Pro Pundit Teams December 25

How I’ve improved my FPL rank after a slow start

Az discusses his rise up the Fantasy Premier League ranks in his latest Pro Pundits article

My ascent up the rankings continues. After being down in the depths of the two million mark in Gameweek 11, six out of seven green arrows has seen me move into a more respectable position of 372,885th at the time of writing. The gloom of the start to my season has been lifted and I can look forward to the second half of the campaign with some cautious optimism.

The Black Box has been gathering dust over this period, as I haven’t needed to reflect on any mistakes and learn from them. Instead, I enter strange territory where I can actually look back over the last few months and think about what went right for a change.

Vardy and captaincy

This isn’t particularly insightful but I have to mention the current highest-scoring player in the game and the impact he’s had on my season. Going into Gameweek 12, I had a successful captain return in five out of 11 Gameweeks (a 45% success rate). Then Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) came in. Since then, I’ve captained Vardy for point hauls of 12, 12, 5 and 5, and my captain has returned in all but two Gameweeks (71% success rate). Vardy has also been my highest-scoring player in three of these Gameweeks.

Having a consistent player like Vardy, to many, can seem quite boring. But ultimately, I find that the captaincy is the single most difficult decision we face each week. Even when presented with an ‘easy’ game for certain key assets (like Sadio Mané (£12.2m) versus Brighton in Gameweek 14, or Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) versus Southampton in Gameweek 11) there is always the risk that players will blank.

However, Vardy’s record since Gameweek 9 is unbelievable: 12 goals, not a single blank and four double-digit returns. As others have looked to be clever and go for more leftfield options, sticking the captaincy on Vardy has led to consistent returns in an area which I have struggled with. His effective ownership might be high each week but you are still making up ground if you captain him and he returns. Slow and steady has been the key to my rise.

Ings

Ings continues scoring run as Shelvey nets third goal in three

Let me tell you a story about Danny Ings (£6.5m). Last year, I bought him into my team around Christmas time. I had a strike force of Ings, Isaac Success (£5.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) and to be honest, I was looking for trouble.

The three were appalling for me, as players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m), Raúl Jiménez (£7.5m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) hoovered up the points. I’ll always remember listening to the Soccer Saturday commentary in one particular game, as Ings was through on goal, only to miss the target and then be taken off with an injury. His price, around £5.0m at the time, meant it was really difficult for me to move him on, and I had fires all over my squad. This meant that Ings stayed in my team for weeks despite his red flag. It was a nightmare.

This year, however, he’s more than made up for it. When Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) picked up an injury, I thought it may be a chance to take a punt on Danny again. But I did not expect him to get five goals in as many games and be second to only Vardy in the goalscoring charts at the time of writing.

I’ve always felt that injuries to a player such as Abraham present a great opportunity to move ahead of people who are slower to react. While my decision to remove Kevin De Bruyne (£10.4m) earlier in the season was a misfire, I stuck to this strategy, and I’m glad that I went for Ings. Equally, I’m sure that those that moved for Jiménez will be delighted with his goal and three assists over the same period. Those that held on to Abraham however, will be disappointed that they didn’t roll the dice.

Avoiding Pulisic

Pulisic benched as Lampard switches to a 3-4-3 against unchanged Spurs

One area that I was determined not to get dragged in to was entering into the lottery of Chelsea’s midfield rotation. Of course, I didn’t expect six gameweeks of blanks for Christian Pulisic (£7.2m), but I did fear that he may be at risk of rotation due to the number of players that are vying for starting spots and any potential unsettling of the team that may be caused by Lampard’s tinkering.

Instead I went for James Maddison (£7.8m), and while he has now left my team, his returns have been excellent for me – despite occupying a much deeper position than I was happy with.

As we enter the Christmas period, rotation is expected – but giving yourself a headache of a player like Mason Mount (£6.5m) or Pulisic, where you are fearing their name not being on the teamsheet every time you check the line-ups, does not seem sensible to me. Yes, Pulisic has only missed one game over quite a long period, but now Chelsea have put in one of their best performances of the season against Spurs, you have to feel like his spot is less secure.

As some advice, consider who in your team is droppable and consider moving them on. I’d be a worried owner of players like Anthony Martial (£7.7m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) or even Brighton star Neal Maupay (£5.8m), who may be pushed out to the wing or even dropped over the Christmas break.

My plans going forward

But that’s enough reflection. I now need to think about how to capitalise on my good run. We have several new managers in the league and I’m looking to see if there are any “bounces” I can exploit.

Watford put in a great performance against Manchester United and the training videos that have Pearson encouraging quick passing and explosive running make me think that players like Troy Deeney (£6.2m), Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) or Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) could start to pick up points with good fixtures ahead.

