Which teams have the best and worst upcoming fixtures?

With Double Gameweek 24 almost over, we take our regular “frisk” of the Premier League fixture list ahead of the weekend’s games.

In this feature, we assess the top-flight clubs with the strongest and weakest runs of league matches over the coming weeks.

We’ll be using our Season Ticker to help – Members using this tool can sort by difficulty and teams that rotate well, filter home and away fixtures, and separate attack and defence.

Our primary focus will be on a six-Gameweek lookahead here, which takes us up to the final set of matches before Gameweek 31.

It is perhaps wise to stop at this point because of the fact that the FA Cup quarter-finals are due to take place on the same weekend as Gameweek 31, so we can expect plenty of carnage regarding postponements and rearrange fixtures.

READ MORE: When the Blank and Double Gameweeks could take place this season.

We will, of course, get one Blank Gameweek before we reach that point.

Gameweek 28 clashes with the EFL Cup final, so Aston Villa’s match with Sheffield United looks set to be the first casualty of that weekend, with details awaited of when that fixture will now take place.

The result of Wednesday’s Manchester derby will determine who else will progress to the final of that cup competition.

With Pep Guardiola’s troops already 3-1 up on United ahead of the second leg at the Etihad, many Fantasy managers will be expecting that the scheduled Gameweek 28 fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal will also be postponed.

Should the blue half of Manchester see the job through this evening, the six-week lookahead would look like this:

We should point out at this stage that we don’t know when the scheduled Gameweek 28 fixtures between Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United would take place, should City v Villa indeed be the line-up of the EFL Cup final.

Gameweeks 34 and 37 have been mentioned as the likely “doubles” this season but, as happened in 2018/19, there is the potential for the Premier League to spring a surprise on us and attempt to crowbar in a postponed match earlier than expected.

We’ll scrutinise the Season Ticker as normal under the assumption that we won’t get a shock Double Gameweek 25/26 announcement, which would obviously massively affect our outlook on the medium-term fixtures to come.

THE STRONG

Liverpool

Next six: SOU | nor | WHU | wat | BOU | eve

Many Fantasy managers will already own three Liverpool assets due to the Reds’ double-header in Gameweek 24 and, while a fair share will be dumping Sadio Mane (£12.3m) due to the ill-timed muscle injury he picked up at Molineux, a triple-up on Jurgen Klopp’s side still looks hugely appealing for the weeks and months ahead.

The fixture list scarcely matters to the runaway league leaders, who have only dropped points once this season.

That said, the so-called trickier fixtures of late (1-0 and 2-1 v Wolves, 1-0 v Spurs and 2-0 v Manchester United) have resulted in more slender winning margins – the Leicester rout excepted – and a run of matches against what a stock Match of the Day pundit might call the “Norwiches of this world” surely increases the likelihood of larger FPL hauls from our Liverpool assets.

The Reds’ run from Gameweek 25-35 is phenomenal, as they face only one of the current top eight clubs in the Premier League table (Manchester City) during that time.

Newcastle United are the only team in the bottom half of the division who Klopp’s troops don’t face over that period, although there is, as we have mentioned, the possibility of fixtures being rearranged in Gameweeks 31 and 34 should Liverpool progress in the FA Cup.

Mohamed Salah’s (£12.5m) appeal may only increase, given that his manager has previously used him as the spearhead of the Liverpool attack when a 4-2-3-1 formation has sporadically been deployed against the Premier League’s also-rans.

At the other end of the pitch, 11 of the dozen teams that the league leaders are scheduled to face next are in the bottom 12 for goals scored in 2019/20.

While we are faced with the prospect of Liverpool wrapping up the Premier League title as early as the beginning of April, the hope from a Fantasy perspective is that the carrots of a record points total and going the whole season unbeaten will be enough to keep Salah and co motivated right the way through to Gameweek 38.

Newcastle United

Next six: NOR | ars | cry | BUR | sou | SHU

If the Premier League table was ordered by underlying attacking stats such as big chances, shots in the box and attempts on goal, then Newcastle United would be very much rooted in the bottom three.

Only Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have found the back of the net on fewer occasions than Steve Bruce’s side, with half of the Magpies’ 24 goals coming from their defenders.

It’s probably fair to say, then, that any interest in Newcastle from Fantasy managers over the coming weeks and months will be on their backline.

The Geordies top our Season Ticker over the next nine Gameweeks, not facing any of the current top seven during that time.

Trips to Arsenal and Southampton may be the sternest tests of their defence but home matches against the likes of Norwich City, Burnley, Sheffield United, Aston Villa (potentially postponed in Gameweek 31 due to the FA Cup) and West Ham United offer a realistic chance of a clean sheet or two.

Only two sides have conceded fewer goals than Newcastle on home soil this season, with the Magpies keeping clean sheets in four of their 12 league fixtures at St James’ Park plus another two on the road.

