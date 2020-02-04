711
Podcast February 4

Scoutcast crew discuss evolving template and best chip strategies

711 Comments
There are some big questions for the Scoutcast crew to answer tonight.

The Fantasy Premier League template continues to break up and dissolve while new players are making cases for a place in the new so-called ‘meta team’.

Join Joe, Karam and Pro Pundit Tom Freeman on our YouTube channel to hear their discussion.

The show will run from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT.

Up for consideration in the new template is Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), so we will begin our analysis with him ahead of a favourable Gameweek 26 match against West Ham.

Meanwhile, those on the chopping block include John Lundstram (£5.1m), Leicester players and other cheap defenders.

Our pundits will discuss which of these they will be keeping and who should be ditched as soon as possible.

Finally, we’ll be looking ahead to the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks to assess when the best time to play the chips will be.

  1. Najoman86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Yet to take a point hit this season...might be time to pull the trigger? 1FT | £1.0m cash

    McCarthy (Button)
    TAA J.Gomez Rico (Lundstram Kelly)
    KDB Salah Maddison Alli (Cantwell)
    Vardy Jimenez Deeney

    Transfer priorities: Lundstram, Alli, Madisson?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think I'd be inclined to save if I were you, particularly if your not going to lose any SV on the droppers.

      Open Controls
  2. FortunesAlwaysHiding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Greenwood no way near starting now with Ighalo on the scene?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      He was no way near before that really, seem to be taking a very slowly, slowly approach with him.

      Open Controls
      1. Pennywise
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        There's slow and there's slowww, he could have been a contender, is it fitness that OGS is worried about?

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm not too sure tbh, I really thought he'd be getting a bunch more minutes when Rashford went down.

          Open Controls
  3. The Nuttman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is David Silva worth a punt? He's created a decent amount considering he's only played 2 of the last 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      The only played 2 of the last 4 bit is perhaps the answer to your question.

      Open Controls
  4. FortunesAlwaysHiding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    How does Rose effect Ritchie's starting spot? Is Lacelles a better option that Ritchie in this case?

    Open Controls
    1. Pennywise
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles is basically a solid bench cover for a cheap price 😈

      Open Controls
    2. The Champ is here
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rose will be the fullback. Means Ritchie will hope to share minutes with ASM and almiron

      Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A Aguero Barnes VVD
    B Firmino Son Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Agueroooo

      Open Controls
  6. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hopefully Son and Ings get a rest tomorrow..

    Open Controls
  7. Pennywise
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Agreed, need Danny back firing on all cylinders in league..

    Open Controls
  8. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Is Joe Gomez good options?

    Open Controls

