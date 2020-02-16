287
Scout Notes February 16

Mané returns to haunt sellers as Salah blanks at Norwich

287 Comments
Share

Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool

Goals: Sadio Mane (£12.2m)

Assists: Jordan Henderson (£5.5m)

Bonus Points: Andrew Robertson x3 (£7.0m), Joe Gomez x2 (£5.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold x1 (£7.7m), J Henderson x1

The ongoing Sadio Mané (£12.2m) narrative took a perhaps predictable turn in Gameweek 26 as he scored the winning goal for Liverpool at Norwich.

Over 1.6 million Fantasy Premier League managers sold the Senegalese international after he went off injured at Wolves in the first match of Double Gameweek 24. While it took a few weeks for Mané to recover, in the end, he only missed two Premier League outings.

Those who were brave enough to hold onto Liverpool’s left-winger were the real winners of Saturday’s Gameweek 26 action, especially as there was also a blank for the 45.4% owned Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), who was the most captained player of the round.

Also, there was further joy for the 2.7% who own Jordan Henderson (£5.5m) as he produced an assist for Mané’s late goal.

Despite registering just three attacking returns in the first 23 matches of the campaign, Henderson now has five since the start of Double Gameweek 24, more than any of his colleagues.

In truth, Liverpool had to work much harder than many would have expected considering Norwich’s defensive displays this season. The Canaries restricted their illustrious visitors to very few clearcut chances, Mane’s effort in the closing stages, arguably the biggest of the afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were, understandably, dominant in possession but, especially in the first half, struggled to fashion anything really testing for Norwich or goalkeeper Tim Krul (£4.5m). Salah was his usual busy self in the penalty area with plenty of efforts on goal to show for it, but he lacked quality and accuracy – and the same was true of Roberto Firmino (£9.7m).

Liverpool had to watch their own back-line too with much of their issues in the opening period coming from a spirited start to the game from Norwich. In the 35th minute, new signing Lukas Rupp (£4.5m), deployed on the right flank of attacking midfield again, got clear behind Liverpool’s defence. In acres of space he probably could have shot himself but opted to square to Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), the pass lacking the power to get past an impressive Alisson (£6.1m) save. Either way, were it not for their goalkeeper’s actions, Liverpool might have found themselves (arguably) deservedly behind.

Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) was a thorn in the Reds’ side for much of the afternoon, fouled four times in the opening half-hour and spearheaded their counter-attacks in the second half, one of which resulted in Alex Tettey (£4.5m) inadvertently striking the foot of Alisson’s post.

It was in this period of the game that it became more attack versus defence in favour of Liverpool but they only started to work Krul enough just before the hour-mark.

Salah teed up Naby Keïta (£5.8m) for an edge of the box effort in the 57th minute, which required palming over from Krul, although he was still comfortable.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) then headed the resulting corner at the Norwich goalkeeper, before the former Newcastle shot-stopper produced a world-class double-save.

Salah shot on the turn from close range, forcing another impressive Krul stop and setting up Keïta with an easy loose-ball to tap in. However, his effort was stopped by a smothering save from Krul.

It was after this that Henderson played a fantastic through-pass, which Mané hit beyond Krul on the turn.

Firmino had a late chance to get on the score-sheet as Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) fizzed a ball across the goal-line, perhaps too fast for the Brazilian to get any real purchase on it.

Despite Norwich’s spirited efforts, and Alisson’s crucial first-half intervention, it was also a big evening for those who had doubled or tripled-up on Liverpool defence.

With the Reds dominating possession and only one player scoring at Carrow Road, the excessive number of passes registered at the back helped Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and Alexander-Arnold to bonus points to go with their clean sheet.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram (Lewis 27′), Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey (Buendia 83′), McLean; Cantwell, Duda, Rupp (Drmic 83′); Pukki.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita (Milner 84′), J Henderson, Wijnaldum (Fabinho 60′); Oxlade-Chamberlain (Mane 60′), Firmino, Salah.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

287 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ludaslol
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Easy save for next week? Then prolly do 3-4 transfers for the blank GW?

