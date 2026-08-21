Newcastle v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 23 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
LIVERPOOL
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 18 | Newcastle United 3-0 Darlington (h) | Willock (J Murphy assist), Osula pen (Willock assist), Neave
|Jul 25 | Gateshead 1-1 Newcastle United (a) | own-goal (Hall assist)
|Jul 29 | Bristol City 4-1 Newcastle United (a) | Barnes (Ramsey assist)
|Aug 8 | Valencia 1-2 Newcastle United (a) | Wissa, Wissa (Toure assist)
|Aug 12 | Newcastle United 1-3 Everton (n) | Barnes (J Murphy assist)
|Aug 15 | Newcastle United 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen (h) | Thiaw (Elanga assist)
|Aug 16 | Newcastle United 1-1 Strasbourg (h) | Osula (J Murphy assist)
|Jul 25 | Liverpool 4-2 Sunderland (n) | Morrison (Elliott assist), Szoboszlai, Chiesa (Ramsay assist), Koumas (Szoboszlai assist)
|Jul 30 | Liverpool 1-0 Wrexham (n) | Ngumoha (Szoboszlai assist)
|Aug 2 | Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United (n) | Chambers (Kerkez assist), Wirtz (Frimpong assist)
|Aug 9 | Liverpool 2-3 Monaco (h) | Isak (Gravenberch assist), Wirtz (Isak assist)
|Aug 16 | Liverpool 0-0 Como (h)
|Aug 16 | Liverpool 2-0 Como (h) | Gakpo (Frimpong assist), Jacquet (Gakpo assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.