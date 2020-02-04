Scoutcast crew discuss evolving template and best chip strategies

There are some big questions for the Scoutcast crew to answer tonight.

The Fantasy Premier League template continues to break up and dissolve while new players are making cases for a place in the new so-called ‘meta team’.

Join Joe, Karam and Pro Pundit Tom Freeman on our YouTube channel to hear their discussion.

The show will run from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT.

Up for consideration in the new template is Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), so we will begin our analysis with him ahead of a favourable Gameweek 26 match against West Ham.

Meanwhile, those on the chopping block include John Lundstram (£5.1m), Leicester players and other cheap defenders.

Our pundits will discuss which of these they will be keeping and who should be ditched as soon as possible.

Finally, we’ll be looking ahead to the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks to assess when the best time to play the chips will be.

