Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 19?

Gameweek 19 provides Fantasy Premier League managers with another chance to make huge ground with a differential captain option.

Boxing Day is set to be another matchday with no obvious standout captain in the Fantasy community – perfect for those hoping to soar up the rankings.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you make the right choice for your team as we compare the best candidates with the defences of their upcoming opponents.

Captain Poll

Harry Kane (£11.0m) heads into Boxing Day with an incredibly slender lead in the captain poll, having accrued the backing of 16.9% of the vote.

Spurs may be hosting a Brighton side that has struggled on the road this season but Kane himself does have four blanks in his last five matches.

Another player who has disappointed his owners recently is Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) and yet he is the one fighting Kane for the Boxing Day captaincy.

It’s touch and go as of Christmas Eve morning, the Chelsea man backed by 16.3% of the voters despite him also blanking in four of his last five Premier League matches.

Frank Lampard’s men host Southampton on Boxing Day, who have not kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 5.

Dele Alli (£8.8m) is not far behind the top two as the votes are very much spread across a number of candidates for Gameweek 19.

The Tottenham midfielder, probably boosted by Son Heung-min‘s (£10.0m) red card against Chelsea, has been deemed the best Boxing Day captain by 14.1% of our voters. Despite a couple of blanks in a row, Alli is still averaging 6.8 points per game under Jose Mourinho.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.4m) heads up the best-of-the-rest section as far as the voting public are concerned, backed by 9.8%. The Belgian plays on Thursday evening as Manchester City travel to Molineux and has four attacking returns in his last two outings.

8.6% of the voters are still behind Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) despite his Gameweek 18 blank at Watford, considering he has still been involved in seven goals in as many matches.

Despite proving he really can score against anybody in Gameweek 18, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is very much a differential captain for Boxing Day.

The Leicester centre-forward scored his 17th goal of the season against Manchester City on Saturday and is now without a blank in 10 successive matches.

Sharing the pitch with Vardy on Boxing Day will be Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) who has double-digit hauls in each of his last two – although he is backed by just 5.51%.

Jack Grealish (£6.3m), John Lundstram (£5.2m), Sadio Mané (£12.2m), Teemu Pukki (£6.6m), Christian Pulisic (£7.3m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) are the only other options on more than 1% support.

Player statistics – Last four matches

  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Salah likely to start up front against leicester, between him and kdb for captaincy

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
    2. A message to you Rudi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks! Reckon he starts up front?

        Open Controls
        1. A message to you Rudi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I do

          Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      All depends on if shaqiri plays

      Open Controls
      1. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Is this pure speculation based on squad rotation or have I missed something else?

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          If shaqiri plays then salah moves upfront. Go back and check if you like

          Open Controls
          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks all

            Open Controls
    4. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Doubt it mate, Klopp will want to go as full strength as possible. Bobby or Divock up front imo

      Open Controls
  2. Jimmy Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Aubameyang really giving me a headache this GW. Feels like if I get rid of him Arsenal will have a new manager bounce, 3-0 win and Auba brace but if I hold on it'll be the same old story. Anyone you'd replace him with for 1FT?

    Open Controls
    1. A message to you Rudi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      What's the rest of your team?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Gazzaniga (regrettably)
        TAA - Lundstram - Soyuncu
        Sterling - Alli - Grealish - Traore
        Kane - Vardy - Auba

        4.0m - Targett - Dendoncker - 3.9m

        Open Controls
        1. A message to you Rudi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Team looks good, so I would either keep him for this week or move for Salah/Mane for a -4.

          Might be worth keeping 1 more week and rolling the FT and do the Salah/Mane move for free

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            If that's a good looking team, there are no bad ones...

            Auba, Sterling and kane all look like did premiums compared to Salah, Mane, KdB.

            Open Controls
        2. Regin
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Team doesn't great at all. U r relying too much on sterling, Kane and auba who r all expensive and not delivering.

          Open Controls
  3. A message to you Rudi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    RMT

    Pope
    TAA Lundstram Robertson
    Sterling Grealish Mount Martial
    Kane Abraham(C) Rashford

    Button / Cantwell / Kelly / Soyuncu

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Oldie99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah it is Xmas after all

        Open Controls
  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    If Harry Wilson is fit he could be THE Son replacement. Can see him scoring plenty vs that abysmal Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. A message to you Rudi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Far better options with the Son cash within the same price bracket.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Could be a good fifth mid and the extra cash could be handy with plenty of players returning (Aguero, Pogba).

