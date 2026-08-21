Ipswich v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Ipswich Town and Sunderland.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 22 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
IPSWICH
SUNDERLAND
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 25 | FC Cartagena 0-0 Ipswich Town (a)
|Jul 29 | Ipswich Town 1-2 Osasuna (n) | Akpom (O’Shea assist)
|Aug 1 | Oxford United 2-0 Ipswich Town (a)
|Aug 1 | Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Ipswich Town (a) | Humphreys (Davis assist), Humphreys (Mendel assist)
|Aug 4 | Ipswich Town 1-0 Le Havre (h) | Akpom (Fatawu assist)
|Aug 8 | Ipswich Town 3-0 Rayo Vallecano (h) | Davis (Emersonn assist), Davis (Walle Egeli assist), Emersonn (Florentino assist)
|Aug 15 | Union Berlin 2-4 Ipswich Town (a) | J Clarke (Davis assist), Emersonn (Walle Egeli assist), O’Shea (Walle Egeli assist), McAteer (Mehmeti assist)
|Jul 18 | York City 1-5 Sunderland (a) | Le Fee (Ta Bi assist), Rigg (Hume assist), Tutierov (Reinildo assist), Le Fee (Tutierov assist), Proctor (Dinsdale assist)
|Jul 25 | Sunderland 2-4 Liverpool (n) | Le Fee (Rigg assist), Tutierov (Ja Jones assist)
|Jul 31 | Sunderland 0-1 Leeds United (n)
|Aug 2 | Sunderland 1-0 Wrexham (n) | Mukiele (Brobbey assist)
|Aug 8 | Lens 0-2 Sunderland (a) | Hume (Rigg assist), Isidor (Talbi assist)
|Aug 15 | Sunderland 2-1 Stade Rennais (h) | Brobbey, Hume (Brobbey assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.