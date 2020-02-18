592
Podcast February 18

Scoutcast returns to discuss Son replacements and budget attackers

592 Comments
The Scoutcast is back for another episode as the Gameweek 27 edges closer.

You can catch us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT.

Joe will be joined by Az and Holly to discuss the key issues of the coming weeks.

We may still be in the never-ending Gameweek 26 but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) replacements will be our initial focus, in light of his recent long-term injury.

Relegation-threatened players will be up next considering that Jack Grealish (£6.7m) continued to deliver points over the weekend.

With Premier League survival on the line for him and his Aston Villa colleagues, as well as Brighton, Watford, Norwich and Bournemouth, we discuss which players are likely to step-up to the plate.

Manchester City were recently handed a two-year ban from the Champions League which could affect the way Pep Guardiola picks his team both this season and next, while with another view on 2019/20 we also look at potential changes to FPL moving forward.

  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Klopp going to get a Pep like ban for presser comments.

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      They should have let Steve McManaman referee the game

      He came across as pretty neutral

      Open Controls
      1. XabiAlonso
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        I thought only dogs could hear him speak. Makes Jamie Carragher sound like Rees-Mogg.

        Open Controls
        1. Syd.
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
  2. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Perfect hat-trick of results for Man U fans if Man C lose tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Irons!

      Open Controls
  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    The only game of Liverpool's this season when I haven't thought them scoring was inevitable.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yeah, one of those, could have played 40 added minutes.

      Second Leg could be very special.

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        We could all be watching Man City v Chelsea in the DGW instead

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        That's it. Atletico defended pretty much perfectly. It would have taken an Aston Villa type feck up for Liverpool to score.

        Open Controls
  4. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Mane okay? See he went off early.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hopefully Klopp says something in a few minutes.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ref would have sent him off if he came out for the 2nd half.

      Open Controls
  5. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thanks for the power price pp.. 10/1 for Dortmund and Madrid double.. crazy odds!

    Open Controls
    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Eyed that up but went for the draws.

      Open Controls
  6. Trophé Mourinho
    29 mins ago

    Going to be playing 5-2-3 at this rate

    Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Just seen the Dortmund goals.

    Haaland is a joke.

    19 years of age... 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Against P$G too...

      There's no limit to what he can achieve.

      Open Controls
      1. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        that's nothing, wait till Igahalo starts scoring!

        Open Controls
  8. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Athletico going to park a bus at Anfield then. Not sure 1 goal is enough, but great win for them! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Park it. Kick long balls. Hope for soft frees. Play for set pieces.

      If they knick one it’s squeaky bum time.

      Open Controls
    2. CloudSky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      No away goal is the big thing. Morata flukes one in and its going to be mighty hard for Pool to put three past that wall.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Anfield defies logic. Don't remember the last time Liverpool lost a two legged tie there.

        Open Controls
        1. CloudSky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Oh its going to be a cracker for sure. Shame theres both games at the same time.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Bit frustrating as PSG vs Dortmund will likely be a high scoring thriller.

            Open Controls
      2. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        not as tough as beating Barca 4-0 mind

        Open Controls
        1. CloudSky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Barca sucks.

          Open Controls
    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      That's why I'll probably watch pgs vs Dortmund 2nd leg. Atleti will be torture to watch.

      Open Controls
  9. Marmalade Forest
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any interest in Moura or Berwijn if Son is out for the season?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Really like the look of Bergwijn.

      Open Controls
    3. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Like the player but not the team without their 2 best players.

      Open Controls
    4. Trophé Mourinho
      21 mins ago

      berg is in my draft team, have alli in fpl

      Open Controls
  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ryan Button
    TAA Stephens Holgate Söy Lund
    Salah KDB Son Martial Cantwell
    Firmino Jimenez Ings
    2ft. 0.2m itb.
    Son&Lund to Traore&Doherty, yes or no?

    Open Controls
  11. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Don't think Atleti can hold on to just a one goal lead. Should be a good game in a few weeks. Very frustrating team to play against though.

    Open Controls
  12. Kevin de Blanke
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    I hope we'll see Haaland in PL at some point

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      He’s no Ighalo.

      Open Controls
      1. Kevin de Blanke
        • 4 Years
        just now

        True that is...

        Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      within next 2 years for sure

      Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    I knew it. I think Liverpool might be one of the most overrated teams right now. This is the weakest the English league has been in years. Literally become a farmer's league. They meet a side that can properly defend and aren't ashamed to do so and they lose.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wrong account, Brosstan.

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don't insult Brosstan

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm shocked and apalled. The only accounts I would like to be confused with are Meatpiesausageroll and Jafooli

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I apologise.

          Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Talk about a reactionary comment.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        After watching the game vs Norwich and now this, I really think they've been edging through games rather than winning from pure domination like a Pep Barcelona team.

        They are not among the best teams ever put together like some people are saying.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          If only there was a points and league table system to determine how dominant a team is.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            That greatly depends on the level of competition.

            If you put Manchester United in League One and they did this, you wouldn't be proclaiming them the greatest team ever.

            Open Controls
            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              At least there will still be a Manchester derby then

              Open Controls
            2. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Good job Liverpool, the reigning European Champions, are dominating the Premier League in a way that's never been done before then.

              Open Controls
            3. Here Comes The Son ★
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              If only there was a competition where the best teams in the world play each other.

              Open Controls
        2. Syd.
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          They certainly don’t dominate and have been fortunate in quite a lot of games but they always find a way to win.

          Expected goals table has them 20 points worse off but the league isn’t decided on stats

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Welcome to my FPL season, mate lol

            Open Controls
    3. Tinkermania
      19 mins ago

      I know, losing first leg by the narrowest of margins to a good Athletico team makes them a very bad side!

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I didn't say they were a bad side. I said they were an overrated side. People have literally been calling them among the greatest teams ever put together.

        Open Controls
        1. Tinkermania
          just now

          Not a Liverpool fan here, but I dont think they are overrated. Your opinion might be shared by some but am not buying it.

          Open Controls
    4. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      sublime trolling

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Let me just change that ‘defend’ against a team of feigning pussies.

      Open Controls
    6. XabiAlonso
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Comments like this make me wonder if people actually watch football

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Exactly, maybe just watches the goals

        Open Controls
    7. Udo
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      No offence or anything, you are entitled to your opinion nothing wrong with that, but I believe you are terrible wrong here. With any single point you're making above. I am not a Liv fan btw.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's trolling to a degree. They are having a legendary season. But they aren't infallible and people defending them to hell and back are annoying.

        Open Controls
        1. Tinkermania
          3 mins ago

          We are about to meet in the middle then? 😉

          Open Controls
        2. Udo
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You are getting better 😉 They certainly aren't "infallible", but been overrated and playing in a farmer's league might be a bit harsh, don't you think? But anyway, I am looking forward too the 2nd leg.

          Open Controls
  14. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Michael Owen says Mane wasn't injured, he was told.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Michael then told Jamie.

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably to avoid a second yellow. Klopp got one too 😆

      Open Controls
  15. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    I'm hearing that Mane's not injured and that the substitution was more to do with the fact he had been booked.

    Open Controls
    1. Pieterke30
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I said it an hour ago, but youre all forgiven.

      Open Controls
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I was in a very important business meeting

        Open Controls
        1. JamieNumber4
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          For very important people

          Open Controls
    2. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      (For the benefit of anyone not watching BT)

      Open Controls
    3. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hope this is right, between injuries & blanks there are literally no other midfielders in the game I want other than the ones I already have.

      Open Controls
  16. Manani
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Salah got subbed early when they are a goal down? Was he injured or just terrible?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Did nowt. Klopp subbing Mane was the first sign he's sort of accepted what was to come and would prefer to take it back to Anfield rather than risk losing by more. So Salah sub wasn't a surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mane sub was obviously injury related

        Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      he didnt have his finest game

      Open Controls
  17. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    A) Moura to Traore
    B) Moura/Greenwood to Jimenez/Hayden (-4)

    Open Controls
  18. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lol @ man united not buying Haaland because they have to accommodate Lazy Tony...

    Open Controls
  19. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are Klopp's teeth real?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really there? Yes.

      Really his? Yes.

      Really real? No.

      Hotel? Trivago.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Clearly not.

      Open Controls
    3. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      They are more impressive than Brendans

      Open Controls
    4. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He is missing some ebony keys

      Open Controls
    5. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope. They’re a train ticket.

      https://twitter.com/fullback03/status/1224283053557678081?s=21

      Open Controls
  20. Fernando Torres
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is DCL -> Jimenez worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Over the next six weeks, I expect Jimi to outscore DCL by many more than 4 points.

      Is he worth the extra £1.6m? I suspect so.

      Can it wait? Up to you.

      Open Controls
  21. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Klopp says Mane was taken off because he was targeted and on yellow.

    Open Controls
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Would've preferred another shocker news today

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      That sounds like a front for a concern to me

      Open Controls
    3. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Poltergeists win again. Who's haunted now?

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Might want to sort that username out for a bit

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          LOL

          Open Controls
  22. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pool 0 shots on goal 😮

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Teams have won games with zero shots on goal

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not tonight...

        Open Controls
  23. Polar_Bear
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Does Hayden regain his position? Thinking of transferring in

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely for fodder though? He's a good 5th mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Polar_Bear
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        For sure. But I am hoping that fodder will start

        Open Controls
  24. vandebeek
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best Sidibe replacement? 6.0 ITB and already 3 from Pool

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Boly fits the bill 4.7?

      Open Controls
      1. vandebeek
        • 3 Years
        just now

        yeah, was thinking about the same... why so much hype on him, actually?

        Open Controls
  25. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need 11 pts from KDB tomorrow...

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      10 maximum

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That will be perfect for my C 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No backstory to this?

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who needs a backstory?

        I’m hooked already

        Open Controls
    3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      same, plus about the same or more from aguero (c) ..... i fear pep tho

      Open Controls
  26. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    hmm that went well

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s only HT

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Went as expected in my opinion

      And that's not a criticism of Atletico, they would've been mad to try and play any different

      Long way to go, they'll need something close to a perfect night at Anfield to go through to QFs

      Open Controls
  27. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dcl sidibe -4 to boly jimi ? Y or N

    Open Controls
  28. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    That feel when you're on a 30k green arrow and have Aguero(c) and KDB up next.

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was it soft?

      Open Controls
    2. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Aguero will probably blank, everyone has KDB

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      & Son in your team 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 2 Years
        just now

        28 points in the last 3 weeks. Yummy yum yums

        Open Controls
    4. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol @ you when Pep plays a front 3 of Sane, BSilva and HeyZoos

      Open Controls
  29. Jammydodger2018
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Didn’t want to make this move as was happy with my team but not sure what to do now 1ft

    Son & DCL to Rich & Jimi?

    Current squad

    McCarthy

    VVD TAA Holgate Williams Rico

    Salah SON KDB Martial Traore

    Ings Auba DCL

    Help please!

    Open Controls