    Pope
    Lascelles Egan TAA
    Grealish Salah KDB Mahrez
    Ings Auba Firminio

    Williams, Saka, Kelly

    1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      So many games I don't know what to watch first 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        sorry wrong reply somehow. yes save

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Yup save

      Open Controls
  2. Moose™
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    GTG for GW27?

    Ryan
    TAA Stephens O'Connell
    Salah Mane KdB Grealish Cantwell
    Kun Deeney

    Sub: Button Soy Greenwood Simpson

    1 FT & 0.3 ITB

    Grealish and Deeney >> Traore Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good, depends on aguero game time
      else save

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No need Ings this week?

        Open Controls
    2. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      May want to monitor the City lineup/ minutes vs WH. City have quick turnaround for Leicester and then Madrid. Kun and KDB could be at risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yep. Will reassess latee I think. Should save until then?

        Open Controls
  3. rjcv177
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    After having a glance at yesterday FPL, i feel robbed+unlucky
    (Stephens, Ings owner, Mane non owner)

    Just hope Aguero (C) can make my winterbreak into a ray of spring sunlight 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kun captain is all that you need for green arrow this gw unless Grealish and Auba explode too

      Open Controls
      1. Superballzzz
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Son says hi

        Open Controls
  4. Wally banter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Reposting

    Hi guys, what to do with lot

    Guaita*
    TAA Stevens Stephens Lund* Rico
    Grealish Salah Mane Kdb Cantwell
    Ings Jiminez Vardy

    2Ft, 0itb

    My thoughts are
    Guaita, Lundstram to Patricio, charlie taylor
    Nothing going good atm, help appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      The rest of your team looks good. Maybe just the Taylor move this week as Palace have a nice fixture then youl have a ft up your sleeve for emergancies

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yea that is an option too 🙂
        Thank You... might move that way, Guiata has been an absolute nightmare to own though

        Open Controls
    2. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      No need to sell Guaita. Newcastle is great defensive fixture plus fixtures are good for the next 4.

      Lundstrum is the one to get rid probs.

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lund to taylor

        Open Controls
      2. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        and guaita plays for palace actually 😀

        Open Controls
  5. JT11fc
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Any other Moura owners out there??

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thought not. Guess ill enjoy the brace alone

      Open Controls
  6. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Guys I'll be honest I barely slept last night. I was haunted by 5pts by Mane while my Salah scored 3pts.

    Anyone else having mares?

    😀 🙂 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Its been repeated many times on last page 🙂
      so can we drop it now 😉

      You can check on my team above and give a comment for a change 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry was catching up.

        I did 🙂 Also I prefer double defense than Bobby. Also Mahrez long term?

        Open Controls
    2. Le Bluff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      You do realise that headlines are designed to provoke discussions, chats, activities etc?

      You've all fallen hook, line and sinker

      Open Controls
      1. Goooo Rickie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. souleil
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah, me too mate! I was also haunted by 32 points from Captain Salah last week, who I got for the injured Mane.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah he was triple captain even. Major haunt 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lol I was thinking the exact same thing when I read the title

      Open Controls
  7. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hendo
    Taa-Vvd-Lund
    KDB-Salah-Grealish-Fleck
    Ings-Vardy-DCl

    Button-Redmond-Rico Soy

    Would you Wildcard this lot?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A couple of hits would do it. Depends how many points you think WC plus BB is worth for a dgw if thats your original plan

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Assume both games on today (desperate lunds first on the bench owner)

    Open Controls
    1. Le Bluff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Of course. Storm will be over in the next few hours.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      He will be kept on your bench

      Open Controls
  9. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    A fair few snowflakes getting wound up by a headline?!

