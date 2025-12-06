FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 15

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 15.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 15 DEADLINE?

All team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 6 December.

USE ALL OF YOUR TRANSFERS

It was announced in July that, due to the winter African Cup of Nations, every FPL manager will get topped up to five free transfers in the build-up to Gameweek 16.

Therefore, it’s smart to use all saved-up ones right now, so they don’t go to waste.

PLAYERS TO BUY

For example, Zophar has three of them in the bank. Although Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) is on both the Goals and Assists Imminent tables, he’s being sold by the Pro Pundit because Phil Foden (£8.4m) is proving difficult to resist. In successive matches, the Manchester City star has scored twice.

Igor Thiago (£6.8m) is also coming in, despite being one of several notable benchings from Arsenal’s win over Brentford. Not that restricted minutes stopped Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) from scoring!

Lateriser agrees that the Brazilian is one to buy with this transfer top-up, as well as Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) and assets from Newcastle United. The Magpies’ attackers are expected to feast at home to Burnley, as Bruno Guimaraes‘ (£6.8m) cameo goal continued his stunning St James’ Park form.

Their defence is backed to keep a clean sheet, too, which makes Tino Livramento (£4.9m) one of three appealing differentials. But, asked about Newcastle’s usually unimpressive backline in his weekly Q&A, Zophar thinks it’s one to swerve.

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED IN MIDWEEK?

Meanwhile, Wednesday night brought a feast of points for Crystal Palace defenders.

Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m) both secured 14 of them, as defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards took Chris Richards (£4.6m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) to nine and eight points. Ben Crellin from ‘The Great and the Good’ tripled up on these, using a Free Hit chip.

Colombian wing-back Munoz is having a particularly great time, but be aware that he’s one yellow card away from suspension.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) was benched again, both Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) blanked at home to West Ham United, plus Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) still hasn’t provided an attacking return since Gameweek 8’s assist.

There are also doubts over the availability of Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) and Declan Rice (£7.1m) for Saturday’s tasty lunchtime kick-off.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 15 CAPTAIN

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) points predictor.

In second place, the algorithm likes Mohamed Salah against Leeds United, while making the maverick decision to put Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) third.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has complete faith in Newcastle.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 15!