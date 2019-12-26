Sessegnon replaces the suspended Son as Potter rings the changes

The first of nine matches to take place on Boxing Day kicks off at 12:30 GMT, with Brighton and Hove Albion the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With this being the first of two Fantasy Premier League deadlines in the space of 48 hours, we FPL managers will be anticipating a shock benching or two today.

The damage isn’t too bad from a Tottenham Hotspur perspective, with one of Jose Mourinho’s two line-up changes being enforced.

Spurs’ appeal to get the Gameweek 18 dismissal of Son Heung-min (£9.9m) overturned has failed, so the South Korea international will now sit out the Lilywhites’ next three league matches – starting with this one.

Son’s place on the left flank has been taken by Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), who makes his first league start of 2019/20.

Eric Dier (£4.9m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Harry Winks (£5.2m) promoted to the starting XI.

There are starts for popular FPL buys Harry Kane (£11.0m), Dele Alli (£8.9m) and Serge Aurier (£5.1m), who maintain their ever-present Premier League appearance records under their new manager.

There are five changes for the visitors, however.

Shane Duffy (£4.8m), Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m), Bernardo (£4.3m), Aaron Connolly (£4.6m) and Steven Alzate (£4.5m) are all brought into the team, with Martin Montoya (£4.5m), Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Davy Propper (£4.9m) and Neal Maupay (£5.8m) dropping to the bench.

Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) is absent from the matchday squad altogether as he is suffering from illness.



Christmas-led rotation is perhaps only one of the reasons for Graham Potter’s tinkering.

Albion look to be adopting a three-man central defence, with Potter perhaps having witnessed the joy that Wolves and Chelsea got against the Lilywhites when playing a similar formation recently.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Dele, Sessegnon, Kane.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Schelotto, Webster, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo, Stephens, Mooy, Gross, Alzate, Connolly.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT