Scoutcast returns to discuss Son replacements and budget attackers

The Scoutcast is back for another episode as the Gameweek 27 edges closer.

You can catch us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT.

Joe will be joined by Az and Holly to discuss the key issues of the coming weeks.

We may still be in the never-ending Gameweek 26 but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) replacements will be our initial focus, in light of his recent long-term injury.

Relegation-threatened players will be up next considering that Jack Grealish (£6.7m) continued to deliver points over the weekend.

With Premier League survival on the line for him and his Aston Villa colleagues, as well as Brighton, Watford, Norwich and Bournemouth, we discuss which players are likely to step-up to the plate.

Manchester City were recently handed a two-year ban from the Champions League which could affect the way Pep Guardiola picks his team both this season and next, while with another view on 2019/20 we also look at potential changes to FPL moving forward.

