9. You can usually tell when news is b0ll0x

    ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don't listen to them then. I did the same but you can't moan when it's wrong.

      fantasist
        14 Years
        7 mins ago

        True but it can be difficult to ignore when you know they often get it right

        ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          It was obviously an unreliable leak but I took a chance anyway. Hopefully Gakpo pays off

      Sam (Team Sam)
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        5 mins ago

        I genuinely try not to so don't actively look. I just got loads of messages from mates about it and panicked.

        You're right, I should have just ignored it.

        I find it hard to read the news for myself as I have 3 little kids. Should have just done my transfer and muted my phone!

        Old Bull
          10 Years
          3 mins ago

          There should be a handicap for people with little kids. I speak from the heart.

          Ginkapo FPL
            12 Years
            just now

            Its a choice. Put the kids in social services care or miss deadlines.

            Presume most would choose the obvious option

            Ginkapo FPL
              12 Years
              just now

              Drop me a line for adoption info

  DARE TO BISCAN
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ended up starting Isak, 1st sub: Wilson. Fingers crossed

    JBG
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Almost did Isak to Gakpo, until Bemba_Da came just in time with news about Isak.

      JBG
        6 Years
        just now

        -4*

    fantasist
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wilson won't be subbing on for you cos Isak will play some mins at least

  Shark Team
    6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Doku starts over Kovacic

    Ginkapo FPL
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal to win the title then

      Number14
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        Rodri red and we’re in business

  Dazzler
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Oops, missed the deadline

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No sweat, another one will come up in just under 3 months.

    Hooky
      9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Never mind. Only 3 months until the next one

    tiger
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      hard lines, that's your season over

  gooberman
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Went with Gakpo in the end. I just have a feeling Liverpool could be rampant today. Last game at Anfield for Klopp and no pressure on them. They will want him to go out in style. All out attack and I don't think Wolves will offer up much resistance. I think they could score 5-6 goals. So I really wanted a piece of the Liverpool attack and couldn't get to Salah without a - 4.

  JBG
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Garnacho doesn't start... ffs, wish that came out earlier. Almost did Garnacho to Saka for -4. Oh well, this season was over weeks ago for me.

    JBG
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1792190183405744350

    SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
      7 Years
      just now

      Sold him to Eze/Odegaard

  SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
    7 Years
    1 min ago

    One last dance baby girl!! X

  Arteta
    8 Years
    just now

    I bought Diaz and Gakpo for a hit. Why? Liverpool will give Klopp the send-off he deserves, and they could very well match or outscore Salah today.