I’m also an admirer of Carlo Ancelotti. I think his appointment is great news for Everton and it’s the defence I am particularly interested in. Lucas Digne (£5.7m) has dropped in price and I think he will continue to be heavily involved in Everton’s attacks, with his chances of clean sheets surely increasing. Other players like Yerry Mina (£5.3m) and Richarlison (£7.9m) could benefit from the new manager – and even options like Moise Kean (£6.4m) could also potentially come into reckoning.

Arsenal, under Arteta, I am much less confident about. I think he has inherited a mess, and if he can get them firing, he truly is a miracle worker. There are simply no players other than Aubameyang that I think you can consider for your team at this stage. It will be fascinating to see what he can do with the squad but, in my opinion, it is far too lightweight and weak to compete in the league, or to factor into our squads. Sorry, Arsenal fans!

This will likely be my last article before 2020, so I’d just like to say a big thank you to anyone that has read these and to anyone that has followed me on the Scoutcas, or on my new venture of FPL Top Guns with Luke. I’m having a lot of fun writing and recording things lately, so it’s nice to feel like I’ve got my mojo back, and that hopefully you are enjoying the content.

To everyone on the site, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Az has been a contributor to the site and Scoutcast guest for many years. The Brighton and Hove Albion supporter has three top 10k finishes to his name in a long Fantasy career, the best of which was a rank of 817 in the 2017/18 season.

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    team and captain choice gtg?

    1ft 1.6itb
    pope
    lundy willem TAA
    maddi KDB(vc) alli grealish mane
    rash vardy (c)

    Ryan dunk connolly rico

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like it.

      Open Controls
  2. Yippeekiyay Mertersacker
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    I like this article Az and I think you are spot on regarding the potential new manager bounces. Both Watford and Everton have potential but I think people will be disappointed with Arsenal and/or Arteta

    Open Controls
  3. Burger_and_Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need to use up Wildcard before boxing day GW. Any transfer suggestions on this team? £1.1m ITB

                               Guaita

    Robertson     Lundstram     Kelly

    Salah         Grealish       KDB        Ali 

    Tammy             Vardy         Rashford

    Subs: Button Soyuncu Dunk Dendoncker

    Open Controls
  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    1FT, 1.6m itb. 1st wildcard available

    Gazza (Button)
    TAA, Lundstram, Kelly (Soyuncu, Rico)
    KDB, Grealish, Cantwell, Pulisic (Son)
    Vardy, Jesus, Rashford

    Jesus -> Kane a good move? Will be wildcarding for GW20 so this is just for 1 GW.

    Open Controls
    1. KDB4PREZ
        2 mins ago

        I would yeah

        Open Controls
      • Geordienufc1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Looks good to me.

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        yeah go for it

        Open Controls
    2. KDB4PREZ
        4 mins ago

        Gtg people? Tia

        Gaza
        Taa/Lundy/Kelly
        Ali/KDB/Pulisic/Salah(VC)
        Rashy(C)/Vardy/Ings

        4.0, Fleck, Evans, Rico

        Anything worth a hit?
        I realise Pulisic has to go but had fires to put out and feel like should get mins this weekend hopefully enuff to show me some returns!

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          just now

          not sure on rashy captain choice. fleck could be an interesting choice to start over puli

          Open Controls
      • Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Anyone selling Ings?

        Open Controls
        1. KDB4PREZ
            3 mins ago

            Was tempted after Ralph’s comments but gona hold till after palace game as I can’t c him being left out of that huge game for them, also long not fit for this week so I’d imagine Danny plays both next 2 then rested bs spuds

            Open Controls
            1. Woy_is_back
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              So not rested vs Chelsea? I just fear that he gets rested and I get Donkey from the bench so should move him for Kane. Ings next 7 fixtures not so good either

              Open Controls
              1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                kane is a trap

                Open Controls
          • _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Benching this week due to possible rest but he scored v Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea etc so is fixture proof.

            Open Controls
        2. Super Jack Grealish
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          What to do with this mess then?

          Gaz, Button
          TAA, Soycu, Lundy, Rico, Kelly
          Mane, KDB, Son, Zaha, Grealish
          Jesus, Vardy, Connolly

          2 FT 0.5 ITB

          Was thinking Son + Jesus > Alli + Kane but I’m now 0.1 short due to price rises

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Kane and Richarlison

            Open Controls
        3. Geezer
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sterling to Salah for free?

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Wouldn’t do it this GW

            Open Controls
        4. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m finally down to 2 in my captain options:

          A) Lundstram - my first choice but worried about rotation
          B) Vardy - nailed and on great form Liverpool is likely to be concentrated and try to keep it tighter at the back as it’s a key match to win the league

          Would appreciate to get some input on this. Thanks!

          Open Controls
        5. D.Glynn
            1 min ago

            Bench 1,
            A) Cantwell. Avl a
            B) Ings. Che a
            C) Vardy. Liv h

            Open Controls

