Scoutcast Episode 317 – Is the Vardy party over?

With one blank, two no-shows and a mere assist over the last four Gameweeks, Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is not looking in the best of form of late.

Coupled with his zero shots against Southampton last time out, some in the community are considering ditching the Leicester City man to make room for Liverpool assets ahead of an enticing Double Gameweek 24.

Joe is joined by FPL Family’s Sam and Lee to discuss the sacrifices that will be needed to maximise the upcoming favourable fixture run for the Reds.

Could even the incredibly consistent Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) make way for the likes of Sadio Mane (£12.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.3m)? One of our trio is certainly considering this bold play.

True to form, though, Joe believes he has a dullard solution to keeping all his current gems and maxing out on Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the bargains among Southampton and Watford’s troops are looking too good to ignore. This is especially the case regarding Saints’ star striker Danny Ings (£6.8m). Meanwhile, there’s less love for the West Midlands teams with Wolves and Aston Villa players among those likely to depart our trio’s line-ups.

Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) takes centre-stage in our Rough with the Smooth round-up of the community’s Gameweek 22. Joe takes his turn to pick a differential, there are clean sheets to consider and this episode wraps up with the Scoutcasters’ transfer and captaincy plans for the Gameweek 23 fixtures.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday 14 January via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

J0E Podcaster and writer.

526 Comments
  1. TheDragon
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Jimenez needs to keep any attacking returns for the weekend!

    Open Controls
  2. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Handball rule for var is a pisstake.
    Keeps on giving more and more farce.
    Can the fa not say, ok we made a mistake, and change the rule mid season?!

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      They won’t, no.

      Open Controls
  3. Zladan
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    When a team gains an advantage off the hand as much as that Wolves goal, you have to give handball whether it was intentional or not.

    That’s the exact reason the rule was brought in.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Just like Mane’s there earlier in the season.

      It’s unfortunate but at least it’s clear & obvious.

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        It was clearly obvious that it was not deliberate

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          It’s clearly in the rules that it doesn’t matter - deliberate or not.

          Not what you think or want the rules to be but what they actually are.

          VAR implemented the rule perfectly after the officials missed that the ball clearly and obviously hit Jimmys hand.

          Open Controls
          1. tutankamun
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            That’s why I think the rules are a farce. I agree the rule was implemented correctly.

            Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Agree to disagree.. in that jimi non goal, he had no idea where the ball is, no intention at all, it's not a hand ball, plain and simple.
      Saying you have to give a handball for any touch of a hand in the box is ridiculous.

      Open Controls
    3. tutankamun
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nothing in the rules about advantage or disadvantage.

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        I'm not saying it was the wrong decision based on the current rule, just that the rule is wrong, and that shouldn't be disallowed.

        Open Controls
        1. tutankamun
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I’m agreeing with you. I preferred the old rule about the arm being in an unnatural position etc. Most handballs are not deliberate...

          Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        But it prevents advantages.

        Open Controls
  4. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would have been given a goal if it was a liverpool player who scored the goal

    VAR is complete bollocks.

    Open Controls
    1. Slam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      What a fantastic argument
      Pffff

      Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Jimenez down

    Open Controls
  6. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    'Is the Vardy party over?' - Is this Catch bait?

    First off, I've been a follower and 'enjoyer' of this site for many years. I've been enlightened by both the FFS crew and the community.

    In recent times this has diminished and it's mostly due to creeping sensationalism that you'd only expect from tabloid press. I'm hoping this site will not allow itself to be denigrated by the shoddy journalism that goes on in most media.

    Gain above substance is now seen as the norm in favour of profitable commercial interests above the interests of 'Joe public' who may be susceptible to be won over against the common true principle that 'the house always wins!'

    Let's keep your patrons and 'our' community safe from this kind of negative exposure. Let's keep the commercial parties, who's sole interest is our loss, out of our game!

    I'm a fan of FPL, fair play, fine writing and journalism. Let it prevail Joe.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      It’s a bit harsh to say his 2 no shows imply a loss of form!

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Dildao
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Agreed not sure how being out for two games counts as a loss of form.

