Captain Sensible February 7

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 26?

Some unusual factors may be at play in the Gameweek 26 captaincy debate.

There are a number of clubs who enjoy excellent matches in the next set of Premier League fixtures but the forthcoming games are spread out over ten days, with the English top flight’s first-ever winter break very much in full swing.

Only four matches take place this weekend, so we’ll be in the dark on the latest injury situation at a dozen Premier League clubs heading into Saturday’s deadline.

The Captain Sensible article runs through the runners and riders for the armband in this minefield of a Gameweek to come.

CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) leads the way in our captaincy poll for the third Gameweek in a row, although unsurprisingly, given the number of viable alternatives this time, his leading margin is narrower than in Gameweek 25.

The Egyptian has registered 16-point hauls in each of the last two Gameweeks and averages 9.2 Fantasy Premier League points per match in 2020 so far.

It has to be said that Salah hasn’t been prolific on the road this season, scoring only two goals away from Anfield – although he has supplemented those strikes with five assists.

Of course, Salah bucked the trend in his last away outing, racking up 14 points in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over West Ham United.

That was his highest FPL score in an away game since Gameweek 16 of 2018/19.

Liverpool’s opponents this weekend, bottom-of-the-table Norwich City, have conceded more goals on home soil than any other team bar Southampton this season.

The ongoing injury concern over Sadio Mane (£12.3m) has probably aided Salah’s cause in the captaincy poll, with there being little in the way of a ‘split vote’ among the Reds’ premium midfielders: the Senegal international has garnered just over 1% of the nominations so far, with uncertainty still clouding his availability in Gameweek 26.

Despite their heroics at the back over the last few months (eight clean sheets in nine matches), not one of Liverpool’s defenders can boast more than a 1% share of the vote.

The number of popular FPL midfielders and forwards with appealing fixtures in Gameweek 26 will largely be the reason why even the most in-form of defenders are being overlooked for the armband.

Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) is among that group, with Manchester City facing West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday.

Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) sit second and third in our poll at the time of writing, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) down at ninth.

If Pep Guardiola was less prone to rotation, then City assets would surely be faring even better in our poll.

The advantage that the reigning champions’ players have over their counterparts from Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Leicester this week is that we will hopefully hear about any injuries before Saturday’s deadline, with Guardiola’s pre-match press conference scheduled for Friday.

As for Messrs Klopp, Mourinho, Lampard, Solskjaer, Santo and Rodgers, they’ll only deliver their fitness updates long after the Gameweek 26 deadline has been and gone.

Of course, Guardiola is not one for being completely transparent when facing the media and it is extremely unlikely that he will give us any clues as to his starting XI.

Based on the fixture alone, Aguero and co have strong cases.

West Ham have conceded on nine occasions in their last three matches, shooting themselves in the foot against Brighton last Saturday when gifting the Seagulls two of their goals.

While it’s fair to point out that ten clubs have conceded more goals than the Hammers on the road in 2019/20, David Moyes’ beleaguered troops have yet to face five of the traditional ‘big six’ – including City ‘- away from home.

Aguero and De Bruyne have both hit double figures for FPL attacking returns at the Etihad this season, with Mahrez a little further back on eight.

Is Vardy To Aubameyang Worth A Transfer? 1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) is the best of the rest, with around 4% of our voters eyeing up Arsenal’s home fixture against Newcastle United a week on Sunday.

The Gabonese forward has actually been better on the road this season, with 11 of his 17 attacking returns coming away from home.

That said, most of those games came under Unai Emery.

His role as a left-winger in Mikel Arteta’s 4-2-3-1 set-up is less about hugging the touchline, as evidenced by the three excellent chances he was presented with in more central positions against Burnley last weekend.

Aubamayeng has also failed to blank in his four previous meetings with the Magpies.

The fact that we’ll have concrete team news from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Saturday’s deadline is perhaps a reason why Lucas Digne (£5.8m) and Richarlison (£8.1m) are proving so popular in our poll.

The pair are fifth and sixth respectively, with the visit of Crystal Palace offering the prospect of returns at both ends of the pitch: the Eagles have scored fewer goals than any Premier League team this season and are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 16.

Just over 80% of Digne’s FPL points have come at Goodison Park in 2019/20.

Danny Ings (£7.0m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) also feature in the top ten and it’s a little surprising to see the South Korea international so low down, given that Aston Villa have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight and that Son has scored in four consecutive matches in all competitions.

  1. SharkyJon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is it madness to keep KDB on a wildcard and leave money to swap to Mané next week to target West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why not just keep him period?

      I would not be getting rid of KdB this week for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. SharkyJon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agreed, 100% keeping KDB this week, but if Mané gets minutes vs Norwich he looks great vs WHam as nothing to be rested for after
        And I lose KDB for the blank....I don’t see a massive downside and can always swap back when Man City fixtures turn.....

        Open Controls
    2. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah don’t sell KDB, but if you are set on that transfer just buy Mane this week

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I wouldn't. There's question marks over his game time. I like the idea of keep KdB for this one good fixture. If Mane plays and is confirmed fit, then move to him next week.

        Open Controls
        1. SharkyJon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Exactly!

          Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep for West Ham.

      Open Controls
    5. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds sensible enough to me.

