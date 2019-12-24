Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 19?

Gameweek 19 provides Fantasy Premier League managers with another chance to make huge ground with a differential captain option.

Boxing Day is set to be another matchday with no obvious standout captain in the Fantasy community – perfect for those hoping to soar up the rankings.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you make the right choice for your team as we compare the best candidates with the defences of their upcoming opponents.

Harry Kane (£11.0m) heads into Boxing Day with an incredibly slender lead in the captain poll, having accrued the backing of 16.9% of the vote.

Spurs may be hosting a Brighton side that has struggled on the road this season but Kane himself does have four blanks in his last five matches.

Another player who has disappointed his owners recently is Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) and yet he is the one fighting Kane for the Boxing Day captaincy.

It’s touch and go as of Christmas Eve morning, the Chelsea man backed by 16.3% of the voters despite him also blanking in four of his last five Premier League matches.

Frank Lampard’s men host Southampton on Boxing Day, who have not kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 5.

Dele Alli (£8.8m) is not far behind the top two as the votes are very much spread across a number of candidates for Gameweek 19.

The Tottenham midfielder, probably boosted by Son Heung-min‘s (£10.0m) red card against Chelsea, has been deemed the best Boxing Day captain by 14.1% of our voters. Despite a couple of blanks in a row, Alli is still averaging 6.8 points per game under Jose Mourinho.

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.4m) heads up the best-of-the-rest section as far as the voting public are concerned, backed by 9.8%. The Belgian plays on Thursday evening as Manchester City travel to Molineux and has four attacking returns in his last two outings.

8.6% of the voters are still behind Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) despite his Gameweek 18 blank at Watford, considering he has still been involved in seven goals in as many matches.

Despite proving he really can score against anybody in Gameweek 18, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is very much a differential captain for Boxing Day.

The Leicester centre-forward scored his 17th goal of the season against Manchester City on Saturday and is now without a blank in 10 successive matches.

Sharing the pitch with Vardy on Boxing Day will be Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) who has double-digit hauls in each of his last two – although he is backed by just 5.51%.

Jack Grealish (£6.3m), John Lundstram (£5.2m), Sadio Mané (£12.2m), Teemu Pukki (£6.6m), Christian Pulisic (£7.3m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) are the only other options on more than 1% support.

