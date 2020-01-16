827
Pro Pundit Teams January 16

Weakness down Spurs’ right flank bodes well for owners of Deulofeu and Cantwell

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, talks Double Gameweek 24, Southampton, Spurs, Everton and Aston Villa in his latest article.

So, we’re just past the halfway point of the season and I sit 37,727th overall in Fantasy Premier League, having banked 57 points in Gameweek 22.

Having been ranked 36,928th in Gameweek 20, I’ve struggled to progress in recent weeks, but with the first Double Gameweek of the season almost upon us, now feels like an opportunity to push on.

My advice would be to pick three of Liverpool’s four highest-scoring players – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.3) – whichever combination works best within your current structure.

Whilst Roberto Firmino’s (£9.3m) away performances are worth noting (all seven of his league goals have come on the road this season), we need to remember that these players aren’t solely for Gameweek 24.

Fixtures to follow include notable home games with West Ham United and Bournemouth, which suggest goals, and lots of them, which is why I favour the more attacking setup including both Mané and Salah.

With Reds assets in place, a question I’ve asked myself is, should we invest in West Ham?

On Friday’s evidence, it’s hard to get excited. I thought they were abject in possession, with nobody looking to support and run beyond Sébastien Haller (£7.0m). As it stands, I need to see more from them. All eyes on the London Stadium on Saturday.

On a more positive note, Southampton are a team I do like.

The Saints took just eight points from their opening 12 matches but now look at them. Only leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City stand above them in the form table over the last ten games.

Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) or Jack Stephens (£4.3m) are my favoured routes into their defence.

With some good forthcoming fixtures, working one of them into your plans, alongside Danny Ings (£6.8m), looks like an astute move.

Southampton’s FA Cup fourth round opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, are a team who I thought got a lot right in Saturday’s narrow defeat to Liverpool, and had chances late on to at least draw level.

After the break, they were less direct and offered more threat following the introduction of Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) on 69 minutes. The Argentine has been so, so good recently and picked up where he left off on Saturday, by scoring Spurs’ opener in their FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough earlier this week. Another positive performance against Watford and he’s going to become an option.

Whilst I think Lo Celso could be the key to unlocking Spurs potential, this quote from Mourinho suggests Ben Davies (£5.3m) could be that player and hints at how he wants to play going forward:

If you want to know what I wanted to do, look to my first game, against West Ham. That’s the way I thought I was going to develop the team. Defend with a back four, attack with a back three. That was the first day of unlucky, goodbye Ben Davies.

What Spurs do need to do is tighten up – they’ve kept only two clean sheets in the league this season, the joint-worst record alongside Norwich City.

Talking of clean sheets, Everton have now kept ten in their last 16 home league games. 

Despite talk of possible rotationMason Holgate (£4.4m) could still be a nice, cheap route into their defence. If you can afford a bit more, I like Djibril Sidibé (£5.4m), who has at times been used further forward, and Lucas Digne (£5.7m). 

Also, Richarlison (£8.1m) has now returned in three of Carlo Ancelotti’s opening four league matches. In fact, no midfielder has taken more shots than him over that period.

A final word on my club, Aston Villa.

Sunday’s performance by Man City was superb but was aided by Villa gifting them goals from unforced errors. Kortney Hause (£4.4m), Danny Drinkwater (£4.4m) – they were all at it.

Regarding Drinkwater, why throw an unfit player into this type of game? It was baffling. I like Dean Smith but he’s been getting more wrong than right recently.

That being said, these types of game won’t shape our season, it’s the next three that will.

I still think there is hope, and the signing of Pepé Reina (£4.5m) will give everyone a lift, but Villa need to find a better balance in midfield and add a forward, quickly.

For Jack Grealish (£6.5m) owners, I’d be tempted to hold onto him a little longer. Against teams currently placed 12th and below this season, Grealish has returned four goals and five assists in ten games. If we’re going to score, he’ll probably be involved.

Looking ahead to Gameweek 23, I have two free transfers, with £0.3m in the bank.

Here’s how I’m currently set up:

I’m still undecided on transfers but am considering selling Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m).

Leicester City have regressed in recent weeks and without Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) screening the back four, I don’t see too many clean sheets over their next run of fixtures.