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Did you miss your mark? 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      "A discussion about Vardy" isn't quite as exciting.

      Open Controls
    3. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      You are not the first person to observe this, it has been pointed out by many previously. Unfortunately FFS is on a different path these days and is aimed at a much broader audience to maximise revenue. I guess it isn't unique to this site just like a lot of things in life it loses it soul when it goes mainstream.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        I just feel like ‘watering down the content’ might result in short term gain but could negatively impact the brand longer term.

        Have the odd ‘twitter pro’ on to supplement the core of the site is fine and understandable to try to grow the readership but the core of what made FFS great should be maintained. (I acknowledge this is a bit rich coming from me who is a non member) - I’ll join soon!

        The unspoken issue is that without Mark FFS will never have the X factor that it once had. Mark is FFS.

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Not a good business model - you don't lose the soul of your business to maximise profit. You lose your edge in the market

        Open Controls
      3. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks for your honest reply. Personally and business-wise I wish you the best, but I'm not liking it.

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Too many waited to join the party, some have been enjoying hauls for months.

      Open Controls
    5. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      FFS is a business and as such sets out to maximise revenues and profits. It's not a public service . Some articles are pretty lame and look as though they have been bashed out just for the sake of saying something - indeed some have been factually incorrect and very lazy. There are obvious exceptions such as those pieces written by Lateriser12 but unfortunately this is not the norm.
      I can't criticise any enterprise for attempting to maximise profits but business owners have to recognise that diminishing quality will ultimately result in people becoming disinterested and looking elsewhere . The quality of article writing is without doubt at an all time low in my opinion .

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Well said +1

        Open Controls
  7. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have 2FT's

    A: If I decide to go Firmino instead of Salah for DGW24 that means I need to use a transfer this week on Sterling > Mahrez and next week Cantwell & jiminez > Sarr & firmino

    B: If I go with Salah I need to do Jiminez > DCL or other cheap striker this week.

    I inclined to go with A because it leaves me set up better post GW24, but no Salah is scary.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      No Mane is much scarier than no salah given ownership

      I personally think salah out scores Firminio in the DGW - and longer term (after the double) salah is a massively better pick than Firminio

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        I have Mane

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          I know - I’m. saying no salah isn’t that scary so it’s not as big a risk if you go Firminio over salah compared to Mane

          Open Controls
  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Going to be an emotional rollercoaster if VAR overrules any goals scored by my Triple captain in GW24

    Open Controls
  9. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    While watching match - thoughts?

    Guiata

    Sidibe Taa Soyuncu

    Kdb salah mane Richarlison cantwell (C)

    Ings vardy

    Bench:Button,Lundstram,Hanley,Greenwood

    0 ITB 1 FT

    Thanks!..

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I'd play Lundstram over Soy and choose a safer captain

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      There is bold and then there is: Cantwell (c)

      Looks good otherwise though - I’d save the FT

      Open Controls
  10. Fantasy Gold
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Seen so many people on here saying that Mané is an auto-captain pick for GW24 due to his high ownership.

    How boring is that?!

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Most on here seem to favour Salah I thought?

      Let’s be real - there are only two real options and 95% will go for: salah or Mane

      Open Controls
    2. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      If boring gains the most points though i’m happy with that. In a way have to captain either Mane or TAA, always gonna fo with the most attacking.

      Open Controls
      1. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        go*

        Open Controls
      2. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I’ll captain the one who I think will get the most points.

        Fair enough if you think that will be Mané but to just automatically dismiss other options due to ownership is ridiculous

        Open Controls
        1. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh of course, I wouldn’t do it just because of ownership. Cap who ya think garners most points, simple. I half wanna captain TAA but i just dunno yet

          Open Controls
  11. The SK
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Henderson to McCarthy this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I had a choice of who to move fabs on for and went for Henderson. Why would you move from Henderson by choice?

      Open Controls
  12. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Neto starting, and Traore pts drying up seem to have gone hand in hand. Traore seems to stay much wider with Neto on the pitch

    Open Controls