    Does nobody understand that, in this day and age, articles/headlines like that are designed to attract clicks and engagement from Google searches etc.

    It's obviously working with how this site is getting bigger!

    Open Controls
    1. souleil
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Snowflakes

      Open Controls
      1. souleil
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        The site might be getting bigger but the quality has gone in the opposite direction with a few notable exceptions

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      But Bad writing init bruv

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Imagine unirolically excusing garbage clickbsit "journalism". Pathetic

      Open Controls
    4. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      it is possible to both know that headlines are used to generate views via search engines and also be critical of said headline. Snowflake is such a clickbait term in itself

      Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    What players do you have left this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      21 mins ago

      Son KDB and Auba. No cap.

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Aguero (C), KDB, Son.. delicious

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Son Grealish and KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Auba, Pepe, Kevin

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Keeping faith with Pepe?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If he starts this week and do well, yes. Otherwise getting rid for Mane.

          Would really like to keep him though.

          Open Controls
    5. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Grealish,Son,KDB

      Open Controls
    6. KAPTAIN KANTWELL
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Aguero (C), KdB, Son and Williams 😎

      Open Controls
    7. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      (K)un Kdb grealish

      Open Controls
    8. Chelsea91
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Kdb(c),Mahrez,Martial

      Open Controls
    9. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Grealish. KDB. Mahrez.

      Not owning Son frightens me

      Open Controls
    10. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      KdB C, Aurier, Martial & Ederson

      Open Controls
    11. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Kun(c) KDB Grealish Moura

      Open Controls
    12. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just KDB unfortunately!

      Open Controls
    13. Crystal Alice
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      (K)un, KDB, Grealish, Ritchie

      Open Controls
    14. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kun(c)
      Kdb
      Grealish

      Open Controls
  11. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Morning,
    Was thinking about playing wc but maybe a bit rash. Would you?
    Ryan button
    TAA soy lund rico targett
    Kdb mane traore grealish mooy
    Vardy ings Aguero

    Or
    A) lund to gomez
    B) Aguero to jimenez
    C) both

    Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    31 mins ago

    Damn, I really need Son and Auba to deliver hauls today. Both differentials which will ease my worries with those who own and have capped Kun.

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      i hope both blanks ... running fast emoji 😀

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ll let you have a Son haul.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
  13. Notorjus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    any good reason to go Boly over Saiss?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      They say he gets BPs

      Open Controls
    2. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      More nailed + goal threat

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Boly is nailed. Saiss is hot desking so may miss out every now and then

      Open Controls
  14. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Have Aguero, Jimenez and Ings.
    Need to lose Kun for gw 28. Who would you get in?

    A. Vardy
    B. Tammy
    C. DCL
    D. Pukki

    Strangely, I feel Pukki would be a good punt. He might also play in blank gw 31

    Open Controls
  15. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Defensive headache, pick 2:
    A. Stephens (AVL)
    B. Stevens (BHA)
    C. Williams (WAT)

    And whether to play
    1. Vardy
    Or
    2. Traore

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B1

      Open Controls
  16. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Next week play one.
    Digne v Arsenal
    Lascelles v Palace

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dig

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or Digne > Boly/Doherty -4?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Not worth it. From what I have seen, upcoming defenses arent really good at defending corners.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not worth a hit

          Open Controls
  17. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which combo best for the following team?

    A) DCL - Mane - Lundstram

    B) Vardy - Traore - Robertson

    Ryan
    TAA - Taylor - XXX (Soy - Cathcart)
    Salah - Kdb - Son - XXX (Romeu)
    Jimenez - Ings - XXX

    Open Controls
  18. Henning
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    For those with just BB and Freehit left, what is the plan for rest of season considering Blanks and Dgw to come?

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You’ll have to take lots and lots of hits.