With Man City starting to pick up again, I’m leaning towards Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) as my captain but will likely make a late call on that one.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

  1. SAY MY NAME
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    repost for later crowd...benching headaches....which one to play? or any other advice welcome, thanks in advance

    1) Jimenez
    2) Cantwell

    a)Lundstram
    b)Soyuncu

    Henderson
    TAA/Robbo/Lundstram
    Mane/Maddison/Richartlison/KDB
    Jimenez/Ings/Vardy(c)

    Button/Cantwell/Soyuncu/Rico 1 FT 1.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      2b easy

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yea

        Open Controls
        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
      2. SAY MY NAME
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        thanks, i had 4 different answers when i asked earlier, really not sure, think i've gotta play Canwell, but Jimenez is on the chopping block and wanted to give him a last outing 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          I'd play Jimenez. Sorry to be contrarian. But If you aren't going to play him, and you plan to sell him next weekanyway, then you might as well sell him for someone you'd clearly want to play over Cantwell.

          Open Controls
          1. One Wheels Enough
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Soy will be a diff, most people will play lund due all the normal reasons plus auba's out...

            Open Controls
  2. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I have a Liverpool triple up of TAA, Robbo and Salah and have for some time. Is it madness to shuffle things round and take a hit to switch Robbo for Mané for the DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yeah - just stick with your guns.

      Open Controls
    2. SAY MY NAME
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      i wouldn't take a hit for it, maybe just salah > mane if you prefer mane due his away form

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I wouldn't fo that atm. Sideways and Salah has looked better imo.

        Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Depends on your plans after dgw imo.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        And whether you are ditching deadwood for Mane...

        Open Controls
        1. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          It’d be Martial and Rashford to Mané and DCL. And Robbo to Sidibe probably
          (2 FTs)

          Open Controls
    4. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nah, not worth it for a hit, as it might also unbalance your team. If liverpool get two cleansheets you'll be rolling in the points!

      Open Controls
  3. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bottomed

    What to do here?

    Schmeichel 
    Trent sidibe dunk 
    Kdb maddison mane grealish Salah 
    Vardy ings 

    Button greenwood lundy Williams 

    2ft .5itb all chips left

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Schmiechel or Button to McCarthy?

      Open Controls
  4. radawson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    What do you prefer for the double next week? 2.5m itb for either of these...

    A) KDB > Mane

    B) Tomori > Robertson (bench one of current starters)

    McCarthy
    TAA Aurier Soyuncu
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish
    Vardy Rashford Ings

    Button Lundstram Tomori Cantwell

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Mane is essential

      Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Grealish and Rashford to Mane and Greenwood gwk24?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'm thinking traore and rashford to Salah and greenwood. So, I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yeah , I've got Salah to

        Open Controls
  6. Five Season Wonder
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who else is hoping Rashford's injury is going to last beyond the Liverpool game in order to bring in Greenwood (4.3)

    this would solve a lot of manager's problems

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah haha see above

      Open Controls
      1. Five Season Wonder
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Nice moves. Could work perfectly

        Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Even if it does, you won’t know before the lineups are announced. Rashford won’t be confirmed out.

      Open Controls
      1. Five Season Wonder
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        What about presser tomorrow?

        Open Controls
        1. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I don’t think he’ll be confirmed out tomorrow but of course just wait and see is the best option.

          Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      If he's out for long, I'm going to take a hit and sell him

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        He will play though IMO

        Open Controls
        1. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          I don’t think he’ll play mate, but could be wrong

          Open Controls
  7. Barca_Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    How about Callum Wilson ? Great fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bournemouth are terrible

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      You do know he hasn't had a goal or assist in his last 14 games, Bournemouth have scored only twice in their last 8 PL games and that Callum Wilson last had a shot on target in mid October.

      Avoid!

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Holy sh1t!!

        Open Controls
  8. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer for next few gw's

    A: Robbo + Martial + Tammy
    B: Robbo + Son + DCL
    C: Aurier + Mane + DCL
    C: Aurier + Martial + Firmino + 1.4m (to upgrade Grealish at some stage)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B assuming you already have Salah

      Open Controls
  9. Chandler Bing
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Maupay nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Surely

      Open Controls
  10. In ole we trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Two free transfers and 0itb, any suggestions folks?

    Guaita
    Taa, vvd, soy, lundstram
    Kdb, alli, traore, salah
    Rashford, vardy

    Bench, Stekelenburg, dendoncker, Greenwood, cathcart

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Rashford -> Ings/Maupay looks a good one. Save the other transfer I'd say.

      Open Controls
    2. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      you could do alli to richarlison. You might be able to afford traore to sarr or grealish then.

      Ings essential

      Open Controls
  11. ZTJ
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    A) Vardy
    B) KDB
    C) Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Or A
        Hindsight will tell

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Here's Tom with the We…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    How's this looking, G2G?

