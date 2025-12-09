UCL Fantasy Matchday 6: Top picks, Limitless, Wildcard, predicted XIs + more

Champions League

9 December 2025 63 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There’s an earlier-than-usual deadline for Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy today.

Managers need to get their transfers in by 15:30 GMT, thanks to the mid-afternoon kick-off in Kazakhstan.

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Trossard rested or injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Odegaard started his first game in a while, so Trossard was competing with Eze for the LW, and lost. Then he won again by replacing Eze for the second half. Then he got injured in the match and is a doubt for tomorrow (same calf injury as he had before)

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        So the conclusion is we have no clue who out of Eze and Trossard will get the most minutes against WOL?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Eze as LW didn't work so well, so we could see Martinelli or Trossard starting instead, but it was only one game and Villa are a bogey team for Arsenal. Wait and see who gets the minutes tomorrow and if we learn more about Trossard.

          Open Controls
  2. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to start along with Timber?

    Munoz
    Tarkowski
    Senesi
    Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Tough buy I think my order of preference would be Esteve>Tark>Munoz>Senesi, but I could easily be convinced to put Tark ahead of Esteve

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is Welbeck the most benchable of this lot? Anything else to consider at this juncture?

    Dubravka
    Virgil O'Reilly Andersen
    Saka Fernandes(c) Mbeumo Cunha Foden
    Woltemade Thiago(v)

    Petrovic | Welbeck, Senesi*, Munoz*

    3FTs. 2.5 ITB

    Saving the remaining FTs seems sensible unless there are injury developments. I could upgrade the defence (i.e. get an Arsenal defender), but Senesi has Burnley at home next week, so maybe delay that as I don't lose money if he drops 0.1. I also don't lose money on Mbeumo dropping, but if he is confirmed out, would you find a replacement this week or play Welbeck and wait? I'm not sure about Rogers tbh, but maybe Rice is the comfort blanket I need.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Deulo, I already used 3ft. And will most probably use the other 2 before deadline to get Rice over Saka so I can afford Raul punt. Great fixtures, on pens.
      Chase the upside now, waiting and playing safe rarely brings big rewards.
      Yes, Welbeck to bench 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yo Salalalalalalah! I wish I'd played it safe this season! No Haaland is killing me. I'm constantly shooting from the hip with a scatter-gun, missing the target with every pull of the trigger.

        Losing faith in the alternative forwards, but oh my lord I didn't know about Raul's fixtures until you told me. Don't tempt me to repeat my mistakes. But I could just do Welbeck/Wolte to Raul.... Hmmmm. Thankfully he has only scored 2 goals this season, so I might be able to talk myself out of it. But then maybe just sell Wolte for Raul's fixtures, then reverse it in GW19. Dammit Salalalalalalah!

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I’d want an Arsenal defender this week - EO for their defence will be so high it will damage your rank if they get their likely CS, and Timber’s a good long-term pick if you can get to him so I wouldn’t wait

      Open Controls
    3. z13
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        You should probably buy a Norwegian striker

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Josh King plays in Saudi now, unfortunately

          Open Controls
      • The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I think keeping some ft's for a rainy day is very sensible. You can take a punt with all 5 just because you can and end up regretting it. The game is always full of what ifs. I think Welbeck is the most probable safe player to bench in you team yes. I have him as my 1st choice sub as well (i own both Welbeck & Minteh), i just bought Welbeck this week for GW16 in preparation for GW17/19 for Pedro who has been nothing but a pain (Pedro was my 1st choice sub and he came on for Munoz to get me another 1pt score ). I am only using 1 ft this week/ 2 next week GW17 in my TC game week . GW 18 for my free hit & 2fts in GW19 when i use my bench boost. I have Timber but i would not be surprised if the Arsenal defence without Gabriel leaked a goal or 2 even against Wolves. My captain choice is Thiago this week as he had a fair few shots against spurs and i think he will score 2 against Leeds 🙂
        However now that i have got rid of Pedro i would not be surprised if he popped up with a hat trick 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Thanks for your nice response! Using your FT this week with the future in mind is smart. Though I am worried about Welbeck's gametime moving forward, so he seems a bit of a risky buy this week. I think my main choice right now is going to be whether to punt on Raul, but I'm leaning very slightly away from it at the moment. I can use transfers and rotation to get a good attack each week, evolving my team for the future, without spending 2 transfers on getting Raul in and out. Cheers!

          Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Anyone punting on Raul for next few fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Probably 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I feel you. Might get an assist or two.... Is he on pens?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            According to My heart goes Salalalalah, FFS's Set Piece Takers and my hazy memory, yes. But that hasn't helped him score more than 2 goals this season. He hasn't taken one in prem since May (2 against Ipswich according to https://www.transfermarkt.com./raul-jimenez/elfmetertore/spieler/206040)

            Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I'm going Wilson

        Open Controls
      3. FPLamateur
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yeah for me

        Open Controls
    5. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gakpo for? (will likely get the other next week)
      A. Bruno
      B. Saka

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Definitely Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          But he's going to Afcon?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Amazing Footballers' Conference?

            Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        A. I could be swayed, but right now I think Bruno is better this week. Bournemouth generally poor defence away from home. Bruno better chance of DCs. Saka hasn't been on fire this season, with Fernandes having significantly better PPM. Saka could also see reduced minutes (especially compared to Fernandes) with the opportunity to rest him for Madueke. If Saka gets decent time-off tomorrow, then I would probably switch to him, or it would become 50/50.