      Loads of unknown doubles and blank coming up.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Try to navigate the blanks without using FH. 28 is easy but 31 harder

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        If there are only 3 games going into gw31 I'm not too sure I could be bothered using it. Likelihood is most of the squad would mount up to 1 and 2's

        Open Controls
  19. Chelsea91
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Pope
    Taa,Stephens,Robbo
    Mane(c),Kdb,Martial,Mahrez,Traore
    Ings,Vardy

    Button Deeney,William,Tanga

    Any suggestion for GW 27 guys ?

    Open Controls
  20. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone know why Charlie Taylor suddenly started getting game time?

    I know he’s been part of the ten for several weeks now, but is he in the team due a injury, or is he nailed till end of season?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He was injured, so Pieters was starting. Now that he is fit, should start majority of the games.

      Open Controls
      1. 32chickens
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        This ,his figures are really good and he has a good understanding with McNeill on that side

        Open Controls
        1. Whats the Huth
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers. 4.2 seems such good value.
          I’ll have to get him in.

          Open Controls
  21. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    kun + fleck + dunk > jimenez + richarlison + pereira/doherty?

    Open Controls
  22. FOO FIGHTER
    16 mins ago

    What would a decent minimum points total be this week?

    50?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Above top 10k average would be decent

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on last 3 games. Probably 60pts.

      Open Controls
    3. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Anything above top 10K average would be decent.

      I’m struggling to keep pace with top 10k this week. I’m one point ahead currently. Still got the smallest of a red arrow, and dropped down one place. Haha

      Open Controls
  23. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Save FT for this week?

    Hendo
    TAA O'Connell Lascelles
    Salah Mane KDB Grealish
    Ings Jimenez Vardy

    McG Lund Cantwell Reid

    Open Controls
  24. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best mod for 5.7 and below.
    He will mainly be a bench fodder - but he will be in the starting 11 for BGW28

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Moutinho
      Saint maximum

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maximin, Moutinho, Jorginho, Cantwell

      Open Controls
      1. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Lots of options I didn’t even expect.

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Westwood

      Open Controls
      1. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Another good option.
        Blimey.

        Open Controls
    4. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Didn’t even realise Saint Max was a Mid!!!! Brill! Thanks so much

      Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Remove Holgate (4.4) or Lundstram (4m) for Boly or Fernandez?

    McCarthy,
    Trent, Robbo, Holgate
    Salah, C KDB, Mahrez, Traoré
    Ings, Vardy, Jimenez

    Pope, Maddison, Soy, Lundy,

    .5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      lunds > boly yes

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  26. Stormbringer22
    9 mins ago

    Most people (myself included) had Salah (C) over Mane on numbers alone we got an extra point. What did hurt my OR however, was the 2 extra BPS Robbo got over TAA. That cost me about 20K slide down the ranks

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not really how it works.. anyone who owns Mane beats the Salah (c) on effective ownership especially with their captain to play

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        just now

        Hmmm, see what you mean. OK, scrap what I was saying, you have a very valid point

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Triple or Double Pool seems to be winning.

      Open Controls
      1. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Only whilst Mane has been injuried yes. But now mane is back. It will be better to double with Mane and Salah.

        Open Controls
  27. Lokomotivvv
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Salah, Fleck to Mane, Richarlison worth a hit (-4)? I‘m in the middle in my league and need to chase. Everyone has Salah so Mane would be a differential.

    Everton unlikely to blank in Gw31 and Rich is able to score/assist against Manu/Arsenal/Chelsea.

    Another thing: is Mane fit to start every game after his injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      just do salah to mane then.

      Open Controls
  28. seewhyaxe
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    should I wild card? I'm really getting sick of my Leicester assets

    McCarthy, Button
    VVD, TAA, Egan, Rico, Holgate
    Salah, KDB, Traore, Grealish, Maddy
    Jim, Vardy, Ings

    If I wc, I'm getting rid of 6 players at least :
    Button
    Holgate
    Rico
    Grealish
    Maddy
    Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. seewhyaxe
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      1.6m itb. No FT.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.