    Pope
    TAA Soyuncu Hanley
    Salah KDB Moura Grealish Cantwell
    Vardy Ings

    Button Tomori Rashford Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Good but maybe move Rash up bench. Captain KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Here's Tom with the We…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Think I would play Lund over, Hanley. But nice team

        Open Controls
  13. Five Season Wonder
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Maupay or DCL please folks?

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Don’t like either. Prob DCL though

      Open Controls
  14. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Tempted by Firmino for dgw24, easy transfer from Rashford aswel, was all set on TAA and a Robbo double up but would need a hit to fund it.

    What you think fellas?

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I was thinking the same. The problem is I wouldn’t want Firmino long term, so it’s another transfer to get him out, after the double.

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Back to Rashford when fit?

        Open Controls
        1. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Go for it. I’m just not a fan of transferring someone out, to get them back in a few weeks.

          Open Controls
  15. Dee Lixon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play Grealish or Traore? Rest of team:

    Henderson
    TAA, Soy, Lund
    KDB, Salah, Mane, ?
    Vardy, Abrahams, Ings

    ?, Stephens, Kelly, Button

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  16. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Can someone convince me not to sell maddison? 8 blanks in 11 now and leicester seem to be on the decline.

    Cash in for mahrez/richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      theres enough mids firing to justify it in my book

      Open Controls
    2. Reg Grapes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Sell. Seems to getting very frustrated lately. Red card waiting to happen?

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Schmeichel maddison to McCarthy mahrez for free?

        Open Controls
        1. fgdu
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          yeah

          Open Controls
        2. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yeah I would. Tempted to get Mahrez and captain tbh

          Open Controls
    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Selling after this gw to fund Mané. Poor form, tough fixtures and possible blanks are plenty reason to let go.

      Open Controls
  17. Prisoner B5160-8
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is a Richarlison/DCL double up over the next four a little over the top?

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes imo

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Nope, double/triple up is what gives you rank boost

      Open Controls
    3. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I would say so. Everton do have the fixtures but they just don't score that many.

      Open Controls
  18. Dr. Conundrum Caveat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is it allowed to sell Vardy or will I be punished?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      It is

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        For me it is either him or Vardy

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Pretty set then 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - KTBFFH
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            I meant KDB

            Open Controls
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      i am captaining him.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Conundrum Caveat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yeah quite a few will do so and that makes it scary

        Open Controls
  19. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Who to play?

    Martial or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      grealish

      Open Controls
      1. Here's Tom with the We…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Grealish

        Open Controls
    2. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Martial

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Grealish 3, Martial 1. Currently I have Martial hmmmm... maybe because I am biased Ryan owner

        Open Controls
  20. Here's Tom with the We…
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    GTG?
    Foster
    TAA Soy Sidibe
    Mane Cantwell KDB(c) Doucoure
    Vardy Rash Ings
    Button Martial Lund Kelly
    2.8 ITB

    Open Controls
  21. balint84
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    A) save Gazzaniga
    B) buy Ryan

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      B
      Close to deadline

      Open Controls
  22. New Post
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/16/when-the-blank-gameweek-and-double-gameweek-fixtures-could-take-place/

    Open Controls
  23. Donny_Rover
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bit of a quandry here with what to do for the DGW. I have the exact money for:

    a) Traore & Kelly -> Robertson & Cantwell
    b) Traore & Rashford -> Greenwood & Salah

    A is definitely safer but B looks more fun. The big problem is that for B, Greenwood & Salah are both likely to rise (and Rashford fall) which would force my hand this week at the cost of a -8 (my FT has already gone on Fabianski to McCarthy).

    Any recommendations on which you'd go for?

    Rest of squad is Pope, McCarthy, TAA, Sidibe, Lundstram, Soyuncu, Kelly, Mane, KDB, Maddison, Grealish, Traore, Vardy, Rashford, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. T444
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Don't see anything wrong with a as a move. -8 would put me off though.

      Open Controls
  24. T444
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Anyone having a punt on Tanganga at 4.0?

    He played well in the defeat to Liverpool. Will he keep his place?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      He’s a wait and see. I would want a strong bench if you’ve him and spurs and CS been awful so not a huge amount of upside

      Open Controls
  25. Citizen Kane
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1FT GTG or start Cantwell

    Ryan (Button)
    TAA, Robbo, Sidibe (Lund, Kiko)
    Mane, KDB, Mahrez, Martial (Cantwell)
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Open Controls

