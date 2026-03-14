FFS Cup

Don’t forget to enter our FFS Members Cup!

14 March 2026 452 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In case you missed the original article, which came out during the FA Cup lull, our third and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition for the 2025/26 campaign is now open for entry.

Once again, there are £300-worth of prizes on offer.

This tournament is for paid subscribers (aka Chief Scouts), who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows: 

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ that offers all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 30, with the first round running in Gameweek 31.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 23:59 GMT on Monday 16 March. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 30 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process.

If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date. So doubly make sure you’ve got the correct ID!

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the FFS Members Cup entrants list.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 30 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*please note that our Cups page will be updated later in the week

452 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Stach or Gómez as the last attacker

    Essentially for Brentford or Liverpool at home in Gw31

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Stach. DCs and set pieces. 4.8 points per match. Breaks the game like Anderson

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Cheers

        Good luck this weekend

        Open Controls
  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Munoz ---> Virgil?

    2FT

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    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      In same position. Leaning towards going Munoz as he seems a bit of a freak fitness wise

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Virgil bullet header in a random set piece resulting from the incoming tower defence game

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Rp

    Start one each

    A: Zubi
    B: Rogers

    1: Dubravka
    2: Verbruggen

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    1. gomez123
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      B2

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  4. el polako
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    I just came to realisation that I know nothing.
    And I’m not even John Snow.

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    1. I have no Wirtz
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thumbs up.

        Me too, in order to find that out, I started FPL

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      • Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        The story of my life.

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    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Raya
      Gabriel VVD Alderete
      Bruno Mbeumo Wilson Rice
      Haaland Pedro Thiago
      Dubravka // KDH Thiaw Keane

      Assuming Haaland starts:
      A) Keane/Rice > Hill/Wirtz
      B) Keane/Rice > Hill/Szoboszlai
      C) Keane/Rice > Hill/Tavernier

      Rice could be KDH instead (except A), but then have to sell one of Haaland/Rice next week really, unless I play Alderete.

      Hill could be Senesi too ofc.

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      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Is Wirtz defo starting?

        I think Haaland will be most capped player again.

        I’d roll save FT, how many you got?

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Just Keane to Hill

        Rice to Anderson next GW. Set and forget

        Haaland to Ekitike this GW if you want Pool attack

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    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bruno the safe Capt, other choices below?

      Ekitike, Pedro, Palmer, Robot, Semenyo, Wilson

      Rogers benched

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    4. bigdip
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Start 1:
      A) Hill BUR(A)
      B) O'Reilly WHU(A)

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      1. xtremesid
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        A

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    5. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      On wildcard
      Will u have gakpo or ekitike and if if u have both will u capt gakpo?

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Wouldn't go anywhere near Gakpo on WC. He's the least nailed, based on performances. Definitely a FH move, as he's expected to start this GW *because* others are considered more reliable for the UCL game

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    6. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Haaland Rice to Thiago Salah and Salah cap ?
      Chasing 80 pts

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    7. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Very tempted by Haaland and Mane to Ekitike and JPedro this week

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Do it

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    8. mayofc2000
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Pls support needed with transfers
      (a) Haaland to Jao Pedro
      (b) Haaland + Rice to Joao Pedro + Mbuemo
      (c) Haaland + Rice to Joao Pedro + Gakpo
      (d) Haaland + Richards to Joao Pedro + Van Dijk
      (e) Roll

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      1. xtremesid
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        A

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        B

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    9. Bloggy
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Haaland to Etikiki is worth the -4?

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        1. xtremesid
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Don’t think so for a hit.

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      • jeffa79
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Bench one:

        A) Kroupi Jr
        B) Enzo
        C) Rice

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        1. Bloggy
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            Enzo

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        2. xtremesid
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          1. Play Wilson or Rayan ?
          2. Mukiele > Gabriel for -4? I have FreeHit (GW 31) and WC (GW 32) left. I already have Saliba.

          Open Controls
          1. gomez123
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            1. Rayan
            2. NO

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            1. xtremesid
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              Cheers

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          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Wilson

            Who will you play otherwise?

            BGW34 is expected to have more blanks

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            1. xtremesid
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              Cheers.
              If no hit I would play Anderson. The other option I have is Van Hecke. Thoughts?

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        3. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Play Hill (Burnley A) or McGuire (Villa home)?

          Open Controls
          1. xtremesid
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            Hill

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          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            Hill

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        4. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Timber citing Bible on X surely he starts now

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            I bet Jesus told him to.

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          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            He did this for every match, including cup games he doesn't start in. Look at his timeline

            I still think he starts though

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            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              *He does this

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        5. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          So tempted to have gakpo captain now hahah

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          1. SARRFACE
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Big punt that! Makes for an extremely nerve-wracking GW.

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          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            2G 0A in his last 10, where Liverpool scored 18 goals

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        6. bigdip
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Play Hill (Burnley A) or O'Reilly (West Ham A)

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          1. xtremesid
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Hill

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          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            O'Reilly I think

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          3. SARRFACE
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            O'Reilly

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        7. Keane There Dunne That
          • 13 Years
          4 hours ago

          Verbuggen
          Timber Gabriel OReilly
          Fernandes (C) Dango Rogers Szobo
          Haaland Ekitike Thiago

          Bench: Dubravka Alderete Miley Clyne

          1FT, thinking of saving?

          Open Controls
        8. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          how likely is DCL going to start?

          Open Controls
        9. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Would you start Stach or Rogers this weekend?

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          1. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Same dilemma..leaning towards Rogers but I really fancy Leeds to get a result this week.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              I'm on Rogers at the moment

              Open Controls
          2. SARRFACE
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            I would probably start Rogers.

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          3. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Stach is on 4.8 points per match. Rogers is on 4.5

            Stach has 5.7 form, Rogers has 1.7

            Rogers isn't even close to him on recent showing

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              He just needs a goal and Villa v Man U feels consequential

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Chelsea game was consequential too

                Stach has set pieces and DCs

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        10. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          What is Munoz ceiling this week if he starts? Palace likely to concede to Leeds with Euro fatigue and lame duck Glasner?

          Open Controls
        11. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          For GW 30 & 31
          Which is better ?
          A- Palmer
          B- Pedro

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Pedro answered this question a while back

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          2. z13
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              B

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            • OptimusBlack
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Cheers

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          3. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            NEW ARTICLE:

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/14/track-the-minutes-of-every-fpl-player-on-our-line-ups-page

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          4. Voronins Pony Tail
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Haaland nailed on brace today.

            Got the armband.

            Loving it’s a differential.

            Open Controls
            1. Dannyb
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Ok

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          5. Cojones of Destiny
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            which option 2 fts :
            a. Haaland to Eki (bench Rogers)
            b. Rogers to Tavernier (bench Wilson)

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          6. mayofc2000
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Pls support needed with transfers
            (a) Haaland to Jao Pedro
            (b) Haaland + Rice to Joao Pedro + Mbuemo
            (c) Haaland + Rice to Joao Pedro + Gakpo
            (d) Haaland + Richards to Joao Pedro + Van Dijk
            (e) Roll

            Open Controls

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