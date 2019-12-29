Jimenez, Doherty and Adama benched as Klopp keeps rotation to a minimum

The final two matches of Gameweek 20 overlap one another, with Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicking off at 16:30 GMT and Manchester City v Sheffield getting underway at 18:00 GMT.

Despite having threatened to utilise his peripheral squad players in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp has kept the changes to a minimum for the Reds’ final match of 2019.

Klopp’s only alteration sees Adam Lallana (£5.8m) replace Naby Keita (£5.8m) in central midfield, so there are starts for popular Fantasy assets Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Sadio Mane (£12.3m), Roberto Firmino (£9.2m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

There isn’t such positive news for owners of some of Wolves’ most-owned FPL players.

Having beaten Manchester City in a five-goal thriller less than 48 hours ago, Nuno Espirito Santo has understandably freshened up his side for this trip to Anfield.

Raul Jimenez (£7.5m), Adama Traore (£5.5m), Matt Doherty (£6.1m) and Romain Saiss (£4.4m) all drop to the bench, with Pedro Neto (£5.0m), Ruben Vinagre (£4.2m), Ryan Bennett (£4.9m) and Max Kilman (£4.0m) all drafted into the starting XI.

Diogo Jota (£6.1m) keeps his place up front, however.

Adama was the fourth-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 20.

Salah and Mane were both among the top five most-captained players this weekend, with the Egyptian second only to Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) for armband duties among the top 10k.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven away league games, although Liverpool have, of course, only dropped two points all season.

The big news at the Etihad is that the most-owned ‘defender’ in FPL, John Lundstram (£5.1m), has failed a late fitness test and misses out.

Mo Besic (£4.4m) replaces Lundstram in midfield, with Lys Mousset (£4.9m) and Callum Robinson (£5.0m) getting starts up front in place of David McGoldrick (£5.4m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.7m).

The Blades are, remarkably, still unbeaten on the road this season.

All three of Pep Guardiola’s changes are made at the back.

Teenage centre-half Eric Garcia (£4.5m) replaces Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m), while Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) is in for Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) at left-back.

Claudio Bravo (£4.8m) starts in goal in place of the suspended Ederson (£6.0m).

It’s the same front six that started at Molineux on Friday, meanwhile, with Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) leading the line.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) is back on the bench after recovering from illness.

City have scored in every match over the last 11 Gameweeks, averaging 2.27 goals per game in that time.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) is the second-most-popular captaincy option in Gameweek 20, having been handed the armband by 764,890 FPL managers.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Jonny, Kilman, Coady, Dendoncker, Bennett, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Jota, Neto.

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Besic, Norwood, Fleck, Robinson, Mousset.

