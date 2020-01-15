Scoutcast Episode 317 – Is the Vardy party over?

With one blank, two no-shows and a mere assist over the last four Gameweeks, Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is not looking in the best of form of late.

Coupled with his zero shots against Southampton last time out, some in the community are considering ditching the Leicester City man to make room for Liverpool assets ahead of an enticing Double Gameweek 24.

Joe is joined by FPL Family’s Sam and Lee to discuss the sacrifices that will be needed to maximise the upcoming favourable fixture run for the Reds.

Could even the incredibly consistent Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) make way for the likes of Sadio Mane (£12.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.3m)? One of our trio is certainly considering this bold play.

True to form, though, Joe believes he has a dullard solution to keeping all his current gems and maxing out on Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the bargains among Southampton and Watford’s troops are looking too good to ignore. This is especially the case regarding Saints’ star striker Danny Ings (£6.8m). Meanwhile, there’s less love for the West Midlands teams with Wolves and Aston Villa players among those likely to depart our trio’s line-ups.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) takes centre-stage in our Rough with the Smooth round-up of the community’s Gameweek 22. Joe takes his turn to pick a differential, there are clean sheets to consider and this episode wraps up with the Scoutcasters’ transfer and captaincy plans for the Gameweek 23 fixtures.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday 14 January via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