During Gameweeks 25-33, Bruce’s side face nine of the ten teams who are ranked in the bottom half of the table for attempts on goal over the last six Gameweeks – the other club being Newcastle themselves.

Sheffield United

Next six: cry | BOU | BHA | blank | NOR | new

Sheffield United are top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks as things stand, although that fails to factor in their blank in Gameweek 28 due to Aston Villa’s participation in the EFL Cup final.

As we mentioned in the introduction, when that postponed fixture will take place may well influence our attitude towards the Blades’ FPL assets.

Around that unfortunate clash with the Carabao Cup, there are five fixtures against sides currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Three of those matches are at Bramall Lane, where the Blades have kept clean sheets in five of their 12 league fixtures.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Chris Wilder’s troops on home soil in 2019/20.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle are all in the bottom three for attempts on goal over the last six Gameweeks and in the bottom four for shots in the box over the same period.

Those three clubs plus Norwich City are in the bottom four for goals scored this season too.

There are some caveats with the Blades’ backline, of course.

It remains to be seen if John Lundstram (£5.1m) regains his place in the Sheffield United starting XI following his first benching of the season in Gameweek 24.

Dean Henderson (£5.0m), meanwhile, will be ineligible to face parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 31, meaning that he will potentially blank in two of Sheffield United’s next seven league games.

Crystal Palace

Next six: SHU | eve | NEW | bha | WAT | bou

Much like Newcastle, interest in Crystal Palace assets may be more focused on the Eagles’ defensive players.

Only Watford have scored fewer Premier League goals in 2019/20, with Roy Hodgson’s side bottom for attempts on goal, shots on target and big chances this season.

That’s in contrast to the other end of the pitch, where Palace have conceded fewer goals than all bar four teams in the division.

That said, there has been a frustrating shortage of clean sheets of late for those who own Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) and co.

Indeed, Palace and Wolves are the only clubs without a shut-out to their names in the last eight Gameweeks.

The upcoming half-dozen games should provide opportunities to rectify that, as all of their next six opponents are ranked in the bottom half of the table for goals scored this season.

It’s worth pointing out at this juncture that Martin Kelly (£4.4m), Palace’s most-owned FPL asset by some distance, now faces a real challenge for his place at right-back from the fit-again Joel Ward (£4.3m), while the Eagles could very well reinforce their options in that position in the January transfer window.

For those interested in the Palace attack, meanwhile, it’s worth remembering that Cenk Tosun (£5.7m) will be ineligible to face parent club Everton in Gameweek 26.

Also Consider

Uncertainty over when Arsenal (bur | NEW| EVE | mci/blank | WHU | bha) will play their scheduled Gameweek 28 fixture against Manchester City is the big disclaimer next to the Gunners’ name at the moment.

That said, a blank wouldn’t massively change things given that little would perhaps be expected from Arsenal’s assets on an away trip to Manchester City anyway.

There are certainly some enticing games around that.

Sunday’s game at Turf Moor might look problematic on paper but the north London side have beaten Burnley 11 times in succession in league and cup heading into this fixture.

A triple-header at the Emirates then sandwiches that possible Blank Gameweek 28, with Mikel Arteta’s troops entertaining Newcastle, Everton and West Ham.

There have been signs of improvement under the Gunners’ new manager, particularly at the back.

One clean sheet in six matches shows how much work there is still to do, however, and the visit of Everton in particular will be far from straightforward given how the Toffees’ attacking stats have modestly improved under Carlo Ancelotti.

At the other end, eight goals in six league matches for Arsenal’s attack doesn’t scream ‘must-buy’.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m) is the obvious route into the Gunners’ frontline and the Gabon international has 13 attacking returns in 15 league appearances against clubs outside of the current top six – of whom Arsenal play eight of in the next nine Gameweeks.

One of the form teams over the past few months, Southampton (liv | BUR| AVL | whu | NEW | nor) also enjoy a favourable run of games from Gameweeks 26-30 – but only after a daunting trip to Anfield is out of the way.

The Saints’ defence was the focus of a Members article recently, highlighting their improvement in performance of late.

Over the last 12 Gameweeks, only Liverpool and Palace have conceded fewer goals, while only Spurs have allowed fewer big chances.

At the other end, Danny Ings (£7.0m) has scored more goals than any other FPL asset over the same period.

After the match on Merseyside, Southampton’s next five fixtures are against clubs currently in the bottom eight of the table.

All five of their Gameweek 26-30 opponents are in the bottom half for goals conceded over the last six Gameweeks, with not one of those teams having kept more than one clean sheet in that time.

The Weak

Everton

Next six: wat | CRY| ars | MUN | che | LIV

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) is one of the more in-form, sought-after forwards in FPL at present but his and Everton’s fixtures are about to take a turn for the worse.

A trip to Watford would have been seen as an appealing fixture up until Nigel Pearson’s appointment but the Hornets have been much improved since the managerial switch, losing only one of their last seven matches and scoring 12 goals in the process.

