Dugout Discussion December 26

Sessegnon replaces the suspended Son as Potter rings the changes

The first of nine matches to take place on Boxing Day kicks off at 12:30 GMT, with Brighton and Hove Albion the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With this being the first of two Fantasy Premier League deadlines in the space of 48 hours, we FPL managers will be anticipating a shock benching or two today.

The damage isn’t too bad from a Tottenham Hotspur perspective, with one of Jose Mourinho’s two line-up changes being enforced.

Spurs’ appeal to get the Gameweek 18 dismissal of Son Heung-min (£9.9m) overturned has failed, so the South Korea international will now sit out the Lilywhites’ next three league matches – starting with this one.

Son’s place on the left flank has been taken by Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), who makes his first league start of 2019/20.

Eric Dier (£4.9m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Harry Winks (£5.2m) promoted to the starting XI.

There are starts for popular FPL buys Harry Kane (£11.0m), Dele Alli (£8.9m) and Serge Aurier (£5.1m), who maintain their ever-present Premier League appearance records under their new manager.

There are five changes for the visitors, however.

Shane Duffy (£4.8m), Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m), Bernardo (£4.3m), Aaron Connolly (£4.6m) and Steven Alzate (£4.5m) are all brought into the team, with Martin Montoya (£4.5m), Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Davy Propper (£4.9m) and Neal Maupay (£5.8m) dropping to the bench.

Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) is absent from the matchday squad altogether as he is suffering from illness.

Christmas-led rotation is perhaps only one of the reasons for Graham Potter’s tinkering.

Albion look to be adopting a three-man central defence, with Potter perhaps having witnessed the joy that Wolves and Chelsea got against the Lilywhites when playing a similar formation recently.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Dele, Sessegnon, Kane.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Schelotto, Webster, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo, Stephens, Mooy, Gross, Alzate, Connolly.

  1. seewhyaxe
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    RMWCTP - draft 1

    Ryan, Button
    Rico, Kelly, Lord, Soy, Aurier
    Salah, KDB, Alli, Richarlison, Grealish
    Aguero, Vardy, Greenwood

    1. seewhyaxe
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      sorry for top post 🙁

    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Dont like it, put more season keepers like rashford and abraham

      1. seewhyaxe
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I'd like to get of the Chelsea train with my wc though

    3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Need a Liverpool defender imo

      1. seewhyaxe
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        getting back after gw25!

    4. Sailboats
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Aguero is dead as a FPL option

  2. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Grealish + Cantwell attacking return plsssss

  3. The Enlightener
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Super Frankie Lampard takin the pi$$ today I see

  4. arkom
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Camooon Tammy & Willian!!

  5. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    SHU v WAT delayed for ten mins

  6. BNMC
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      SHU-WAT delayed a bit?

      1. Trophé Mourinho
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think so, but idk why lol

          1. Daniel - KTBFFH
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            please make it more double GW's!!! hope they don't play and postpone it.

      2. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Sidibe or Digne will be a tough choice.

        1. BNMC
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Waiting until the new year to choose.

          • Daniel - KTBFFH
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Mina for me

            1. Daniel - KTBFFH
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              on the other hand their fixtures aren't that good, we have to act fast or not at all

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                I’d say it’s a case of act fast, or act not at all or act after another few games

          • Kepa's at the wheel
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            How's Sidibe looking. Lining him up as my Tomori replacement this week

        2. Daniel - KTBFFH
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I am tempted by Inggs captain next week. he will surely start and can easily get his first hat trick

          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Except he's playing Palace. I'm tempted by Tammy..

            1. Daniel - KTBFFH
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Tammy against Arsenal?

              1. Hits from the Bong
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Yep

          2. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            doubt it - Palace are fairly frugal, even away from home.

          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Never captain against a Hodgson team

        3. Daniel - KTBFFH
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Inspired transfer by Mark

          24 Dec 21:13 Greenwood in Connolly out

          Looks to me that he is back and is preparing something big!!! Making money for future unleash of a mini WC

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Just in time for connolly’s return To he first team too

            1. Daniel - KTBFFH
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              He will be top 1K for the second half only starting from GW20. Only second half league. We need it. I am positive he will win it easily.

              Season of two halves

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Not unless he comes to terms with his pathological aversion to the best player in the game

                Stubbornness kills in FPL

                And sometimes Mark is too stubborn in FPL

                It’s his weakness and it’s bitten him before