        Open Controls
  5. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Spurs failed in the Son appeal.

    https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1209493588805070848?s=19

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Welcome to my team, Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Booooo

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      As expected

      Open Controls
  6. Tinmen
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone captaining a City player?
    Tempted by sterling myself

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      KdB for me

      Open Controls
    2. Stick Ya Willian Lad
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Jesus atm

      Open Controls
  7. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Very interesting times now, which means choices become extra important

    - Son banned and has the new manager effect finished at Spurs?
    - Bournemouth about to start a great fixture run
    - Everton new (world class) manager and about to start a great fixture run
    - Leicester still scoring goals
    - Man City scoring goals
    - Chelsea still scoring goals
    - Liverpool getting run down to the ground with fixtures
    - Arsenal new manager effect?
    - Watford new manager effect
    - Pogba is back

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Liverpool scoring winners in fergie time*

      Open Controls
    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hope to take advantage with my wildcard.

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Whats your definition of world class?

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Winning multiple CLs as a manager.

        Open Controls
  8. YoungPretender
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    1 week punt before WC next week, Son > Pogba?

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Richarlison

      Open Controls
    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Richarlison is a great shout ..............done

      Open Controls
  9. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best one week punt

    A: Pogba
    B: Martial
    C: Rich
    D: Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      As above, I'm thinking A

      Open Controls
    2. Aadii
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. The SK
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/11894825/heung-min-son-tottenham-fail-with-red-card-appeal

    Spurs failed with Son’s red card appeal.

    Open Controls
  11. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kane last 4 matches stats have been horrible. Was thinking of bringing him.in on WC with all his christmas effect over Salah. But it doesnt seem a calculated risk with such poor form...He will be one of most nailed players though right?

    Open Controls
    1. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane will start every match, Mourinho has already said he won't be rested.

      Open Controls
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane will be mailed but not delivering.

      Open Controls
    3. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      In same conundrum as on wildcard also.

      Pretty sure I will go two spurs as cannot ignore those fixtures. Either Kane and one of Alli and Moura or the two MIDS.

      Such a tough one with Kane and feels like a risk. What’s the rest of your wildcard squad looking like.

      Open Controls
    4. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      On one hand if Kane smashes it and I have went without him I will be furious. In some respects it is a no brainier on a wildcard.

      On the other hand if he fails I will feel stupid for falling into the trap!

      Open Controls
  12. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    captain?.

    currently on Pukki..who and why should I captain?

    Pukki
    Richarlison
    Salah
    Mane
    Ali
    Vardy
    KDB
    Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pukki good differential and AVL defence plain horrible

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good week for a punt and Pukki looks good against villa

      Open Controls
    3. Regin
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am captaining lundstram

      Open Controls
  13. Zlatanzo
      24 mins ago

      2FTs, need to burn one on something...
      A) Martial to Pogba
      B) Pope to Hendo/Foster

      Open Controls
      1. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Pope to Ramsdale

        Open Controls
        1. Zlatanzo
            just now

            Hmm even with a double up with Rico?

            Open Controls
        2. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          A for me - you strike me as that kinda guy too. Be bold.

          Open Controls
          1. Zlatanzo
              just now

              Yessir... Martial is brave but Pogba is next level lol

              Open Controls
          2. Regin
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Pope to guaita if possible

            Open Controls
        3. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          Son replacement, who would you go for ???

          A, Richalison.
          B. Pulisic.
          C. Willian
          D, B Silva
          E, Maddison,
          F, Alli

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            G Harry Wilson

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Ban. He hasnt scored

              Open Controls
          2. Zlatanzo
              11 mins ago

              F... or A for a slight punt

              Open Controls
            • Regin
              • 2 Years
              just now

              A as a punt. F to be safe. Mahrez if u r bold

              Open Controls
          3. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Sons appeal fails sky sports

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Should be extended by one game now. Punish him 6 times. 😀

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                🙂

                Glad I got rid before the drops.

                Open Controls
              2. The Gambler.
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Would be funny

                Open Controls
          4. Mr_Barbs
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Do i have the right lineup and bench for this GW?

            Pope
            TAA, Aurier, Kelly, Lundstram
            Mane, KDB, Grealish, Cantwell
            Vardy, Rashford

            Button, Maddison, Mousset, Soyuncu

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Maddison over Kelly

              Open Controls
          5. Dele
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Vardy, Rashford, Tammy... are any droppable for Kane this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Considering Vardy to Kane (c) as a one week punt prior to WC - I would only lose 0.1 on getting Vardy back.

              Open Controls
          6. SomeoneKnows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            2 FT and 0 ITB - Any transfer suggestions?

            Guaita
            TAA, Lundstram, Kelly (Soyuncu, Rico)
            Mane, KDB, Alli, Maddison (Cantwell)
            Vardy, Rashford, Jimenez

            Open Controls
            1. The Gambler.
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Hard to improve that. Bench transfer to save burning it?