        Open Controls
    6. Underdogs11
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Anyone playing fantasy ucl? Do you know if Raphinha is starting for Barca?

      Open Controls
    7. Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Which one would you rather have ?

      A) Rice
      B) Bruno G

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Well, I've got Bruno G but still no Rice despite having an Arsenal slot.

        So I guess it's B.

        He's been one of my favourite picks for weeks but always something more pressing to do.

        Open Controls
    8. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Find it mad how many people are getting Foden in ahead of Palace away. I’m certain he blanks that week but obv WHU fixture after looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        50% chance of being right, or wrong... depends how u look at it

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Find it more mad people are advising other people to get Foden before Palace away.

        Open Controls
      3. The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Agreed , however they might be doing that to safe guard against any future price increase but i will be bringing him in for GW17 along with Lacroix if nothing changes

        Open Controls
      4. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Sorry but Foden is on fire at the moment
        Palace defence is not Arsenal, they conceded 3 home to Bournemouth only a few weeks ago
        Foden is a better captain option than Haaland as it stands.

        Open Controls
    9. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      £0.5m itb and hmmmm 5 FTs...

      Which 2 do you lose first?

      Raya Dúbravka
      Chalabah O'Reilly Romero Senesi Mukiele
      Saka Mbeumo Semenyo BrunoG Reijnders
      Mateta Haaland Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. FPLamateur
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Reijnders and Mateta to Foden and Guiu

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Get Foden before Palace away?

          Open Controls
          1. FPLamateur
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Not for me but will need him for WHU

            Open Controls
      2. The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Senesi has been getting a fair amount of DEfcon but not much else and he is potentially injured so him (even if GW 17 is burnley), and i may sound crazy but i think you should bring in Guehi if you can afford the 5.2million as i think he might get a clean sheet against Man Chitty and then the next one is hard because Mbeumo will be playing against bournemouth before AFCON and he might do something , Mateta might do something but his minutes will be reduced in prep for the different competitions, Reijnders has now found the net and might go on a mini scoring run.
        I can say for you to keep Raya/Chalobah/O'Reilly/Saka/Semenyo/Bruno G/ Haaland & Thiago so it would be out of the others.
        Mukiele is not really going to allow you to bring anyone better in for that price of 4.2million so hes probably a keeper as well.
        So 1 definite sub Senesi OUT & Guehi In if affordable or Lacroix/Richards if not
        Mateta GW17 potentially for Wolternade/Welbeck/Bowen & then Mbeumo for B. Fernandes.

        Open Controls
    10. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      GTG (pending pressers)?

      Dubravka
      Timber Chalobah Esteve
      Saka Bruno(F) Foden Rice Bruno(G)
      Haaland Thiago

      Petrovic DCL Guehi Acheampong

      1.0 itb

      Open Controls
      1. FPLamateur
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Who you captaining ?

        Open Controls
        1. Snoopydog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Now that's the question. Tempted by Saka or Rice as captaining Haaland all the time is getting boring.

          Open Controls
          1. FPLamateur
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            I’m going Saka but would go Bruno F if I had him

            Open Controls
            1. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Bruno not a bad call - Wolves may be as good as it gets though?

              Open Controls
      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Very good

        Open Controls
      3. The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I would say you look good to go but for your Captain option you might also want to consider Thiago as i think he might score a couple against Leeds

        Open Controls
        1. Snoopydog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yep. That's a very nice home fixture.

          Open Controls
    11. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Teams in free fall, down to 480k. How do these 5 moves looks?

      Porro VVD Semenyo Minteh Mateta

      To

      Andersen Hincapie Bruno Foden Thiago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Snoopydog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Like Hincapie, Bruno, Foden and Thiago. Andersen good shout for next 3 GWs.

        Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I think Bruno is a risky buy. Everyone will want him after his haul and Andy LTFpL having him, but it was Wolves, the worst team we've ever seen. A lot of 2-4s before that. Afcon losses will affect him. Maybe hold off just one week, Semenyo or Minteh vs leaky Liverpool, and reassess next week.

        Open Controls
    12. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Im looking, but I think I might burn a transfer this week

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Sels
        Hall Ballard Cash
        Cherki Foden Palmer Barnes Dango
        Thiago Bowen
        - Roefs Haaland De Cuyper VDV

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        There must be improvements somewhere

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Hall or VDV to Keane Lewis Potter is one. Hopefully should get in the line up, with Schade suspended this week, and then Dango leaving next.
          Oop defender on the wing with good fixtures

          Open Controls
    13. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Should I move Mbeumo out? Wouldn't he be good vs Bournemouth?

      Open Controls
    14. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      What to do? Really tempted to go with H Wilson. 2FT 0.6 ITB

      Raya
      Cash Timber Richards
      Bruno Saka Bruno G Enzo Foden
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Senesi Gudmundsson Guiu

      A) Enzo to H Wilson/KDH
      B) Roll
      C) Something else

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Wilson is good, or Cherki

        Open Controls
    15. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      FH good to go?

      Raya
      Timber Cucurella Andersen
      Saka Dango Rogers Chukewueze Wilson
      Haaland Thiago

      Likely Saka or Timber captain

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        What is a Chukewueze?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Fulham mid

          Open Controls
      2. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Like it

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Cheers, fun looking FH draft...I m liking this as well...let's see how it goes

          Open Controls
      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I’m half thinking of going without Haaland but probably unnecessary. I’d have about 1 itb

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I was thinking the same but I feel my draft has enough differentials and no need to go totally crazy and go without Haaland

          For sure I won't be captaining Haaland

          Open Controls

