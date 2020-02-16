800
Dugout Discussion February 16

Martinelli benched as Nketiah comes in for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£4.5m) recent form was not enough for him to hold onto a place in the Arsenal starting line-up for Gameweek 26.

The centre-forward has averaged 4.75 points per game over his last four starts, better than any of his colleagues, but Mikel Arteta has seen fit to name the youngster on the bench.

Instead, the Arsenal manager has opted to hand Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) a first start for the club since returning from a loan at Leeds United.

The young Englishman spearheads the Gunners’ attack, supported by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m) in the wide areas and Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) in the number 10 role.

Meanwhile, there are several changes for Newcastle, as Steve Bruce names new signings Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Valentino Lazaro (£5.5m) at left and right-back respectively, the latter, an FPL midfielder, deployed in reverse-out-of-position.

The Fantasy interest in Newcastle’s defence remains largely on the low side but those discussed as budget differentials recently in Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) and Federico Fernández (£4.4m) are both in the starting line-up.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Saka, D Luiz, Mustafi, Bellerin; Ceballos, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pépé; Nketiah.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Rose, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro; Almirón, Bentaleb, S Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

  1. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Points check / players to play

    60 / KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nice. 44 and KDB left. Small red arrow at the moment, could get a fair bit bigger.

      Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      69(-4) KDB left

      Open Controls
      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Jesus that's an immense scores this week

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          And I benched Lund

          Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        41 / KdB and Mahrez left.

        Open Controls
    3. Green Arrow
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      65 / KdB

      Open Controls
    4. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      42 with kdb and aguero (c)

      Open Controls
    5. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      57, Aguero(C) and KdB.

      Open Controls
    6. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      58 and KDB

      Open Controls
    7. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      59 with Aguero left

      Open Controls
    8. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      50 KdB + Martial

      Open Controls
    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Bad GW here 34 Martial KDB

      Open Controls
    10. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      47/ Kun (c)/Martial/Kdb

      Open Controls
    11. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      68 / kdb

      Open Controls
    12. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      63 / That's it

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        66* 😮

        Open Controls
    13. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      48 / KDB

      Lund and Soy laughing first and second on my bench.

      Open Controls
    14. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      What’s the bps for the arsenal match?

      Open Controls
    15. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      62 / KDB

      Open Controls
      1. SweepaKeepa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Same here

        Open Controls
    16. Bakra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      56/Martial Mahrez SonBP

      Open Controls
    17. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Everyone seems to have 60+ by the looks of the average on here 🙁

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Fernandez outscores Lascelles again!

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yeah, but Lascelles is cheaper.

      Open Controls
  3. Il Papera
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Would you BB?

    Pope BOU, McCarthy AVL
    VanDijk WHM, Trent WHM, Boly NOR, O’Connell BRI, Lascelles cry
    Salah WHM, DeBruyne lei, Grealish sot, Richarlison ars, Traore NOR
    Ings AVL, Jimenez NOR, Vardy MCI

    Used WC and without hits I don’t think I’ll be able to get more than 8 DGW doubles so I’m likely to have a poor bench anyway, more so if I take value away from bench for the likes of Son.

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not a bad set of fixtures so worth a go. I’m probably going to wait and gamble on some cheaper defenders with a double

      Open Controls
      1. Il Papera
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah - thinking is if I bench boost now I can get Son in GW32 onwards for Traore (or Aguero for Jimenez). 8 FTs between now and horror memories of triple Brighton defence last year

        Open Controls
  4. Athletic Dildao
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Pepe essential?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Might be mildly interested actually come GW29

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Dildao
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I had a mad few days considering him four or five gameweeks ago. Luckily showed restraint. But now??

        Open Controls
        1. Bakra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Still no

          Open Controls
  5. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Had a laugh to myself earlier when I saw guy top of work mini league captained lacazette

    Open Controls
    1. Random Name
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yet has equal or more points than favoured captains mane and salah.

      Will enjoy watching Aguero (C) flop and ill have a little laugh to myself

      Open Controls
  6. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Pepe or Son in for Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Son shirley

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Funded by Vardy to Jimenez, for free. Look ok?

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Looks good to me

          Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      😉

      Open Controls
  7. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Need Kun 4 or 5 goals to save this GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        he will blank probably at this stage...

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not being too greedy! Would take just 2 goals from him

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If he even plays

      Open Controls
  8. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts on best move here?
    2ft and 0.4 in the bank

    Dubravka McCarthy
    Lacelles taa Gomez Stephens Egan
    Grealish salah kdb Traore mooy
    Aguero Jimenez Ings

    Thinking downgrading aguero to get son or mane (mane would mean a -4 and getting rid of Gomez)

    Open Controls
  9. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Happy to see Laca score, but frustrating as always to watch him swinging his arms about when things don't go his own way, while the rest of the team are switched on, working to regain possession or progress the attack.

    It's not a bad sign to be emotionally involved with the game, but as a professional, you should know how to move on or even turn that into a positive, an advantage, to increase the margins between you and your opponent and support the team as a whole. He can't deal with his own disappointment and is too often concerned only with his personal desire to have the ball at his feet or score goals.

    Looks like the rest of the team are pleased for him too. Hopefully they can coax the entitled attitude out of him and reintegrate as a team player. That said.... I'm not really that annoyed. This is way longer than I intended to write. And I'm not gonna delete it now...

    In other news, I got a very respectable 5.5 PPM out of Pepe since I bought him 😎 Unbelievable.

    Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Just saw the following stat.

      Since Auba joined Arsenal, only Salah has scored more EPL goals (49) compared to Auba (47).

      WTF are Arsenal wasting his time as a winger for lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Not a bad record from the wing to be fair?

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I think the best I've seen him play is on the right tbh. Martinelli is also useful though the middle. It's a nice problem to have with Lacazette and Saka in the fray as well.

        Not to mention Nelson and Nketiah

        Open Controls
      3. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Think Martinelli - Auba - Pépé is the best front 3 they should go with

        Open Controls
    • james 101
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Keep:

      A. Grealish
      B. Traore

      Traore has better fixtures, but...

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Good argument to keep both

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Would like Son though

          Open Controls
    • FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      What’s the bonus points for the arsenal match?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Pepe Aubameyang laca in that order

        Open Controls
    • MiLK2018
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who is the best replacement for Lord? thx

      A) Lascelles
      B) Boly
      C) Saïss
      D) Other suggestion

      Open Controls
    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ryan Button
      TAA Stephens Holgate Söy Lund
      Salah(C) KDB(V) Son Martial Cantwell
      Firmino Jimenez Ings
      2ft. 0.2m itb.
      Feels like I havent made transfer since Christmas, but where to start?
      Holgate out first thinking, any better idea, Crystal Palace or Wolves defender?

      Open Controls