              Open Controls
            2. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Could sell Jimenez maybe. I quite like Maupay's fixtures after this week - could get him and play Cantwell over him this GW?

              Open Controls
            3. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              You have a very god team. If you are planing to bring in an expensive player start planing and freeing up cash. Jimenez + Alli to Salah + cheap striker?

              Open Controls
              1. SomeoneKnows
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Thanks... however Jimenez is still delivering the goods so I see no reason for transferring him out and in my opinion Alli still deserves a couple of more weeks to prove himself

                Open Controls
          7. stu92
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 mins ago

            Anything you’d do with this team? 2.0ITB, 0FT

            Ryan
            Robertson - Lundstram - Chilwell - Aurier
            Salah - KDB - Maddison - Pulisic
            Vardy - Jiminez
            (Martin - Tomori - Connolly - Hayden)

            Open Controls
          8. Flynny
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Hi...any views on best bet here?

            Pope
            Lunds soy aurier kelly Rico
            Mane kdb son alli nakamba
            Vardy abraham jiminez

            A....son to pogba and captain abraham

            B....son and jiminez to kane (c) and grealish

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          9. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Which one would you bench?

            A) Maddi (LIV)
            B) Jimenez (MCI)
            C) Cantwell (avl)

            Open Controls
            1. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              a

              Open Controls
          10. PlayPercentage
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Who is the best captain choice for the *next two* fixtures? I won't have chance to change my team before the deadline for GW20, which is the morning after GW19 has completed!
            Currently on Rashford (C).
            Other options are Vardy, Sterling, Mane.

            Open Controls
            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'd go with Sterling or Mane in that case, probably Mane.

              Open Controls
              1. PlayPercentage
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Mane and Sterling at risk of being benched for one of the games?

                Open Controls
                1. ryacoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Not Mane imo, he's only just been rested recently and very rarely needs a rest.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ryacoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Vardy surely at risk of rotation vs WHU after Rodgers' comments?

                    Open Controls
            2. badgerboy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Leave your log in details on here. Someone will switch it for you 😉

              Open Controls
            3. Coys96
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Vardy

              Open Controls
            4. Regin
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Probably mane or vardy

              Open Controls
          11. Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            With Ings possibly rested, bench 1:

            1. Ings
            2. Cantwell

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              He won’t bench ings vs Chelsea and neither should you

              Open Controls
              1. Coys96
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                He did against City at around this point last season though. Currently starting him though

                Open Controls
            2. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              1

              Open Controls
            3. Regin
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Y will ings be rested?

              Open Controls
            4. Kun Tozser
              • 4 Years
              just now

              You've got to be thinking he'd rather have Ings fit and ready for Palace at home over Chelsea away if he had to choose - his comments indicate that he does

              Open Controls
          12. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            What is it with people who just post their teams and say something like "what transfers would you make" or "g2g?" or anything of that ilk without supplying any of their own thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              I do it already knowing what the answer I want people to give, and will do it anyway. I just need constant reassurance in my actions

              Open Controls
              1. Coys96
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                This exactly

                Open Controls
              2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                I get that (sort of) if asking a specific question, but just whacking a team down and basically saying "manage my team for me" (especially gravless who don't contribute elsewhere) always puzzles me!

                Open Controls
                1. PlayPercentage
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  I wish FFS would separate all RMT posts into a separate thread. Leave the site clear for information, discussion of players and teams, and humorous banter.

                  Open Controls
          13. The Stretford End
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            start?

            Soyuncu
            Hanley

            captain?

            salah
            pukki

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Soy Pukki

              Open Controls
            2. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Hanley Salah

              Open Controls
          14. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Okay, think it's between Richarlison and Pogba for the Son spot for me to leave enough for Digne at the back. If it turns out to be shocking, I'll drop for Mads. Have Alli, no Everton or MU.

            Best option...
            A. Double up with Rich
            B. Split with Pogba
            C. Rethink (e.g. Mendy over Digne or different Son replacement)

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          15. Kun Tozser
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Merry Christmas! G2g?

            Hendo
            Lund Baldock Aurier
            Alli (VC) Mane KDB Grealish (C) Zaha
            Rashford Vardy

            Heaton Ings Soy Rico

            2.2 ITB 1FT

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Would play Ings not Zaha

              Open Controls
          16. Horlicks esq.
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Can anyway offer me a move for Son.

            10.2m to play with so cant get KDB.

            I was looking at Lucas, Grealish or Alli.

            There is no -4 to do as money tied up in the rest of squad.

            Help me for Christmas

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Alli

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Grealish

              Open Controls

