Brighton v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 23 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRIGHTON
ASTON VILLA
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 18 | Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 Wycombe Wanderers (h) | Kostoulas (Minteh assist), Kostoulas (Osman assist), Osman (Keogh assist), Rutter (Boscagli assist)
|Jul 25 | Annecy P-P Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
|Aug 1 | Strasbourg 3-4 Brighton and Hove Albion (a) | Gross pen (Wieffer assist), Boscagli (Gross assist), Cashin (Boscagli assist), Osman pen
|Aug 8 | Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Roma (h) | Rutter (Gomez assist), Ayari, Ayari (Rutter assist)
|Aug 15 | Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Bologna (h) | Hinshelwood (Wieffer assist)
|Jul 21 | Walsall 0-5 Aston Villa (a) | Madjo (Nedeljković assist), Hemmings (Buendia assist), Madjo (Buendia assist), Lynch, Borland (Lynch assist)
|Jul 25 | Porto 2-1 Aston Villa (a) | Lynch (Bogarde assist)
|Jul 28 | Aston Villa 2-4 Real Sociedad (n) | Hemmings (Maatsen assist), Madjo (Buendia assist)
|Aug 1 | Indonesia All Stars 1-3 Aston Villa (a) | Buendia (Nedeljković assist), Barkley, Madjo (Lynch assist)
|Aug 4 | Pathum United 1-3 Aston Villa (a) | Buendia (Cash assist), Lindelof (Alysson assist), Kamara (Hemmings assist)
|Aug 7 | Aston Villa 1-2 Bayern Munich (n) | Gomes (Burrowes assist)
|Aug 12 | Aston Villa 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (n) | Madjo (McGinn assist)
|Aug 15 | Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Aston Villa (a) | McGinn (Buendia assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.