Matches against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea (who are all admittedly not the forces of yesteryear) also show up as blobs of red on the Season Ticker, while a Merseyside derby in Gameweek 30 is naturally one to swerve.

While some may be willing to chance the budget Calvert-Lewin against United and Chelsea’s wobbly defences, investment in Everton’s backline looks unenticing.

Watford are joint-fourth for goals scored over the last six Gameweeks, while six of the eight clubs who have scored the most goals in 2019/20 all face Everton between Gameweeks 27-33.

Manchester City

Next six: tot | WHU | lei | ARS/blank | mun | BUR

Top for goals scored this season and about every other conceivable attacking stat, be it shots in the box or big chances, Manchester City may be considered fixture-proof by some Fantasy managers given their aptitude for finding the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have scored two or more goals in 20 of their 24 league fixtures contested so far, putting three past the likes of Leicester and Arsenal in the process.

Still, it has to be pointed out that their fixtures are far from ideal in the coming months.

Along with a likely blank in Gameweek 28, City face Spurs, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea away between now and the March international break, with the meeting against Frank Lampard’s side potentially postponed due to a clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The small matter of an encounter with champions-elect Liverpool then follows in Gameweek 32.

As we noted in the introduction, the possibility of a hastily rearranged match against Arsenal leading to an early Double Gameweek would surely result in a surge in demand for City assets.

Should that rescheduling not happen, then FPL managers would be forgiven for perhaps looking elsewhere.

Looking at league matches against the ‘big six’ and Leicester in 2019/20, Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) have only three attacking returns between them – although it’s unwise to write off the former based on current form and his past record against the leading lights of the Premier League.

The peerless Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) fares much better, registering three goals and four assists in six starts against these clubs.

The return of the UEFA Champions League after the winter break is something else to note at this point.

With City so far behind Liverpool and looking assured of a Champions League qualification spot for 2020/21, it’ll be interesting to monitor Guardiola’s team selections on the domestic front as his priorities perhaps shift from late-February onwards.

West Ham United

Next six: BHA | mci | liv | SOU | ars | WOL

Some Fantasy managers may have gambled on a West Ham asset or two ahead of Double Gameweek 24 but the Hammers’ players are surely short-term punts given what lies in store.

A meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 25 at least acts as a bit of a buffer, with the Seagulls having the second-worst away record in the division and with only one clean sheet to their name in the last 13 Gameweeks.

Thereafter, the outlook is awful.

A double-header at Manchester City and Liverpool is about as difficult as it gets, while a resurgent Southampton await the Hammers in Gameweek 28.

Matches against Arsenal, Wolves, Spurs and Chelsea (all in the top half) then follow before a fixture swing in Gameweek 33 perhaps brings West Ham assets back into the thinking in FPL, as they will surely have plenty to play for, in terms of Premier League survival, in the season run-in.

Manchester United

Next six: WOL | che | WAT | eve | MCI | tot

Three defeats to nil in the last four Gameweeks and a medium-term injury to Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) will be enough for many FPL managers to bail on Manchester United assets.

The fixture schedule gives further reason to be fearful.

Four of the current top seven face the Red Devils in the coming six Gameweeks, while two clubs showing improvement under new managers, Watford and Everton, also await.

It has to be said, though, that United have actually fared pretty well against the so-called ‘bigger’ teams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops are the only side to have taken points off Liverpool this season, while they have already seen off Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City in the reverse fixtures.

The Red Devils look built to be a counter-attacking team and could continue to thrive in the games to come, although the absence of Rashford is surely a big blow given how integral he is to their swiftness of movement in attack.

Also Consider

Todd Cantwell (£5.0m) and perhaps Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) aside, few FPL managers will be enticed by Norwich (new | LIV | wol | LEI | shu | SOU) assets regardless of the fixture outlook.

The Canaries’ run from Gameweeks 26-30, plus a potential blank in Gameweek 31, will leave interest in Daniel Farke’s side on the freezing side of lukewarm.

A combination of the division’s better defences (Liverpool, Leicester, Sheffield United) and most in-form teams (Southampton) await the bottom-of-the-table strugglers, with Cantwell surely set to be on FPL bench duty for most of this run.

Tottenham Hotspur‘s fixture schedule (MCI | avl | che | WOL | bur | MUN) is also far from ideal, particularly as the likes of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer have already out-thought Jose Mourinho in previous meetings this season.

Trips to a porous Aston Villa side and a Burnley team who Spurs put five goals past in December at least offer some encouragement for FPL investment but before all of that happens, the visit of Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Manchester City side awaits in Gameweek 25.

The likes of Watford (EVE | bha | mun | LIV | cry | LEI) and Aston Villa (bou | TOT | sou | blank | lei | CHE ) will feature prominently in our next frisk of the fixtures after Gameweek 26, as they both have two semi-appealing matches before things turn sour.

*All statistics correct ahead of West Ham United v Liverpool

