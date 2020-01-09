FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 21

Welcome to the latest round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) maintained his six-point advantage in League 1 as the top three going into Gameweek 21 all lost.

Craig suffered a narrow 49 to 50 points defeat at the hands of Emerson Ciccarello, as Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) and Ignazio La Rosa came unstuck against callum croal (aka Jambo17) and Owen Walker (aka Zan Scott Talent) respectively.

Callum’s victory takes him up to fifth, while Owen’s win sees him move one point above Ignazio into third.

Callum was the joint highest-scoring manager in the premier division along with Harry Vernon, the pair each tallied an impressive 81 points.

In the battle to avoid the drop B.J. McNair moved out of the relegation zone with an emphatic 77-38 win over olavia oja. Along with Craig, Ben has the best overall rank in the league so he can consider himself somewhat unlucky to find himself in tenth place.

The bottom ten teams in each division will be relegated at the end of the season.

Defeats for Michael Cheng and Ammar Mirza mean that Vladimir Stojiljkovic is once again on his own as the highest-scoring manager in the Head-to-Head Leagues. He leads Division 77 in League 8 with 57 points out of a possible 63.

James Mackay moved up to 103rd overall and is the highest-ranked manager out of the 5,983 taking part. James leads Division 28 in League 7 on 49 points, six ahead of second-placed Mohammad Kamal – ranked 309,327th.

There are currently just six managers in the Head-to-Head leagues in the top 1,000 and all are from the bottom three leagues.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 22 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

The Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is still the best league in FPL.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations and thanks to the top five managers in the mini-league Theodor Eek-Bakke, Mark May, Magnum Dong Carlsen, Bill Wilkins, and Edward Ridout.

In first place Theodor has a 13-point lead over Mark May (aka frankiem). Both managers were unmoved in the overall standings – Therodor in sixth and Mark in 14th.

There are currently 43,909 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Miles Stephens has regained the lead in our FFS Members mini-league, he previously led in Gameweeks 15 and 16. He is 498th overall.

Miles regained top spot despite losing a point when Rico was promoted from his bench to replace Vardy. FPL Lewis is now in second place, just one point behind.

Last week’s leader Steve Hall drops to eighth following a disappointing 32 points. Captain Vardy and vice-captain Aguero both went missing, and their replacements Rico and Fernandez scored minus one and zero. Ouch!

The code to join the FFS Members League can be found on the Members page.

Fantasy Football Scout Cups

We are down to the last 16 in both the FFS Cup and Members Cup.

The highest-ranked manager in the FFS Cup Teddy Brewski powered through to round seven with a comprehensive 82-66 win over robharr. By a quirk of fate the pair now meet again in the Members Cup! Can robharr exact revenge?

Teddy ousted TorresMagic while robharr saw off the challenge of Cheese Pizza.

However, Teddy is not the highest-ranked entrant in the Members Cup. At 14th overall and second in the FFS mini-league, Mark May (aka Frankiem) is the leading contender. Mark won his latest tie 57-45 against Emm7980 to make it through to round six.

Elsewhere, Meet the Manager guest Phil Ampleford (aka Philman) scraped through to the last 16 of the FFS Cup with a 48 point to 30 win over windust. It was the lowest winning score of the round.

It’s the second time Phil has achieved that feat having won with a paltry 34 points in round four. Will his luck hold?

The seven-time top 10,000 manager faces kinggizzard in the next round.

Neale reviewed the FFS Cups here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 21 was 44 points, this saw a total of 122 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 10% for Gameweek 22.

4,059 managers have departed the competition so far with 945 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. The deadline for final entries is 8pm on Friday 10 January.

However you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify – read TorresMagic’s recent article for more information.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

Contrary to last week’s report, The Keane Fifteen are still top of the overall leaderboard in the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament. They lead WhenTheOWENgetsTough by 11.5 points.

Boris Bodega brought us a round-up of the latest transfer dealings ahead of Period Three. The write-up features an insightful interview with Toblerone52, manager of the best team in Period Two, Holly’s Hamsters, discussing his team’s recent success.

The top three in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league all scored 62 points in Gameweek 21, meaning Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) preserved his six point lead over Chris James (aka Elfozzie 42).

Steve Horan (aka FPL Fairy) moved up to third but is someway behind Chris – he needs to make up 37 points if he’s to overtake him.

Rok Krasna now leads both RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league and PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league. Rok is up to 365th overall.

Currently second in Slovenia, Rok’s impressive 72 points was helped by Salah being promoted to captain after Vardy missed out. He is now 10 points ahead of previous leader Ian Stanley.

Rok is in his 11th FPL season with two top 600 finishes and two more in the top 5,000.

Managers with a top 10,000 finish may join RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league using the code m0tq9y.

Managers with a top 1,000 finish may join PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league using the code eejnyz.

Vardy’s tight calf helped denial EASTOP reclaim first place in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League. The lucky Irishman had Grealish emerge from his bench and Salah take the captaincy. 23 points gained.

He leads Svein Roald L Usken by 12 points.

Denial is 188th in the Career Hall of Fame and Svein is 722nd. Managers in the top 1,000 of the Career HoF may enter the league using the code beeps2.

Champions and Pro Pundits

Pro Pundit Simon March continues his ascent up the overall leaderboard and extended his lead over Ben Crabtree to 45 points in the FPL Champions League.

2014/15 FPL winner Simon has nine successive green arrows and has risen from 366,634th to 65,103rd. Meanwhile 2016/17 winner Ben is travelling in the opposite direction with seven red arrows in the last nine Gameweeks. He’s dropped from 24,368th to 286,919th over that period.

It was another good week for the Pro Pundits, eight of whom scored 59 or more. Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) is back in the overall top 10,000 at 9,608th, and is still the highest-ranked of this elite group. She has increased her lead over Lateriser to 14 points.

Lateriser often takes a bold approach with his FPL picks which has led to two top 200 finishes in his career. This week he discussed his buccaneering style with Joe in his Meet the Manager series.

Meanwhile Sam has brought us two videos ahead of Friday’s deadline.

She recapped the recent Gameweek and looked ahead to Double Gameweek 24 in the latest installment of Sam Says. And she suffered a rare defeat to husband Lee in the Sam v Lee contest, although Spurs-fan Sam is still up 4-2.

The pair discussed their picks for Gameweek 22 – Northern teams the category this week.

New Year New Mini-League

RedLightning’s January to May League got underway in Gameweek 21 with 386 teams signing-up so far. The early leader is Rory Walton with 85 points for a Gameweek rank of 11,516. He captained Salah and also had double-digit returns from Robertson, Maddison and Cantwell.

The league will remain open for any others who wish to join, the code you need is aafkpq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.