      Open Controls
  2. Gazza2000
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    On WC

    Still have 0.6 to spend, would you use it to upgrade anything or keep it ITB ?

    Aguero will be Firmino next GW

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA O'Connell Fernandez Stephens Taylor
    Salah Mahrez Son Barnes Hayden
    Jimenez Aguero Ings

    a) Hayden to Mooy
    b) Taylor to Boly
    c) keep it ITB
    d) any other ideas ?

    Open Controls
    1. Lumberjack
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think I'd rather just have Firmino this week if that allows KDB over Mahrez.

      Open Controls
  3. checkit_j
    8 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Hello FFS friends,

    I need your advice.

    I have 2FT but do I wild card this team?

    Current team:

    Ryan
    Soy-TAA-Holgate
    Salah - KDB - Maddison - Traore
    Ings - Vardy - Firmino

    McG- Rico -Lund - Dendo

    This week I would probs transfer Vardy -> Auba and maybe Lund ->Egan/O'Connell.

    WC:

    Henderson
    Egan-TAA-Holgate
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Traore
    Ings - Auba - Firmino

    Button- Tangana - Rico - Douglas Luiz

    0.4itb

    Could Put in McCarthy for Henderson and upgrade Douglas Luiz or a defender.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Your WC team is so close to your original. Don't do it. I don't like the WC team either it has little about it that is interesting or standout in anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. Lumberjack
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don't think you need to WC, but if you do I'd be wary of the Hendo/Button combo given Hendo blanks in 28 and 31. I'm not sold on Auba/ARS either tbh. From your current team I'd probably prioritise getting rid of Soy and Rico, and possibly Lund.

      Open Controls
  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I have 2 FT's and a shaky defence, but Martial & Vardy > Son & Ings has got my juices flowing. Would leave me 1.7m ITB for next week. Just have to hope one of my 4.0s turns up. Bit worried about that fixture run Leicester have after next week though. Any thoughts? Salah KdB Son Grealish is the optimum midfield for me going forwards.

    Ryan
    Trent Robbo Lundstram
    Salah(c) KdB MARTIAL Grealish
    VARDY Jimenez Abraham

    Hayden Williams Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      High chance you will want to buy Vardy back in a couple of weeks and will not be able to do so.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fix the defense.

      I think Vardy is about to go on one of his scoring runs. Ndidi is back this week, and he's been quite unlucky. He scores the penalty a few weeks back and puts his 1v1 away last week and nobody would be ditching. Fixtures from 28 onwards are fantastic as well. I think I plan to just hold him. I certainly think he's better than Son who has flattered to deceive in some scrappy Spurs wins.

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        All good points. Whenever I make these sorts of moves they always backfire. Another point is that Martial scored two at the Bridge last season. I should have done Kelly>Lascelles on Sunday for a straight swap and then logged off for a week but I've missed the price drop now!

        Open Controls
  5. Lumberjack
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all

    Not sure what to do with my team, 2FT, 0.3m ITB, and reasonably happy with my starting 11 this week, but aware there are a couple I could do to move on. Any thoughts?

    Thinking Kelly and Sidibe are ready to go, and I'll need to do something GK wise, probably upgrade Button, but need funds for that.

    Currently have:

    Henderson
    TAA VVD Sidibe
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish
    Vardy Ings DCL

    Button Cantwell Lundstram Kelly

    Open Controls
  6. Rave_1980
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next 5.....

    H Barnes Vs Redmond.

    Fight!

    Open Controls
    1. Fernando Torres
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I've got Redmond on my WC! But will also get Barnes/Perez for Hayden in GW28!

      Open Controls
  7. Fernando Torres
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    KWP vs Stephens (Southampton)

    Talk to me.

    Open Controls
    1. Jonny HOW SON?
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Stephens.
      More nailed, seems to pop up with a goal/assist lately.

      Open Controls
  8. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Team is a bit meh for this GW, but decided against Vardy -Kun , given Vardy plays GW28.
    But is Grealish -> Mahrez worth a -4 over next two GW's ?

    Open Controls
  9. DS29
    4 mins ago

    Would you do Vardy to kun this week?wanna get kun for this week but he is blanking in 28 when Vardy has a Very nice fixture....will lose a lot of value if I sell and get back....Have other problems like Lund and Maupay too....
    Can do Maupay to Jiminez or Lund to O'Connell....or can take a hit
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've decide aginast after much deliberation, due to GW28 blank and Vardy playing (see above). Maybe get Mahrez as an differential?

      Open Controls
  10. Cesc Pistols
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Martial + Vardy ➡ _____ + Aguero

    Best option to fill the blank?

    A) Barnes
    B) Ayoze
    C) Traore
    D) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Barnes, so hot right now.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A ,C
      Maybe Maxim .

      Open Controls
  11. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    For this week only.
    Jimenez v Leicester
    or
    Ings v Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    2. Hotstepper
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Jimi

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ings

      Open Controls
    4. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Danny

      Open Controls
  12. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Egan or O'Connell

    ????

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      JOC (cue Egan goal)

      Open Controls
  13. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Guiata
    TAA Robbo Serge
    Salah KDB Grealish Martial
    Ings Vardy Jimmy

    Governor Rico Donkey Lord

    2 free trannys, 1.0 itb

    Help my out bruhs 🙂

    Open Controls

